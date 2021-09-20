While Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley prepares girls to run a 5K, it does so much more.
Annoica Ingram, GOTR of the Shenandoah Valley's executive director, described it as "a social emotional learning program disguised as a running program" meant for girls in third-eighth grade.
"The girls learn about being a good friend, finding and keeping good friends, how to make healthy choices, conflict resolution, about their emotions — all while training to complete a 5K at the end of the season," she said.
GOTR of the Shenandoah Valley's fall 2021 season recently began, marking the nonprofit organization's 10th year in the area. After pandemic-related difficulties, Ingram explained it is the first time in 18 months that GOTR is operating as an after-school program.
GOTR of the Shenandoah Valley's 5K is set for Nov. 13 in Jim Barnett Park.
According to the organization's website, an independent study found that 97% of girls who participated in the 10-week program learned key life skills they use at home, in school and with friends. The study also found that 85% of participants learned to manage their emotions, 90% said they helped others and 80% learned to resolve conflicts.
The program also inspires girls to build confidence while making "intentional decisions" and "fostering care and compassion for self and others," the website says. Trained coaches accomplish this by building social, emotional and physical skills through activities and discussions.
Registration to participate in the fall season is due before Sept. 22.
For additional information, visit girlsontherunsv.org.
