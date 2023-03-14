Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley is teaming up with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department to host its annual spring 5K at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, 134 Rosa Lane.
The 5K, for which 230 girls are currently registered, is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 22. Packet pick up will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the school's parking lot the day of the race.
A Girls on the Run press release explains that the organization offers "a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade."
Leading up to the spring 5K, 70 volunteers spent 10 weeks coaching the girls and teaching them lessons meant to boost confidence, fitness levels, and connections to their peers. The end-of-the season celebratory 5K, according to the release, "gives girls a tangible sense of accomplishment and the confidence to achieve their dreams."
"There will be music, happy hair, a photo booth, a food vendor and the excitement of 230 girls," the release states.
Last year's event had 600 participants, which included the girls in the program, parents, family, and friends.
The 5K is open to the public. To register, visit girlsontherunsv.org/5k. Those who register before March 17 will receive an event T-shirt. Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley.
