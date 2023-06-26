In the spring of 2021, Handley track & field coach Mike McKiernan saw a glimpse of a fruitful future while watching Elizabeth Imoh perform in high jump drills during practice, but the sophomore wasn’t too keen on looking into his crystal ball.
“She cycled naturally — when she jumped, she could cycle her leg through back into a jump position quite naturally,” said McKiernan, recalling the 2021 practice. “I said, ‘Oh, you can hurdle.’ She said, ‘No, I can’t hurdle.’ I said, ‘Yes you can.’”
Soon enough, everyone in Virginia would find out that McKiernan was 100 percent right. And Imoh could not be more grateful.
Now a Judges senior, Imoh is The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year primarily because of her excellence in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Imoh wasn’t initially thrilled about competing in hurdles events, but a little more than two years later after she started on a regular basis, she’ll be a hurdler at NCAA Division I University of Virginia after a high school career in which she earned Class 4 state meet medals in all six hurdles competitions she competed in for outdoor track (five silver) and both hurdles competitions she participated in for indoor track (one silver).
Imoh took second in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles at this year’s Class 4 state outdoor meet. No other area athlete earned two silver medals in state competition this spring. Imoh’s best times this year were far away the area’s best — her 100 hurdles time of 14.82 was 1.92 seconds ahead of the No. 2 runner and her 300 hurdles mark of 43.96 was 5.34 seconds faster than the No. 2 time.
“I definitely want to thank Coach McKiernan for getting me into hurdles in the first place and getting me through everything,” said Imoh, shortly after her 300-meter state performance at Liberty University.
Imoh started competing in track & field in middle school, but as a sprinter and high jumper. Based on what her older brother Malachi did as a sprinter in high school — and the speed that Elizabeth has shown in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays over the years — it would have made sense if Elizabeth followed a similar career path. Malachi (now a football standout at William & Mary) was second in Class 4 in both the 100 and 200 as a junior when Elizabeth was in eighth grade.
Neither one got to show what they could do in outdoor track in 2020 as a result of the season being canceled because of the COVID pandemic. But in indoor track in 2021, Elizabeth emerged as a force in the state by taking second in Class 4 in the 300 meters (43.48 seconds), tying for fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches); and helping the 4x200 team place sixth.
Strong stuff, but McKiernan saw something else in her once the outdoor track season started. Though Imoh didn’t embrace McKiernan’s idea immediately, he simply asked that Imoh give him two weeks to work with her in the hurdles. If she didn’t enjoy or feel comfortable with it after that, he wouldn’t ask her to do it again.
They worked on the hurdles every day, including the first instance where Imoh “wiped out” going over a hurdle, a moment that McKiernan recorded on video. McKiernan was glad it happened.
“At the risk of sounding callous, I know I clapped when she fell,” McKiernan said. “I was like, ‘Thank you. This is done. We got that out of the way. You survived it and will be OK.’ She was like, ‘OK, that wasn’t so bad after all.’ She’s a tough little kid. That was a sign she was going to be a good hurdler.”
In a phone interview, Imoh said at the time she found hurdles intimidating.
“I don’t know if it was [the possibility of] injury, or just the idea of hurdling itself,” Imoh said. “I definitely wasn’t all into it at first. But once I did start, of course, I put everything I had into it and gave that my best when he introduced it to me.”
Now, she can’t get enough of the hurdles.
“I like the technicality of it,” Imoh said. “You always can improve with something. The way Coach McKiernan taught me, I was able to recognize myself what I was doing wrong. In a race I can be like, ‘I know this time I didn’t step down as fast as I could have,’ or, ‘I was in the air for too long.’ The technicality of the event makes it nice. You know what you’re doing.”
And few have been able to do what Imoh’s done in the hurdles over the years.
As a sophomore, she placed second in Class 4 outdoor track in the 100 hurdles in 15.44 and the 300 hurdles in 46.51. As a junior, she finished second at the Class 4 indoor track meet in the 55 hurdles (8.77). In outdoor track, she was second in the 300 hurdles in 45.97 and seventh in the 100 hurdles (her season-best time was 15.35). As a senior in indoor track, she took second again in the 55 hurdles at the state meet with a school-record 8.40.
Imoh’s training this year — which included training sessions at F.A.S.S.T. that helped with her top-end speed and block starts — also gave her reason to think she was in for a big outdoor track season.
“I did a lot more endurance work towards the beginning of the outdoor season than I normally do,” Imoh said. “Coach McKiernan was telling me it was the best shape I had been in. Along with the technical work that we do, I definitely just worked really hard. Coach McKiernan always says we work to get better every day, even if it’s just one percent better. I was keeping that mindset in practices and really focusing on improving.”
Imoh also said this year is the best she’s ever felt mentally.
“I always put so much pressure on myself to perform well, and it got to the point where I wasn’t even really able to have fun and enjoy myself at meets,” Imoh said. “There was a time where I was always on (the internet site) Milesplit and looking at other people’s performances. My junior year, my experience at states was not good for me because I was stressed out all the time, so I knew I had to change something because it just wasn’t working for me to be so anxious all the time.
“So really, going into my senior year, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something about this and just be more confident in myself.’ I was able to worry less about other people and focus more on myself and my performance.”
However, as Imoh took to the track for the Region 4C meet, it was pretty much impossible not to pay attention to the competition. Imoh was seeded third in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles, but there was no beating her on May 25 at Millbrook. Imoh blew away her PR in the 100 hurdles by 0.35 to win the race by 0.21 in 14.97, then shattered her PR by 1.3 seconds to win by 0.13 in the 300 hurdles in 43.96.
At the Class 4 state meet, Imoh got as close as someone can get to winning a state title without actually doing so.
In the 100 hurdles finals, Imoh recorded a PR but Myzhane Solomon of Heritage-Newport News — who won the 55 indoor state title — edged Imoh with a 14.81 to her 14.82.
In the 300 hurdles, Imoh ran the second-best time of her career and won the top heat, but her time of 44.92 was just behind the 44.70 recorded by Atlee’s Josie Rempe in the second of three heats. Imoh thought she had won the state title until McKiernan told her about the results.
“I am proud of the way I performed,” Imoh said. “The 100 hurdles, for that to be so close was definitely painful but I did run a lot faster than I was expecting to, especially with that headwind. [The 300 hurdles], I feel I handled it as well as I could have. I wish it could have gone differently, but it is what it is. You can’t go back.”
McKiernan heaped praise on Imoh for the composure she showed in the 300 hurdles after the state meet. There’s been a lot to admire about her over the years.
“Great work ethic. She was always willing to try and improve her hurdle technique,” said McKiernan, who noted that Imoh spends significantly less time in the air going over the hurdles now compared to her sophomore year, and is faster in between the hurdles. “She was always willing to listen to advice. When she practiced and did her drills, she did them with complete fidelity. She took no shortcuts.
“The other thing I’d say about Liz is ‘class.’ She’s a positive person. She treats everyone with kindness. She really has class and dignity in what she does. It almost broke my heart that I was the one who told her she had not won, and she said I wouldn’t have wanted it to be anybody else. For her to think about giving out compliments in a moment that’s her grief, I think that says volumes of the kind of person she is. She’s somebody I feel blessed to have gotten a chance to work with.”
Imoh won’t forget her time running for Handley. In addition to McKiernan, she also appreciates the help and support of Handley assistants Lloyd Phillips (speed work) and Allie Darling (hurdles), and her teammates.
“Coach McKiernan is an amazing coach and person altogether, and is definitely the reason for the confidence I’ve built in my time running track,” Imoh said. “It’s really just a great environment on the team. The coaches, the athletes, we always have a good time and are really supportive of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.