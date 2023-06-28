Ray Hawkins is The Winchester Star Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year after leading the Clarke County girls’ soccer team to the Class 2 state title in his first year at the helm.
The Eagles went 24-0, recorded 20 shutouts, and outscored their opponents 181-4 en route to also capturing the Bull Run District regular-season and tournament titles and the Region 2B championship.
Clarke County outscored its three state tournament opponents 19-1. The Eagles avenged a state quarterfinal loss to Poquoson last year with a 6-1 win over the 2022 state finalist in the quarterfinals; beat defending state champ Glenvar 6-0 in the semifinals; then capped the season with a 7-0 victory over Central of Wise County in the final.
Led by Class 2, Region 2B, Bull Run District and Winchester Star Player of the Year Madison Toone (area-best 58 goals and 24 assists), a junior midfielder, Clarke County had nine players earn All-District and All-Region honors and five earn All-State honors. Junior forwards Summer Toone and Kelsey Elrod, senior midfielder Audrey Price and junior defender Lily Suling also made the Class 2 First Team.
Hawkins previously coached 12 years in South Carolina near Charleston.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Hawkins: I had no preseason expectations. My assistant coach told me kind of how things were going to go, but I was kind of in disbelief coming from a more competitive region and state classification in South Carolina. I didn’t think games would be as lopsided as they were.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Hawkins: The selflessness as far as teamwork and dedication really impressed me. They aren’t about making big names for themselves as individuals. It’s not about who can score the most goals. They’re not really worried about the numbers. They were just kind of worried about getting that state championship and kind of getting Poquoson off their back.
Q. Any particular games that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Hawkins: When we went to Riverside for a scrimmage. (Playing without the Toone sisters due to a club commitment and Suling, All-Region midfielder Campbell Neiman, and the starting Shinabery twins, goalkeeper Avery and defender Sidney, because of injuries suffered in a scrimmage at Handley, Clarke County lost 6-0.) They worked together and they didn’t let that loss bring them down. I heard a lot of negative talk before the game, ‘Oh, this is going to be terrible. We’re going to get slaughtered. They’re so much bigger than us.’ The fact that we could play with them even though we had a whole bunch of injuries, I think that kind of boosted their confidence going into the season.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Hawkins: It was great to win the state championship. But the halftime at Poquoson, once they figured out they were going to win that game, just exorcising that demon, that was a big deal. (Clarke County led 4-0 at halftime.) The Glenvar game, I had been hyping them up. I told our team that they’re physical and we have to be able to play fast to get away from them, and we did. Those two games in particular stood out. And the first Strasburg game when they scored on us at the beginning, I yelled at them for the only time. I told them, ‘Don’t keep your heads down. Keep playing. You’ll be fine.’ And I overheard Madison say ‘One goal’s nothing. Don’t worry about it.’ And we came back [and won 6-1].
