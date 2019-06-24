Handley's Britt Miller is The Winchester Star's Girls' Soccer Coach of the Year after being named interim head coach prior to the team's second game of the season and leading the Judges to a historic season.
Miller — a first-year assistant coach in 2018 — took over for John Lynch, who resigned after more than eight years and a 78-55-9 record.
The Judges went 15-4 this year to set a school record for victories and won the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles. Miller was named the district's Coach of the Year. Handley's district regular-season title was its first since 2017 and its tournament title was its first since capturing the Conference 23 championship since 2015. The Judges' season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to eventual state champion Woodgrove in the Region 4C semifinals.
When asked whether she was interested in taking on the head coaching job on a permanent basis, Miller declined to discuss the situation.
Q. Was it a difficult transition to go from assistant to head coach?
Miller: Absolutely. I relied so much on Coach Lynch. Not only does he have so much knowledge of how to coach soccer, but he had so much knowledge of how to run a program. There was so much I didn't know, and still don't know. There was a lot that was suddenly put in my lap. It was a really big transition for me. I never came to Handley wanting the head coach role. I have two small kids [age 8 and 10] and a career [as a teacher at John Kerr Elementary], but I've always loved soccer. I've coached before, and I really enjoyed being the assistant here. The only reason I felt like I even wanted to do it was for the girls. I had already grown to have that relationship with them and I knew the potential we had this season with the group we had. I had no choice but to stay and do the best I could.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Miller: I would say we definitely met my expectations and probably surpassed them. I don't know I imagined us going as far as we did. I knew we could, but with such a young team, and losing their head coach of years, I had no idea what was going to happen. Everything could have fallen apart very quickly. I've seen it happen with other teams in other sports. Like Emma [Ricci] said, the girls kind of used all the difficulties to kind of work together. They really did try their best to help me out. There was a lot of things where they were patient with me when it was a situation of, 'Oh, I forgot to do that.' There was one game where I forgot the game balls until two seconds before the game started. It was a lot of the players being patient and supportive of me. I reaped all the benefits of what Coach Lynch and what [former JV] coach [David] Cesnick [who left the program with a week left in the season] have done in the past. We obviously got some new players who had a lot of talent, but then we also had a lot of returning players who have just grown and learned so much within the program at Handley. Looking at it from that perspective, we should have had this outcome this year. We worked hard and we have talent. Getting them to click was what was challenging this season, and a lot of games we were able to do that.
Q. What stands out about this season?
Miller: We had a good group of seniors this year. Katie Painter, Myah Bales, and Julia Smith, they really did a good job of kind of bringing everyone into the fold and supporting each other. I felt like everyone on the team kind of wanted what was best for the team. I think if you can get a group of players in any sport to be focused on how we can become the best team we can be, that's got to be a much more fun season if nothing else. This season, the players tried really hard to be more about the team. Even though we're not losing a lot of players as far as graduating because there's only three of them, [Painter, Bales, and Smith] are three solid girls. I'll miss their personalities and the cohesiveness that they brought to the team.
I also want to thank my husband and my parents for supporting me throughout this season. They were incredible and I truly couldn't have done this without them.
Q. Any particular game that you thought was significantly important in the team's development?
Miller: I think having to come back and play Kettle Run was the biggest one. (The Cougars beat the Judges 7-1 on April 2 in Nokesville, but Handley beat Kettle Run 4-2 in the rematch in Winchester on April 30.) That mentally threw our girls. That was a tough game to come back from, losing 7-1. I know personally I was super anxious the second time we played them, but I also knew there was no reason we should have lost the way we did the first time. The ability was there all along, it was the mental game they had lost the first game. I think being able to come back and play really well and get that win was significant because it showed the girls that if they could be mentally tough, they can overcome obstacles they would otherwise have a hard time overcoming.
Q. What was your most memorable moment?
Miller: Beating James Wood for the district tournament championship. (The Judges won 3-1 at home after losing 1-0 to the Colonels at home in the regular season.) That was the highlight of the season in many ways. Winning the district tournament to go along with the regular-season title, winning at home, and it was so great to have so many people in the crowd. A lot of times girls' sports are not always what people come to watch. So it was such a great moment not only for us to win, but it was great as a community and as a school to have that support from everyone. The parents are usually there, but having people from school come and see them be successful was such a cool experience.
