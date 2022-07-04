Haleigh Echard is The Winchester Star Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year after leading Handley to its most wins in school history and the Judges’ first Class 4 Northwestern District tournament championship since 2019.
Handley went 16-3-1 overall this year and finished second in the district standings with a 10-1-1 record to James Wood. The Judges were the only team to defeat the Colonels in the regular season, doing so with a 4-3 victory at their own James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on May 5.
After beating Kettle Run 4-2 in the district semifinals to clinch their third straight Region 4C tournament berth, Handley became the only team this year to shut out James Wood with a 1-0 win at Kelican Stadium in the tourney final. The Colonels averaged six goals per game in their other 18 games. The Judges’ season ended with a 1-0 loss in the Region 4C semis to eventual Class 4 state champion Broad Run.
Handley was led its senior class, each of which was a key contributor — midfielder Mikayla Balio, forwards Julia Nerangis and Taylor Roark, and defenders Mikayla Freimuth and Samantha Kern.
The 2022 season was the last for Echard, who was hired in the fall of 2019. She resigned last month to move to Rochester, N.Y., where she will continue her teaching career.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Echard: We definitely had our fair share of ups and downs with games played, injuries and all that stuff. We had three starters out in the regular season at one point, and then we lost another one in the regional semifinal game. Minus falling short in the regional semifinal, I think we accomplished what we set out to do at the beginning of the season.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Echard: I think the big thing was family. They just came together as a group of 16 and did everything together. That made it that much more fun. We had fun at practice. We laughed. It wasn’t always serious practicing. We had those practices where it was just a stress reliever. They had a hard week at school, so we’re just going to goof off and have fun together. Another quality that stood out was dedication. They’re very dedicated high schoolers as far as being able to balance academics and athletics.
Q. Any particular games that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Echard: We weren’t happy with the first game against James Wood (a 5-1 loss on April 7). I think that helped propel us with winning the overtime game against Kettle Run (on April 27) and winning in overtime against Fauquier (on May 2). And then beating (James Wood at home 4-3 on May 5), I think that helped us to see our potential, because I don’t think we understood at that point what it was because of injuries. The girls realized, ‘We are a good team. We are capable of doing anything we put our minds to.’
Q. What were the most difficult moments?
Echard: I think losing to James Wood the first time and Loudoun County the second time (a 5-1 loss on April 20). We were plagued by injuries in both of those games. The girls just really got down on themselves, because what we talked about leading up to the game didn’t happen. But I’m proud about how they worked through it and talked about how we could improve, and making those changes, which ultimately led to the high part of the season.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Echard: Definitely the first game of the season against Loudoun County (a 1-0 overtime win). That was a good way to start the season. And then also the two James Wood wins. The first one, we knocked them off of an undefeated season. And then the championship, our senior group had won their freshman year, so being able to bookend it with winning their senior year at James Wood meant a lot.
Q. Anything that stood out individually?
Echard: Every player grew during the season, and they wanted to improve and get better and do what was best for the team. It was just a whole team effort.
