Girls' Soccer Leaders
Goals
;No.
Madison Toone, Clarke;41
Kelsey Elrod, Clarke;28
McKenna Newcome, Wood;28
Jolie Jenkins, Wood;25
Emeryce Worrell, Handley;24
Summer Toone, Clarke;20
Leah Mitchell, Clarke;16
Molly Ludwig, Millbrook;14
Ella Sampsell, Sherando;10
Mia Hudson, Handley;9
Jasmine Hackman, Wood;7
Maddie Shirley, Wood;6
Madison Hobson, Handley;5
Olivia Morise, Clarke;5
Sam Stevens, Handley;4
Kaitlyn Arthur, Millbrook;4
Abby Rodriguez, Millbrook;4
Lauren Mason, Handley;4
Maddy Haines, Millbrook;4
Alivia Ricci, Handley;4
Grace Rivas Zelaya, Wood;4
Alison Brant, Wood;4
Makenna Jarvis, Clarke;4
Assists
;No.
McKenna Newcome, Wood;22
Madison Toone, Clarke;19
Lily Suling, Clarke;16
Maddie Shirley, Wood;13
Emeryce Worrell, Handley;12
Madison Hobson, Handley;11
Kelsey Elrod, Clarke;11
Olivia Morise, Clarke;10
Jolie Jenkins, Wood;10
Abby Rodriguez, Millbrook;7
Mia Hudson, Handley;7
Summer Toone, Clarke;7
Jasmine Hackman, Wood;6
Ella O'Donnell, Clarke;6
Alexis Brookshire, Millbrook;5
Avery Wright, Wood;5
Grace Rivas Zelaya, Wood;4
Kaitlyn Arthur, Millbrook;4
Leah Mitchell, Clarke;4
Saves
;G;S;Avg.
Emma Westfall, Handley;19;161;8.5
Skylar Decker, Millbrook;17;132;7.8
Morgan Catalano, Sherando;9;48;5.3
Jes Taylor, Wood;18;67;3.7
Avery Shinabery, Clarke;17;33;1.9
Goals Against Average
;G;GA;SO;Avg.
Avery Shinabery, Clarke;17;3;14;0.18
Emma Westfall, Handley;19;20;7;1.05
Jes Taylor, Wood;18;19;9;1.20
Skylar Decker, Millbrook;17;31;4;1.82
Morgan Catalano, Sherando;9;26;1;2.89
Note: Stats are through Wednesday. Sherando did not send updated stats.
