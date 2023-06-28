Girls' Soccer Player of the Year: Clarke County's Madison Toone

When Ray Hawkins was hired to be Clarke County's girls' soccer coach in September of 2022, he knew that Madison Toone played soccer, but not much else about the student in his classroom.
The 2022-23 school year marked Hawkins' second year teaching social studies at Clarke County High School after moving from South Carolina. Toone scored 36 goals in the Eagles' 13-0 state championship season in 2021, but did not play soccer for the Eagles in 2022 due to a stress fracture.
So upon taking the job, Hawkins decided one of the first things he would do was take a trip to the Virginia Revolution Complex in Leesburg to watch Toone play with her club team, The St. James FC Virginia United.
Hawkins might not have known much about Toone as a person at the time due to her reserved nature in class, but he quickly realized he was about to coach someone whose skills screamed loudly.
"The entire club team is on a different level than you would see in any high school game," Hawkins said. "[What impresses me the most] is her touch on the ball. The touches she takes — and the amount of touches she can take [and still maintain possession] — is just beyond anybody on this team or any others that I've seen."
The 5-foot-9 Toone's skills resulted in area-best totals in both goals (58) and assists (24) and led Clarke County to a 24-0 record and its second Class 2 state title in three years.
Her efforts also led to her selection as the Bull Run District, Region 2B and Class 2 State Player of the Year, and now she earns recognition as The Winchester Star Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
The words "Toone" and "goal" have been heard quite a bit at Clarke County's Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium over the years.
Danielle (class of 2018) scored 98 goals at Clarke, including 40 in her senior year when she was The Winchester Star Player of the Year before embarking on a successful career at NCAA Division I Longwood University.
Justin (class of 2021) scored 46 goals at Clarke and could have had a lot more. His junior season was wiped out by the COVID pandemic, and he led the area with 31 goals in just 12 games in the abbreviated 2021 season.
Toone's twin sister Summer was an outside back her freshman year, but since moving up top as a sophomore she's poured in 51 goals the last two seasons, including 30 this year.
Simply put, the Toones are a soccer family. Their father Lance began coaching Danielle with the Clarke County Youth Association Vipers when she was 6 and continued to coach all his children in their younger years.
"[Our siblings] definitely gave [Summer and I] something to look up to, and they were also there to help us along our journeys," Madison said. "Being able to practice in the backyard with everyone helped a lot. And when our dad was done coaching and it was time to go out of county, he was always there supporting us and helping us with things that we needed along the way."
And during those times when their father or older siblings haven't been around, Madison and Summer have always had each other. Since they started playing soccer at age 4, they've always been on the same team save for the Clarke County High School season in 2022.
They played recreation ball in Clarke until second grade, when Lance Toone started an FC Fury team that featured many of Clarke County High School's 2023 season juniors and sophomores. Since sixth grade, they've been playing for various teams with TSJ FC Virginia.
"We definitely have gone through a lot together," Toone said. "Transitioning into higher-level club soccer definitely made our relationship closer, because it's definitely a hard thing to do, transferring from playing with kids you've known for five or more years to a completely new team and being the only new ones. It helped a lot that we had each other, and I guess that grew our relationship.
"We definitely push each other. When we're training together in the summers or in our free time, we always make it a little competition. I think we just have higher standards for each other, and we just try and push other to reach those."
TSJ FC Virginia has provided the Toone twins an opportunity to take on elite competition all over the country, including California and Arizona. The Toones recently went to Hammonton, N.J., for the national Girls' Academy summer showcase and playoff competition.
That trip marked a full year of Toone feeling her best. Toone said it wasn't until her trip to nationals in California in June of 2022 that she felt fully confident in herself after first developing a stress fracture in October of 2021, then suffering another stress fracture in the same foot six weeks later, which kept her out until March of 2022. By the time she returned, Toone had lost a lot of muscle, and she tried not to push herself too hard to guard against another stress fracture. Toone ruled out playing for Clarke County to protect herself.
The Eagles managed well without Madison for most of 2022, winning their first 20 games in pursuit of defending a state title, but Clarke County could have used a healthy Madison in the postseason.
The Eagles lost 3-2 to Luray in the Region 2B title game, then 2-1 to Poquoson in the state quarterfinals. Clarke County won the 2021 state title game 4-0 over Radford when the Toone sisters were at nationals (the VHSL season ended two weeks later than usual because of COVID that year). But the Eagles wouldn't have made the state tournament that year if Madison hadn't scored three goals in the last 12 minutes to help Clarke County rally from a 3-1 deficit in a 4-3 win over Mountain View in an elimination game for the Region 2B title.
What Toone loves most about soccer is winning with her teammates and "the joy that comes from scoring goals that were a really good build-up from the whole team." But for Toone, goals aren't as fun if they're coming at a frequent pace. That's why even though she was healthy this year, she wasn't sure if she wanted to play for the Eagles, who had outscored opponents 91-11 in 13 games in 2021 and 123-10 in 22 games in 2022.
"Beating teams [as much as we did], I don't think that's how soccer should be played," Toone said.
But after talking things over with Hawkins, she decided to play shorty before the first official practice in February. Even if she didn't always get great competition when she took the field, she was going to play with people she cared about every time she stepped on the pitch.
"It's just nice being back with people you've played with for a long time, people you played with in your childhood," Toone said.
Toone and the Eagles proceeded to run roughshod over the competition, outscoring foes 181-4 and beating everyone by at least four goals. Hawkins got a glimpse of what was coming in a scrimmage against Handley.
"I heard a lot from my assistant coach Robert Franz about what she could do in a game," Hawkins said. "I've had a couple players [in South Carolina] who are not on her level but have the same kind of ability to take it upon themselves to carry the team. Just watching her do that for the first time was pretty impressive.
"Her back was to the goal, she dribbled away from pressure against two or three people to the point where she was able to open up a little bit of space, and she slid it from 20 to 25 yards away inside the right post."
Toone scored in all 23 games she played and had 17 multi-goal games, including 12 games with a hat trick or better. Twice she scored five goals in a game.
One of Toone's five-goal efforts came in the state quarterfinal rematch with Poquoson. Toone recorded a hat trick in the first 15 minutes and also assisted the Eagles' other goal in a 6-1 win.
Toone's ability to create for her teammates this year was just as noteworthy as her scoring.
"She could score five times a game if she wanted to, and she'll score when we need it," Hawkins said. "But she wants to distribute to other kids, and she's able to feed them the ball where they absolutely need to be, and actually kind of coach them to be in that position in the first place."
Toone even aided opponents sometimes as well. At the Bull Run District meeting, Hawkins said the coaches at Central and Strasburg told him how nice Toone was to their players.
Toone followed that up the Poquoson game with three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win against defending state champion Glenvar in the state semifinals, then had a goal and an assist in the 7-0 win over Central (Wise) in the state final.
"It was a team championship," Toone said. "We all worked together and we got the result we wanted."
Toone's 58 goals this year rank ninth for a single season in VHSL history and second in school history to Aubrey Fletcher's 72 in 2012. Her 140 points rank sixth for a season in VHSL history and second for Clarke behind Fletcher's 170 in 2012.
One of Toone's objectives is to get to 100 career goals, which shouldn't take long given that she had 94 right now. Another goal is to play for a major Division I college, though Toone tries not to talk about her options.
"I find when I talk about something, it gets jinxed," Toone said.
If Toone keeps speaking loudly with the ball like she has been, she should make out just fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.