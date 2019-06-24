WINCHESTER — To put it mildly, there's never been a girls' soccer player at Handley who could find the back of the net like Emma Ricci.
The junior forward owns the three best single-season goal totals in school history and has a school-record 83 goals for her career. No other area player has more than 62 goals in the last three years.
Simply put, Ricci is a difficult matchup for any defender in her path. And it's not just because of her exceptional quickness and skill.
"Immediately what stands out about her is her speed," said Handley interim head coach Britt Miller, who joined the Judges' staff as an assistant coach Ricci's sophomore year. "It's really obvious as soon as you start watching her play.
"But also watching her over and over again last year and this season, there's so much determination and grit in her. She will just hustle and work until she gets what she wants out of the game. She has a lot of that spirit that you want from all of your soccer players. She sets these high goals for herself, and you can see when she plays that she's really doing everything she can to give it her all and finish and get the goal. She's definitely hungry."
Ricci is The Winchester Star Girls' Soccer Player of the Year after a season in which she not only lifted herself to remarkable achievements but also her team.
Ricci's 29 goals were 11 more than any other area player, and her 67 points (Ricci had nine assists) were 23 more than anyone else in the area (freshman teammate Mikayla Balio in both categories). She was named the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and selected to the All-Region 4C first team.
Additionally, Ricci's play and her leadership — she was the only junior among the team's three captains — helped Handley (15-4) set a school record for victories and sweep the Class 4 Northwestern regular-season and tournament championships.
The third Ricci sibling to play for Handley (brother Jack graduated in 2014 and sister Julia graduated in 2018), Ricci began playing soccer at age 4 for BRYSA. She moved on to Winchester United in seventh grade, then joined Loudoun Soccer in ninth grade. Ricci briefly played in the midfield for the first time in her life when she joined Loudoun in the fall of 2016, but because of the speed she displayed she was quickly moved back to the position of forward.
Ricci said her experience with Loudoun Soccer has helped her tremendously.
Many of the best girls' soccer players in the state reside in Loudoun County. For example, only one non-Loudoun County school has a won a Virginia High School League state title in Class 4 or Group AA since 2007. Ricci's Under-17 Loudoun Soccer team also gets a chance to play against some of the best teams the nation has to offer. Loudoun will play in the 16-team Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Showcase that starts Thursday in Del Mar, Calif.
"It was definitely a change of what I had been used to, but after playing there, I've definitely grown as a player," Ricci said. "It's definitely been a positive impact."
After joining Loudoun in the fall of her freshman year, Ricci made her debut for Handley in the spring and made a monumental impact.
In 2017, she broke the school single-season record of 18 goals (Emma Carroll in 2004) with 22 (second among area public school players) and added six assists. Ricci was named the Conference 21 West Player of the Year for a Handley team that advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in three years.
"I didn't," said Ricci when asked if she thought she could have that much success as a freshman. "I was really nervous going into the season. I didn't know what to expect. I was shocked, but I was happy and proud of myself for what I accomplished my first year.
"It just pushed me to want to do more, continue to grow and continue to beat my record each year."
Ricci did take her game to an even higher level as a sophomore, ranking second among area players with 32 goals and recording nine assists (tied for fourth in the area). She earned Region 4C first-team honors one year after being a second team all-region selection.
More was expected from Ricci as a junior, but not from a point production standpoint. For the first time, she would be a captain, and she would do so for a talented team, but a young one. Handley featured three seniors and nine freshmen on its 17-player roster this year.
Ricci and the rest of Handley's leadership group had even more put on them when their head coach of more than eight years, John Lynch, resigned on March 13 after the team had played just one game. Miller took over as interim head coach at that point.
Ricci said it was definitely a difficult time for the team.
"We had a lot of new players, and everybody didn't really know each other well at first," Ricci said. "That was a huge change we were already going through, so when [Lynch's resignation] got laid on us, it was kind of a point where we just didn't know what to do.
"But if anything, I think that made us closer as a team because we were like, 'Now we have to come together to help Coach Miller.' That's when we started to become more cohesive as a unit because we knew we had to do everything we could to help Coach Miller."
The leadership that Miller provided made her easy to play for.
"I admire her efforts and the way she was able to settle in right on the fly," Ricci said. "She kept pushing us. And she always listened to any of our thoughts. Anything we wanted to try, she was open to hear. She would never turn us down, and I really admired that."
With Ricci leading the way, Handley forced goalkeepers to fish balls out of the back of the net on a routine basis. The Judges averaged 3.8 goals per game, with Ricci scoring goals in 14 of those games, all Handley wins (the Judges went 1-4 when Ricci didn't score). Ricci had 10 multi-goal games, including three hat tricks, and had a season-high four goals against Millbrook on April 18.
While Ricci scored three fewer goals than last year, the Judges didn't need her to score as much. Handley's freshman trio of forwards Balio (18 goals, eight assists) and Taylor Roark (seven goals, 10 assists) and midfielder Julia Nerangis (eight goals, 16 assists) made it easier for her to operate and gave opponents a lot more to defend.
"I don't think I could have done as I much as I did this year without the help and support of my teammates," Ricci said.
One of the ways Ricci made herself more dangerous was by using her left foot more, whether she was passing or shooting. She worked hard at that during practice, and she eventually became stronger with her left foot during games.
Miller said there were a lot of great moments involving Ricci this year, but one of her favorites came in the regular-season finale against Liberty on May 10 at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. Handley needed a win to have a chance at winning the district regular-season title and an automatic region tournament berth. But the Judges found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime to Liberty, this after Handley had lost to the Eagles just four days earlier in Bealeton.
"Emma, being a captain, sometimes I would ask her to share [her thoughts at halftime]," Miller said. "I just remember her saying, 'We can do this,' and just being so encouraging and supporting her teammates. I felt like she did a really good job as captain and set a great example for her teammates."
Ricci more than backed up her words. Handley scored four goals in the second half to rally for a 5-2 win. Ricci finished with two goals and two assists.
Ricci (two goals, one assist) then had another big moment two weeks later when she contributed to every goal in a 3-1 win over James Wood in the district tournament championship game. The Colonels were the only team to shut out the Judges all year, doing so on April 23 at Handley (1-0). Ricci said the win was particularly meaningful because the Judges had last three straight home games to James Wood.
Handley's season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to eventual state champion Woodgrove in the Region 4C semifinals. Ricci said the Judges are going to have put in more work if they want to beat the elite teams in Loudoun County, but the loss to the Wolverines hardly put a damper on how she felt about Handley's season.
"I think at the beginning of the season, a lot of people maybe underestimated us with having so many new faces, and the adversity facing our coaches," Ricci said. "I'm just really proud that we could all come together and just forgot about everything that was happening and had the best season we've had in so long. I'm really proud of everything we were able to accomplish."
