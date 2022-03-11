After seasons for the ages in 2021, the Clarke County and James Wood girls’ soccer teams will now try and see what they can do in the first Virginia High School League season in three years.
Clarke County went a perfect 13-0 last year and captured the Class 2 state championship, its first state title since 2013.
The Eagles lost five starters from last year, including sophomore Madison Toone (36 goals), the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year, who is now focusing on club soccer. But, Clarke County was able to beat Radford 4-0 in the Class 2 title game without Toone, who missed the contest due to a club commitment, and the talent that the Eagles return should have them in the hunt for another state title.
Region 2B First Team selection Maya Marasco, a senior midfielder, had one goal and one assist in the championship win and ranked fourth on the team with six goals and fourth in the area with 11 assists for the season. Junior forward Ella O’Donnell scored the last two goals against Radford and tied for sixth in the area with nine goals last year.
Clarke County’s attack also returns Region 2B Second Team selections Campbell Neiman (10 assists, fifth in the area), a sophomore midfielder; and senior forward Rebecca Camacho-Bruno (five goals, seven assists).
The Eagles’ defense will also be formidable. Senior Emma Rogers (seven shutouts) earned First Team All-Region honors last year and sophomore center Lillian Suling (First Team All-Region) and senior Hannah Wagner were also starters on a defense that allowed only 11 goals.
James Wood (12-1-2) had its best season in program history last year. The Colonels were the best team in the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season, won its first-ever district tournament title, and beat Loudoun County for its first-ever regional tournament win. James Wood became the first team from Frederick County/Winchester to play in a regional final, where it lost 1-0 to eventual state champion Dominion.
The Class 4 Northwestern District athletic directors have decided to return to giving the district regular-season champion an automatic berth into the Region 4C tournament. The other region qualifier will be the district tournament champ or the team that advances to the district tourney finals if the regular-season champ also advances to the district tourney final.
The Colonels lost 10 seniors — including goalkeeper Sadie Kerns, now at NCAA Division I Longwood University, and three other players who committed to play in college — but any team would love to have James Wood’s returning talent.
Senior forward/midfielder Olivia Walker (area-best 18 assists, 15 goals to rank third in the area, signed with NCAA Division I Belmont University), senior forward Sidney Rathel (16 goals to rank second in the area, five assists) and sophomore midfielder McKenna Newcome (nine goals, tied for second in the area with 12 assists) make up the area’s top returning trio in terms of points.
James Wood also adds a talented freshman in Jolie Jenkins. A midfielder for the Colonels, Jenkins was one of 29 girls who were selected to compete in the recent Elite Clubs National League Under-15 National Selection Game.
Brooke Geary stood out as a defensive midfielder last year and will shift to aid the Colonels’ defense, which lost its four starting backs to graduation.
Handley (8-5-1) also returns plenty of firepower. Senior forward Mikayla Balio (headed to NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology; six goals, four assists last year) and senior midfielder Julia Nerangis (nine goals, three assists) lead the attack. Junior Emma Westfall is the only returning starting goalkeeper among Winchester/Frederick County teams, recording 5.9 saves per game and posting a 1.1 goals against average last year.
Sherando (5-6) will enter a new era this year following the resignation of head coach Rob Kilmer, who left after 22 years and 207 wins. Former Warrior player Stacey Macoff takes over a team that loses its top player in Kendall Lincoln (now at NCAA Division I South Florida) but brings back sophomore forward Ella Sampsell (five goals), senior midfielder Kelsey Johnson (four goals, three assists; signed with NCAA Division III Penn State Altoona) and senior defender Elise Buonocore (two goals, three assists; signed with D-II Emory & Henry).
Millbrook (4-5-2) had four players graduate who committed to play at the college level, including leading scorer Lauren Rudolph. The Pioneers have been strong defensively under head coach Rob Douglas, though, and Millbrook features four potential defenders with varsity experience — Amanda Decker, Riley Donelan, Izzy Saville and Kate Schwartzmiller.
The following is a glance at each team:
Clarke CountyCoach: Jon Cousins, third season.
Last year: 13-0; Class 2 state, Region 2B and Bull Run District champions.
Key losses: Alison Sipe, Emma Massanopoli, Sophia Deem, Sophia Brown, Kinsley Myers, Madison Toone.
Key returnees: Maya Marasco, Sr. M; Campbell Neiman, So. M; Audrey Price. Jr. M; Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Sr. F; Ella O’Donnell, Jr. F; Hannah Wagner, Sr. D; Bailey Mayo, Jr. D; Lillian Suling, So. D; Emma Rogers, Sr. GK; Summer Toone, So. F; Josie Gray (five assists), So. F.
Key newcomers: Kelsey Elrod, So. F; Olivia Morise, So. F; Avery Shinabery, So. M; Sidney Shinabery, So. F.
Cousins’ outlook: “We have most of our state championship team back, minus our five seniors and Madison Toone. With our depth and experience, our expectations are to defend our district, regional and state titles. We realize it is even more difficult to defend, but the girls are excited for the challenge and eager to get started.”
First game: March 22 at Waynesboro
James WoodCoach: Donavan Russell, third season.
Last year: 12-1-2; Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament champions; lost to Dominion in Region 4C final.
Key losses: Abby Ensogna, Olivia Duck, Grace Hawkins, Sadie Kerns, Maddy Milburn, Katelyn Mounts, Ella Myers, Sophia Pettler, Annalee Woodson, Julia Watts.
Key returnees: Sidney Rathel, Sr. F; Olivia Walker, Sr. F/M; McKenna Newcome, So. M; Lydia Watson, Jr. D; Brooke Geary, Jr. D.
Key newcomers: Sloane Ferrebee, Fr. M; Jolie Jenkins, Fr. M; Madison Shirley, Fr. D; Grace Rivas, Fr. F; Eva DeMattei, Fr. M; Nayah Edwards, Fr. M.
Russell’s outlook: “I am excited about this James Wood girls’ soccer team and have high expectations for them this year. Even though we are a much younger team compared to the last couple seasons, I believe we can continue to have positive outcomes, grow the program, and do well in the postseason. The last two James Wood teams have set the bar for success high, breaking school records and doing well in the postseason tourneys, and I fully expect this squad to work hard and continue that trend. Returning three of our top four goal scorers, Sidney Rathel, Olivia Walker and McKenna Newcome is a real bonus. Offensively those three will control our tempo in the midfield while moving the ball forward and have already provided excellent leadership in the preseason. The young players will gain so much from their match experience. Brooke Geary and Lydia Watson will anchor our defense and come into this season with a lot of varsity experience. We will need them to play solid and help the younger players get up to speed quickly. Sami Stevens, Kelsey Gass, and Maddie Heustis spent time with the varsity team last season and are playing well in the preseason. I’m looking forward to seeing their continued growth as players this year.”
First game: Monday vs. Skyline
HandleyCoach: Haleigh Echard, second season.
Last year: 8-5-1; lost to Dominion in the Region 4C semifinals.
Key losses: Jessica Alamo.
Key returnees: Mikayla Balio, Sr. F; Julia Nerangis, Sr. M; Taylor Roark, Sr. M; Payton Craig, Jr. D; Emma Westfall, Jr. GK; Lauren Mason (four goals), Jr. M.
Key newcomers: Emeryce Worrell, Fr. M.
Echard’s outlook: “The expectations for this team are to become a family of girls that works hard, and are determined to be successful on and off the field. Expectations for the district are to compete with the top teams and reach the finals again and work to come away with a different result. The qualities all of the girls on the team have are being coachable and eager to learn. They are prepared for whatever is to come.”
First game: Wednesday vs. Loudoun County
SherandoCoach: Stacey Macoff, first season.
Last year: 5-6; lost to Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
Key losses: Carroll Boutte, Ashley Catalano, Lizzie Campbell, Kendall Lincoln, Noemy Valeriano, Hannah Webber.
Key returnees: Elise Buonocore, Sr. D; Brigid Campbell, Sr. D; Carson Foltz, Sr. D; Kelsey Johnson, Sr. M; Maddie Watson, Sr. F; Olivia Pang, Jr. M; Ella Sampsell, So. F; Anna Hill, So. M; Hailey Malinowski, So. M; Abby White, So. M.
Key newcomers: Delaney Grigsby, Jr. M; Raeann Patterson, So. GK; Averi Thomas, So. D; Morgan Catalano, Fr. M; Mckenna Hardy, Fr. D; Sophia Straightiff, Fr. M; Maggie Tenney, Fr. F.
Macoff’s outlook: “As a first-year coach at Sherando, I feel I’ve got the squad that any coach can only hope to inherit. Rob Kilmer has built an amazing program at Sherando over the years and will be truly missed. We intend to continue and build upon the traditions that have always been a part of Sherando girls’ soccer. This year’s team has a great group of freshmen that already play very competitively with our returning players. All of the girls are working at a high level with serious drive. One thing we teach is to compete. Compete in every drill, compete in every game. Although our district has some tough competition this year, I know we will be competitive in each match and it’s going to make for a fun and interesting season to see who is going to end up on top.”
First game: Monday at Broad Run
MillbrookCoach: Rob Douglas, third season.
Last year: 4-5-2; lost to James Wood in Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
Key losses: Jordan Baer, Katie Douglas, Abigail Forrest, Karlie Hepner, Addison Hillyard, Lauren Rudolph, Kristina Schoell.
Key returnees: Amanda Decker Sr. D; Riley Donelan Sr. D; Amy Huggett Sr. M/F; Alexis Walter Sr. F/M; Carolina Arias Jr. F/M.; Madison Haines Jr. F/M; Abby Rodriguez Jr. M/F; Izzy Saville Jr. D; Kate Schwartzmiller Jr. D/M; Skylar Decker So. GK.
Key newcomers: Jacqueline Godwin Sr. GK; Maria Nith Jr. M/F; Brianna Ramos So. M/F; Hanoor Saini So. M/F; Mallory Upson So. D/M; Kailyn Arthur Fr. F; Molly Ludwig Fr. F/M; Molly Deegan So. M/F.
Douglas’ outlook: “This is a hard-working group of players that are looking to continue to build off of last year. We are going to take it one game at a time and look to be playing our best when the tournament is here.”
First game: Tuesday vs. Harrisonburg
