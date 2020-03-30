WINCHESTER — At 6 feet tall, Emma De Jong is pretty easy to spot when she’s standing in a group of her female peers.
Despite the concealing caps and goggles swimmers wear, the Sherando junior is pretty easy to find in the pool, too. You just have to look for the girl who’s routinely pulling away from the field and posting times on the scoreboard that are tearing up the Sherando record book.
De Jong is The Winchester Star Girls’ Swimmer of the Year after posting the fastest times in an area-best four events (the 100-meter freestyle, 200 free, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke) and earning an area-high (and maximum) four all-state performances (the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay). De Jong was one of only three swimmers in the area to have two individual all-state performances.
De Jong tops a strong area field that includes 2018 and ‘19 Star Swimmer of the Year Kimberly Warnagiris of James Wood and Class 2 state 500 freestyle champion Kayla Sprincis of Clarke County. Warnagiris had the area’s highest finish at the Class 4 state meet in taking fourth in the 100 butterfly, but did not post the area’s fastest time in any individual event this season. Sprincis’ top 500 time of 5:12.65 would not have been a top-8, all-state time in Class 4, while De Jong would have won the 100 breaststroke and taken second in the 100 free in Class 2 with her Class 4 state times.
Sherando coach Joe Knight expected big things out of De Jong based on the strength and fitness she developed with Valley Swim Team Phoenix in Strasburg and PRO Motion Physical Therapy in Winchester since the end of the 2018-19 season, and she’s provided impressive moments time and time again.
One of Knight’s favorites came at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet on Feb. 1 at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility. Less than 10 minutes after her second victory and second school record of the evening in the 100-yard breaststroke, De Jong closed out the Sherando girls’ first postseason championship in style with her anchor leg performance in the 400 freestyle relay.
“We were behind two-and-a-half [body] lengths, and she dove in and we took the championship by three lengths,” said Knight, as Sherando recorded a 3:45.80 to Kettle Run’s 3:48.76. “She not only made up the distance, she just blew by Kettle Run and pulled that one out for us. She did things like that all year long for us.”
Knight’s been fortunate to see a lot of special moments from the De Jong family over the years.
Both De Jong’s sister Megan (2010 and 2011) and brother Morgan (2011) are former Star Swimmers of the Year who went on to swim at the NCAA Division I level, with Megan attending George Mason and Morgan the U.S. Naval Academy. They both gave Emma a lot to look up to when she was younger, and they’re a strong source of support now.
“It’s always been fun to have them cheering me on in the background and to look up to what they’ve done, and me kind of repeat it in a way,” said Emma, who will go on a recruiting trip to George Mason in September. “They’re always influencing me and encouraging me to do better.”
De Jong got her start in swimming at age 5 and has always been a member of Valley Swim Team Phoenix, the swimming organization her mother Jessica helped start in 2004.
De Jong’s versatility is one of the things that makes her special. The school record-holder in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.03 as a sophomore, one of five individual and two school records for De Jong) had state-qualifying times in everything except the 500 free and 100 butterfly this year.
But the breaststroke has always been her favorite event.
“It just comes easier, being taller with a longer stroke,” said De Jong, who has competed in the 100 breaststroke at the state meet for all three years of her high school career. “Just being comfortable with it.
“And my brother was a breaststroker, and my sister was somewhat of a breaststroker before her collegiate career [when she became a distance freestyle swimmer]. It was fun looking up to them, not necessarily comparing myself to them, but seeing our development in breaststroke.”
De Jong had a strong first two seasons at Sherando — at the state meet, she was 11th in the 100 breast and 22nd in the 100 free as a freshman and ninth in the 100 breast and 14th in the 200 IM as a sophomore.
But her performance at Phoenix’s IceBreaker Invitational from Dec. 6-9 was a sign that this high school season might be her best yet. De Jong achieved three personal bests to that point, including a time of 1:06.1 in the 100-yard breaststroke (De Jong had a 1:06.81 at last year’s state meet) and 53.88 in the 100 free (De Jong’s best time for the Warriors last year was 55.02).
De Jong’s 100 breast time qualified her for the National Club Swimming Association 15-and-older championship in Orlando, Fla., for the first time, though the meet wasn’t held this month because of COVID-19.
De Jong said the heavier high school schedule that features at least one meet per week (De Jong only competes in about one meet a month with Phoenix) helped her with consistency in all her events and kept her on track to peak in the postseason.
De Jong’s first major accomplishment of the postseason was shattering three-time Star Swimmer of the Year Kelsey Dingman’s 100 free record of 54.97 set in 2014 with a time of 53.41 seconds at the district meet. De Jong won by a whopping 2.67 seconds.
De Jong said Dingman coached her from age 12-14.
“I looked up to Kelsey Dingman, definitely,” De Jong said. “She’s like my older sister basically.
“I did work extremely hard this season just to try and improve. I was not expecting to go 53 that night, so that was really exciting for me.”
De Jong followed by winning the 100 breast in 1:06.51 to break her own school record of 1:06.81 set last year, then helped the 400 free relay team to victory.
As much as De Jong loves the breaststroke, she wanted to see what she was capable of in the 100 backstroke at the Region 4C meet on Feb. 15. De Jong won the backstroke title at last year’s region meet with a time of 59.82, but she chose not to do it at the state meet in favor of the breaststroke (the two events are back-to-back at meets). She later learned she would lave been seeded in the top eight at last year’s state meet had she chose the backstroke, so she wanted to keep her options open.
By winning the 100 back with a school-record time of 58.90 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling, De Jong gave herself a lot to think about. It was an improvement of 4.07 seconds from her last time doing it one month prior and 0.81 better than three-time Star Swimmer of the Year Allie Smith’s 59.71 in 2005. (De Jong also broke Smith’s school-record 200 free time of 1:57.71 in taking second in an area-best 1:56.31 that day, choosing the 200 rather than the 100 free to open up opportunities for teammates to qualify for states.)
After talking it over with her family, De Jong went with her father Paul’s advice of “stick with what you know,” and she chose the breaststroke over the backstroke for states at SwimRVA in Richmond. Though De Jong did not improve on her district breast time, it’s hard to argue with the results — her fifth-place finish is the highest individual state finish of her career, and she coupled that with her seventh-place showing in the 100 free, which included a 53.00 swim in the prelims.
“I was really happy with how I placed,” De Jong said.
De Jong also couldn’t have been more pleased with what the Warriors did as a team. The 400 free relay team that took fifth in the state dropped five seconds off the school record to 3:42.43 (De Jong swam a 52.9 leg), and the 200 medley relay team that placed sixth took three seconds off the school record to 1:52.03. Sherando’s overall eighth-place finish at states as a team is the best in program history.
“I was really proud of the girls,” De Jong said.
Knight was definitely proud of what De Jong accomplished this season.
“What’s really been rewarding to watch as Emma has matured and grown is how she’s kind of expanded her repertoire of swimming events to now include the backstroke along with the breaststroke and freestyle events as main events,” Knight said. “And when she puts it all together, she’s a pretty good IM swimmer as well. She has it all.”
