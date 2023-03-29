Over the years, Sherando has had a number of females who have set the bar high for future swimmers, including six people who claimed 12 of The Winchester Star’s 22 Girls’ Swimmer of the Year awards from 2001-22.
The Warriors now have a seventh winner in senior Taylor Smith. And with her name in Sherando’s record book more than anyone else — and after a season in which she achieved feats that the program hadn’t seen in almost two decades — Smith certainly is leaving an impressive legacy behind.
Smith — who owns four individual school records and played a role in each of the three record-setting relay performances at Sherando — was the only girls’ swimmer in the area to capture a silver medal in state competition this year. Smith brought two of them home from the Class 4 meet at SwimRVA in Richmond, as she took second in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Smith — who will swim for NCAA Division I University of North Carolina at Asheville next year — also swam on two All-State relays.
No Sherando swimmer had earned a silver medal in state competition since former Swimmer of the Year Allie Smith did so in the 500 freestyle in 2004. Fittingly, Smith broke her own school records in the championship finals, recording a 55.95 in the 100 fly and 1:04.89 in the 100 breast. Smith was the only swimmer to post the area’s fastest time in three individual events this year, with the 200 individual medley (2:08.80 at the district meet to set a school record) being the other.
“My state meet this year was probably my most favorite meet I’ve ever had in my high school career,” Smith said. “It was super, super fun. It was a great meet. and a great way to end my Sherando swimming career, I think.”
Smith felt that way not just because of what she did individually, but also because of what her teammates accomplished in a meet in which the Warriors placed sixth as a team, one year after taking a program-best fifth.
Smith said she enjoyed the role of being a senior leader this year.
“My past few years, I’ve been able to look up and watch other people take on the swim team and lead us to a great season with great sportsmanship, and being excited at every meet, cheering on everyone,” Smith said. “This year it was my year to do that, and I really enjoyed it. Me and the others seniors encouraged the younger swimmers through the meets when they were nervous, and gave them support by cheering them on no matter what race they were doing.”
Smith certainly developed a strong rapport with whomever she was swimming with on relays over the years. This year, she helped the 200 medley relay break the school standard with a Region 4C record of 1:48.67, and also place fifth in Class 4. The 200 free relay team broke the school record in the prelims at the state meet (1:39.29) en route to placing fourth in Class 4. Smith had 50-yard splits of 23.6 in the 200 free relay and 29.4 as the breaststroke leg for the medley relay at the state meet.
“The [200 medley relay] regionals was super fun,” said Taylor, who competed with Madelynn Twigg, Chelsey Jones and Madison Reed on the relay. “We were all back there very hype, very excited, and all four of us dropped a lot of time in that, nearly two seconds. My teammates swam really, really good. They definitely wanted that first place.”
Smith — who ranked in the area’s top three in an area-best six events — won all 15 individual races she entered during the regular season and achieved state-qualifying times in every individual event she entered in December.
Smith came into the season with school records in the 200 IM and 100 breast. At the Holiday Hundreds Invitational at Colgan High School in Manassas on Dec. 21, Smith broke two more school records — the 100 fly in 56.73 seconds (two seconds than her best last season) and the 50 free in 24.64 while swimming the leadoff leg on the 200 free relay. Former Swimmer of the Year Kelsey Dingman, a 2014 graduate, had held the 50 free mark.
In the postseason, Smith shared one victory in individual competition — the 100 breaststroke at the district meet — and took second place in her other five races. That shared victory was with Kettle Run sophomore Caroline Agee, the eventual state champion in the 100 breast. Agee was the person who beat Smith in four of her other five runner-up finishes (Agee did not swim the butterfly at the state meet).
“I really liked [competing against Agee],” Smith said. “I was seeded first [in both the breaststroke and 200 IM at the district meet], so I wasn’t expecting her to swim that fast. I think she helped push me in the postseason to swim my best times.”
Sherando coach Joe Knight always knew he could count on Smith to give her all for the team and for herself.
“As a high school coach, one encounters all levels of athletes in terms of ability and of mindset,” said Knight in emailed comments that were distributed to both The Winchester Star and The Northern Virginia Daily. “She was always mentally and physically prepared to give her best effort regardless of which event we chose for her.
“Taylor has been an invaluable asset to our swim program. She is an excellent teammate and could oftentimes be heard at swim meets shouting, ‘Come on Sherando!’ when her teammates were competing. It’s fitting that she will be swimming for UNC-Asheville Bulldogs, because [a bulldog is] what she is when it’s time to race.”
Smith has continued to drop time since the VHSL state meet. A member of Valley Swim Team Phoenix, Smith entered four events at the Virginia Short Course Senior Championship in Richmond from March 2-5, and she set personal records in all of them — the 50 free (24.00), the 100 free (52.46), the 200 breast (2:22.77) and the 200 IM (2:07.41). Smith qualified for the national high school short course championships — which she has competed in previously — but elected not to participate this year. She’ll now turn her attention to the long course season, which means competing in meter pools as opposed to yard pools.
Smith said she definitely cherishes her time swimming for Sherando.
“Sherando swimming has been my thing I look forward to every year the most,” Smith said. “I absolutely love it. I love the meets, I love this team. It’s been such a fun thing to be a part of. And leaving with records is definitely very exciting, because I can sort of leave a part of me with [the team] when I go on to another four-year program.”
