Joe Knight is The Winchester Star Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year after guiding Sherando to the best local places in district, region and state competition.
Sherando took second in the Class 4 Northwestern District and second in Region 4C. The Warriors took sixth in the Class 4 state meet after taking fifth in Class 4 last year, which was the program’s best-ever state finish. Sherando senior Taylor Smith earned All-State honors by taking second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and the Warriors also had two relay teams with All-State performances.
This is the eighth time in 13 seasons that Knight has earned Coach of the Year honors.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Knight: Our preseason expectations were cautiously optimistic since we virtually had the same strong core of swimmers returning from last year’s record-breaking team. However, we also knew there were a few spots that we needed to fill due to graduations if we were going to repeat as the Northwestern and Region 4C champions. We were very fortunate to recruit several freshmen onto the team who developed nicely over the course of the season, and our returning upperclassmen showed improvement in their events compared to last season. However, as the season progressed, we started to realize that while we were strong in several events, there were going to be a few events where we were not going to be as competitive or as deep in talent as we had been in years past. We matched up well with all of the teams we faced during the regular season and came away with another undefeated regular season, including a close meet with our main rival, Kettle Run, in early January. We won that meet with Kettle Run by 12 points, but we also knew that they were missing several key swimmers that night, and the district meet at the end of January was going to be extremely difficult for us to win.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Knight: This team thrived on hard work. We pride ourselves on our drive to be as competitive as we can be by working hard on conditioning and improving on our fundamentals. This team excelled in both. We had an excellent turnout for our preseason conditioning program which combined the talent of the Parisi Speed School instructors at Valley Health & Wellness as well as voluntary swims for those swimmers who were not already in training with their USA Swim clubs. In addition, we had several others who participated in their own weight training and conditioning programs. So by the time November and the first week of formal swim team practice rolled around, we were already physically ready to put in the hard work in the pool and improve on our fundamentals like starts, turns, relay take-offs, and streamlines ... all of the little things that lead to fast swimming and individual and team success.
Q. Was there a meet that was significantly important in the team’s development?
Knight: The Holiday Hundreds Invitational in late December right before winter break is always a midseason milestone for us. It gives us an opportunity to swim in a very fast venue at Colgan High School, swim against other good schools we have not yet seen, and race swimmers and relay teams in events where they have an opportunity to obtain either regional- or state-qualifying times. We faced 10 other teams in that invitational and walked away as the champions again this year. We had two relay teams (200-yard medley and 200 freestyle) swim state-qualifying times and we had five individual state and five individual regional-qualifying times. In addition to accomplishing all of that, the meet gave us an opportunity to place our younger-, less-experienced swimmers in competitive situations and see how they react to swimming in such a large invitational. They demonstrated to us that they could handle the pressure of a meet like that and they swam very well for us. It was a good day for Sherando swimming and a great way to go into the winter break.
Q. What were the most memorable moments?
Knight: The first was the Region 4C Championships. We swam extremely well. Our 200 medley relay set the Region 4C championship meet record, our 200 freestyle relay got some sweet revenge [from the district meet] by beating Kettle Run by 0.81 of a second, and our 400 freestyle relay staged an unbelievable comeback swim to take second place in that event. We qualified several more swimmers into the state championships. We also had a lot of regional qualifiers who swam personal bests in their events.
The second occurred a week later in the state championships. We placed our two top relays into the championship final eight, and our 400 freestyle relay into the consolation finals. All of our swimmers advanced from the morning’s preliminary rounds into either the final or consolation final rounds, assuring us scoring swims. The girls in the consolation finals swam exceedingly well, and Taylor Smith swam personal-best times in the championship finals. At the end of the day, we had again finished in the Top 10 in the state and were very rewarded to see our swimmers accepting their medals on the award platform that evening. It became very emotional later on at the conclusion of the meet when seniors Taylor Smith, Lexee Schellhammer and Chelsey Jones realized that, for them, this was their last high school championship swim meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.