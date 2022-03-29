Sherando’s Joe Knight is The Winchester Star Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to the best season in program history.
This is the seventh time in 12 seasons that Knight has earned Coach of the Year honors. This is the first time The Winchester Star is giving out separate awards for Boys’ Swimming Coach of the Year and Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year.
Sherando finished fifth in Class 4 — the best-ever state finish for the program — won Region 4C for its first-ever regional title, and earned its second Class 4 Northwestern District title in its last two attempts (Frederick County did not compete in the 2021 VHSL postseason). The Warriors also won all of their regular-season meets.
Sherando’s relays had a banner year. The 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams each captured district and region championships and earned Class 4 All-State honors. In Class 4, the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Madelyn Twigg, junior Taylor Smith, junior Chelsey Jones and sophomore Madison Reed placed second and had a school-record 1:49.89 in the prelims. The 400 free relay team of senior Natalee Tusing, junior Lexee Schellhammer, Twigg and Smith placed fourth in a school-record 3:40.83, and the 200 free relay team of Tusing, Reed, Jones and Schellhammer placed seventh.
Smith (third in the 100 breast, eighth in the 100 fly) and Jones (eighth in the 500 free) earned All-State honors individually.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Knight: My preseason expectations were exceeded this year. There were a lot of unanswered questions coming into the season. We were coming off last year’s abbreviated season due to the COVID pandemic and we had lost several key swimmers to graduation. I felt that we would know more about the quality of our teams after we swam in the Holiday Hundreds Invitational in late December. That proved to be true.
The girls won that meet by defeating nine other teams including strong Brentsville, Kettle Run and James Wood teams and swam state-qualifying times in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, and broke the school records for those events in the process. Several of the girls qualified for the state championships by time in that meet as well. That seemed to instill a quiet confidence in the girls.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Knight: Two qualities stand out. The girls and boys seemed to adopt a one-team mentality, and they practiced very hard to achieve their goals. When I say a one-team mentality, they were always interested in our combined team scores after every meet and that helped set a positive tone for the entire season. They demonstrated a strong team spirit and encouraged each other along the way. Our practice sessions are always tough, but they worked through them and never complained. It was not uncommon for our swimmers to seek advice about how they could get better, how they could get faster, or improve a stroke technique. It was also refreshing to see them gain a sense of independence as they worked through practices or pre-meet warm-ups. They knew what was expected of them and they got down to business.
Q. Were there any meets that were significantly important in the team’s development?
Knight: The Region 4C meet. Two years ago we finished a close second to Dominion High School and four points ahead of Broad Run in that meet. Both appeared to be strong teams again this year. But all three relays took first-place honors and we captured our first-ever regional title in the process. That was a memorable day for Sherando swimming, one I’ll personally never forget.
Q. What was your most memorable moment?
Knight: For me it was how well our team performed at the district championship and how we got key swims from our swimmers in the 500 freestyle events. They earned us crucial points in that meet. The girls also won all three relay events at that meet, but honestly the effort the girls put in in the 200 Freestyle Relay was truly amazing and most memorable for me. Two of the girls, Lexee Schellhammer and Gracie Defibaugh, had just swam in the 500 freestyle event and had to turn right around and swim on the relay with only a few minutes rest. They combined with Madi Reed and Chelsey Jones to win that race with true grit and willpower by a mere 0.7 of a second and that set the tone for the rest of the meet.
Q. What are your expectations for next year?
We are graduating four girls this year, including All-State swimmer Natalee Tusing and regional qualifier Stella Wallin. They will be hard to replace. We need to recruit some girls who are ready to move forward with their swimming and make the same level of commitment all four of our graduates made to Sherando swimming. If we can accomplish that, I believe we’ll be able to continue on with what we’ve been able to accomplish with the team so far. With the returning squad we anticipate having, our goals will be to exceed what they were able to accomplish this year — a pretty tall order!
