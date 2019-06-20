Sherando’s Trevor Johnson is The Winchester Star Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his 10 years at the helm and the third time in the last four seasons.
Johnson led the Warriors to a 17-4 overall record, an 8-2 Class 4 Northwestern District record (second in the district), the district tournament title, and the program’s third state tournament berth in the last four years. The 2018 season was the only one season in which Sherando missed the state tournament in that stretch.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Johnson: I’m always going to be very truthful and honest with the girls, and I told them that I thought the teams to beat close to home would be James Wood and Millbrook, and I told them Fauquier was the away team we’re going to have to watch out for. Some of them believed me, some of them didn’t. Millbrook didn’t do as well as I thought they would. James Wood was solid, though they had some injury issues they were dealing with. Fauquier was super solid. When we played them, especially being two players down [No. 1 Alexa Venturato and No. 2 Maddy Woolever for both matches], I knew we were in trouble. (Sherando lost 9-0 in both regular-season matches.) I did know going into the [district] championship [against Fauquier] that with Alexa and Maddy, our whole team became absolutely strong. I don’t think a lot of teams expected that we probably had a shot at district, but we knew we had a chance, and we won [5-3]. I thought we had a chance to go to states, and we did.
Q. What stands out about this season?
Johnson: This team showed how much heart it had. They all just wanted to fight no matter what, and win. Sometimes they were frustrated, and they would say, “Coach, what am I doing wrong?” I’d say, “You’re not doing anything wrong. You’re fine. Just keep battling.” The fact is the players on this team never wanted to give up. They wanted to get better. I think that set them apart.
Q. Any particular matches that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Johnson: I think there were several. The first time we played James Wood and won 9-0, I think the girls realized, “Hey, we’re pretty good,” even though James Wood didn’t have all its players that day. When we beat Millbrook the first time, that was a positive sign, because Tori Johnson is a heck of a player and will only get better. And when we beat Handley [on April 25] when we didn’t have Alexa and Maddy got hurt. We led 5-1 after singles, so we subbed in a lot of players for doubles and won 5-4. But it was big to play well when we were short-handed. The district matches helped us feel a little more confident.
Q. What was your most memorable moment?
Johnson: The Fauquier match for the district championship. When you lose to a team 9-0 two times, and even though you’re coming back at them full strength, you don’t quite know how the players are going to react. I kept on trying to stroke their egos and let them know, “We got this.” All the girls battled and played really well. Ashley [Happel] won at No. 6 [6-3, 7-5]. It was a great win for her. Addy [Gannon, at No. 4 singles] won in a three-setter again [1-6, 6-1, 6-2]. She always loses the first set [in the postseason] and seems to figure things out and come back. Alexa won [2-6, 6-2, 6-2] to put us 3-3 after singles. I told them that if we could get to doubles, the way we’re set up, against any team we have a shot. The No. 3 doubles team [of Emily Loy and Happel] won pretty easily [6-2, 6-4], then Alexa and Addy won in three sets [6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-3]. They did a really good job. They were really excited to win and I was excited for them. They got to add to their banner in the gym.
Q. You graduate three of your top six players, but bring back three of your top four and a lot of young players who saw action. What are your expectations for next year?
Johnson: We’re technically really a young team. Some of the young girls like [Lea] Blevins and [Rebecca] Grigsby, they’re both freshmen, and it’s unbelievable how much they improved his year. They’re out here after practice, on weekends, working. [Sophomore] Khloe Thomas and [junior] Amelia Sacco are improving. I think we’re going to be solid next year, but how strong we are will depend on the girls and how much they’re willing to work over the summer, and condition and practice. They need to do that if they want to go back to states. It needs to be year round. Some of them don’t even watch tennis. I tell them to watch Wimbledon, watch the U.S. Open. The women are more fun to watch than the guys sometimes because a lot of times the points last longer.
