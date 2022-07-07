Trevor Johnson is the Winchester Star’s Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year for the fifth time and has won the honor four of the last five times it has been awarded.
Johnson led the Warriors to the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament championship, winning the tournament title with a nearly five-hour 5-3 victory against Handley.
Sherando won 18 straight matches before falling 5-2 against Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C semifinals. Loudoun Valley had beaten the Warriors in the regional finals in 2021.
During the regular season, the Warriors showed a penchant for pulling out tight matches with a pair of 5-4 wins over Millbrook and a 5-4 triumph against Handley.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Johnson: We exceeded my expectations. I knew both Handley and Millbrook would be good teams and I knew we would be good. The question was whether or not we’d be able to play with them. With the arrival of Michaela [Koch] who played No. 1 for us and the girls playing really well, especially under pressure moments, we really came out on top. It could have been Handley, Millbrook or us winning the district title. That’s how close it was. When Handley was full strength, we won 5-4. With Millbrook, both times it was 5-4. The first time against Millbrook, Lea Blevins came from behind and won 9-7. That was incredible. Jeana Costello at No. 5, when Handley was at full strength [in the district final], she had to battle back and she had lost to the girl pretty badly the first time she played against her. She came back and won in three sets and that was incredible. … It was one of those things where all three of the teams were really, really good.
Q: Were there any adjustments you made during the season that you thought paid off?
Johnson: We had to find out what strengths we had in doubles. Each of the players, they play one way in singles, but they have strengths. There was not anybody who was like a dominating volleyer or server. They all might have one strength so we had to figure out how to pair them up. It took awhile to figure out what was the best pair for that, but I think it worked out well.
Q: Was their a match that defined your season?
Johnson: I think probably the first match of the year in beating Millbrook. That set the tone that we are a good team and the girls knew that, but they also knew they are going to have to be scrappy and fight for all of their matches. It was not going to be easy or a walk-through. Sometimes we win and win pretty easily. That wasn’t the case this year. Both of those teams were really good. They definitely could have gone on and played in the playoffs.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you?
Johnson: All of them played well, but I think the one thing that surprised me the most — and was a pleasant surprise — was Virani Bhagat at No. 6. The first time she tried out she didn’t even make the team. She got cut. She kept on playing, practicing and kept on doing the things that we do and she got better and better. She really made an impact for us at No. 6. She really did well.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment of the season?
Johnson: Obviously, it was losing to Loudoun Valley again. I do think that my girls were a little overwhelmed. I do think they could have played better and could have won. Michaela could have won at No. 1. Emmy [Woolever] was a little hurt, but she could have played better [at No. 4]. I think we could have pulled that out, but after seeing what happened to Loudoun Valley [5-2 losers against Blacksburg in the state quarterfinals], it really didn’t matter whether it was Loudoun Valley or Rock Ridge. … Those teams [from Region 4D] were really, really something this year.
Q: What are your expectations for next season?
Johnson: I expect the same, but I’m hoping obviously we improve and get better. I expect Handley will be good again and Millbrook will be good again. … We lose Blevins at No. 2, but we have No. 1 returning, [No. 3] Morgan Sutphin, Emmy Woolever and Jeana Costello returning. Michaela Koch’s sister will be a freshman and she is supposed to make a big impact. I think we will be right there again. The question will be how far can we go against these teams outside the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.