Sherando’s Trevor Johnson is The Winchester Star Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to one of the best seasons in program history.
With seniors Michaela Koch, Morgan Sutphin and Emmy Woolever returning as starters from last year’s regional semifinalists, the Warriors went 21-3 and advanced to the Class 4 state championship match, where they lost 5-3 to Jamestown. It was Sherando’s second trip as a program to the state finals, with the other appearance coming in 2017. This year’s team ranks second only to the 2017 team (22) for single-season wins.
In its first state tournament appearance since 2019, the Warriors defeated defending Class 4 state champion Western Albemarle in Crozet 5-4 after trailing 4-2 in singles. In the semifinals, Sherando was tied 3-3 with Handley after singles and lost the first set in all three doubles matches, but the Warriors rallied to win at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles for a 5-3 win. It was Sherando’s fourth win in six matches with Handley.
Sherando also captured its fourth straight Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title and won a share of its third consecutive district regular-season title. Both the Warriors and Judges went 11-1 in the district regular season, then Sherando beat Handley in a playoff for the top seed in the district tourney.
This is the sixth time that Johnson has captured the award. Johnson is retiring after 13 seasons as coach.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Johnson: The season obviously went incredibly well. I really didn’t know what to expect when the season started. I knew we had three or four nice returning players, but then the influx of the new freshmen (No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles player Katie Freilich and No. 5 singles player and No. 3 doubles player Gabriella Koch) was obviously very beneficial. I had hoped we would repeat as district champion, and I was hoping we could advance a little further than last year. Obviously, we exceeded that, so I’m proud of them for that.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Johnson: They’re very gritty. They fight. They were down so many times against some really good teams and battled back and never gave up. We coasted through most of the season. Once the postseason started, there were some good teams we faced. Being down players for whatever reason (No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles player Lia Gannon was out of town for the state tournament, and Freilich suffered an injury during the state final), it was pretty awesome how they responded.
Q. What was your most memorable moment?
Johnson: I’ve never been involved in a tennis match like the one we had with Western Albemarle. That was just incredible. They’re down. They’re in a different territory. The courts are set up so differently. There are two courts up on a hill and four courts down below. And of the four down below, two of them are facing in a different direction. They’re the returning state champion, and I can tell, because they were good. The way the girls played doubles, it was intense. We play doubles almost every practice, whether it’s some drills or some actual matches, or we just do tiebreakers. Every year I tell them that doubles are going to be key and can make or break a match for us. And what a fun bus ride home.
Q. Anything more you want to say about the state championship match?
Johnson: I think the girls knew they had it, and it was tough for them to lose that. You’re down a player, and you don’t have your top six all there, and then you have an injury. With all of our players, I think we definitely win 5-3 easily. Of all the teams we played this season, Western Albemarle was really tough, Handley was a great team, and then Jamestown. I would put them in that order. They got to go down [to Newport News] and play and got the experience, so they should be proud. It’s just unfortunate that sometimes things like that in sports happen. You just have to deal with it. They’re a great group, and it was a lot of fun coaching them.
