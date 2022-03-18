Sherando and Handley have been battling it out in recent years for bragging rights to be the top girls’ tennis team in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
This season those two may have some company.
Sherando, which went 15-1 and advanced to the Region 4C finals before falling to Class 4 runner-up Loudoun Valley, edged Millbrook 5-4 in its season opener and is now 2-0 after beating Broad Run 7-2 on Wednesday. James Wood joins the Pioneers with several experienced players.
The Warriors return three of their starting six from last season. Lea Blevins opened this spring at No. 2 singles, with Morgan Sutphin at No. 3 and Emmy Woolever No. 4. Newcomer Michaela Koch is playing at the No. 1 singles spot. Jeana Costello and Virani Bhagat have opened at No. 5 and 6, respectively.
Handley (9-4) returns four starters from last season and it opened the season at the top four spots. Sarina Parikh returns at No. 1, while Grace Meehan jumps a spot to No. 2. Both Page Brubaker and Anne Marie Larsen jump three spots to No. 4 and No. 5 in singles. Sophia McAllister and Ellie Bessette rounded out the singles lineup in a 6-3 season-opening win over Loudoun County.
Millbrook (4-5 last season) showed it can play with Sherando in the opener as the Pioneers split the six singles matches. The Pioneers bounced back by blanking Harrisonburg 9-0.
Millbrook returns the bulk of its lineup from last season and has a new face near the top of the lineup with Skyline transfer Abby Townes playing at No. 2. The returning players are No. 1 Kinsey Knox, No. 3 Amanda Dalton, No. 4 Peyton Cotterell and No. 5 Lauren Durbin, all starters last season. Kiley Carter has moved up to No. 6.
James Wood (2-6 a year ago) opened its season with an 8-1 rout of Skyline.
Like their competitors, the Colonels return quite a few players from last season’s starting lineup. No. 1 Caroline Partlow, No. 2 Grace Allen, No. 3 Charlotte Bass, No. 4 Bianca Linares and No. 6 Olivia Judd all played in the singles lineup last season. They were joined in the opener by No. 5 Sydney Delawder.
Clarke County (2-8 last season in the Bull Run District) brings back its top four singles players — No. 1 Ryleigh Webster, No. 2 Claire Snyder, No. 3 Makenna Scaia and No. 4 Mary Simmons. Joining those veterans, who fell 5-4 against Warren County in the opener, are newcomers Lily Hayton at No. 5 and Delaney Collins at No. 6.
SherandoCoach: Trevor Johnson, 12th season
Last year: 15-1 Class 4 Northwestern District champion, Region 4C finalist
Key losses: Emily Loy, Addy Gannon, Kloe Thomas
Key returners: Lea Blevins (Sr.); Morgan Sutphin (Jr.); Emmy Woolever (Jr.); Kendall Clark (Jr.); Jeana Costello (So.); Virani Bhagat (Sr.); Lia Gannon (So.); Katherine Sumner (Sr.).
Key newcomers: Michaela Koch (Jr.); Grace Dudley (Sr.); Hailey Reynolds (So.); Hanna Cadd (So.).
Next match: Monday at Loudoun County
HandleyCoach: Martha Johnson, 10th season
Last year: 9-4, Class 4 Northwestern District runner-up, Region 4C semifinalist
Key returners: Sarina Parikh (Jr.); Grace Meehan (Jr.), Anne Marie Larsen (Sr.); Peyton Jones (Sr.); Page Brubaker (Jr.); Sophia McAllister (Jr.); Tess McAllister (So.).
Key newcomers: Lexie Plotts (Fr.); Ellie Bessette (Fr.).
Johnson’s outlook: “Our mission is to enjoy competing, grow as athletes, honor and represent our school, and have fun. Success is found by learning through challenges and doing the work so we are in the mix to advance and be contenders in the postseason. I believe we have all of these tools in place. I think the local district has become very strong and expect competitive matches, definitely more even than in years past. I guess that’s a good problem! Lots of girls from area schools are doing lots of court time at the Winchester Country Club and Stonebrook. It has been fun to watch their tennis improve. Look for lots of tight matches and we’ll see who comes out on top. On and off court leadership sets a tone about a team and we have outstanding captains with Larsen and Jones. We have a great team of amazing, gracious, competitive, and athletic young ladies who make their coaches very proud.”
Mext match: Tuesday vs. Liberty
MillbrookCoach: Jenny Russell, third season.
Last year: 4-5
Key losses: Tiffany Cheung
Key returners: Kiley Carter (Jr.); Peyton Cotterell (So.), Amanda Dalton (Sr.), Lauren Durbin (Sr.); Kinsey Knox (11).
Key newcomers: Abigail Townes (Jr.).
Russell’s outlook: “I‘m impressed with how much the team has improved since last season. They have been working hard since last year and we’re looking forward to a competitive season.”
Next match: Monday at Harrisonburg
James WoodCoach: Olivia Scott, second season
Last year: 2-6
Key losses: Alicen King, Theresa Davet, Megan Allamong.
Key returners: Caroline Partlow (Sr.); Grace Allen (Sr.); Charlotte Bass (Jr.); Olivia Judd (So.); Julia Taylor (So.); Bianca Linares (Jr.);
Key newcomers: Sydney Delawder (Fr.); Lilly Black (Fr.); Alayna Stiles (Fr.); Mary Kimble (Fr.); Grace Owens (Jr.).
Scott’s outlook: “Overall I believe that this year’s team is hardworking and has a strong will to win…. These girls have improved drastically and have shown me that they want to play to the best of their ability. As far as the district goes, who doesn’t want to be the best? At the end of the day, I want the girls to win, but I want them to have fun doing it. I want the girls to have a strong foundation this season and really establish themselves. My players this season surprise me every day. They are super easy going, determined and they are fast learners! The girls listen and communicate well and I believe they will accomplish many great things this season!”
Next match: Tuesday at Fauquier
Clarke CountyCoach: Ted Schulhof, 14th season
Last year: 2-8 in the Bull Run District
Key losses: None
Key returners: Ryleigh Webster (Sr.); Claire Snyder (Sr.); Makenna Scaia (So.); Mary V. Simmons (So.).
Key newcomers: Lily Hayton (Fr.); Delaney Collins (So.); Catherine Macoy (Fr.).
Schulhof’s outlook: As we gain experience and raise our level of play, we look to improve our overall performance in the district. With 15 motivated and energetic players, we may surprise some of our competition.”
Next match: Thursday at Warren County
