Kinsey Knox didn’t get a chance to play her freshman tennis season at Millbrook High School after it was canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.
She would have been the Pioneers’ No. 1 that year, but didn’t get a chance to see how she stacked up against the area’s best players.
In the two seasons since, Knox has shown she is the player to beat in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Coming off a sophomore season in which she won the district title, Knox rolled through the district again this past spring. She did not lose a singles match against a district foe, cruising to a defense of her singles title, and later teaming with partner Amanda Dalton to win the district doubles crown.
Her dominant season on the courts makes the junior right-hander an easy choice as The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year.
Knox’s dominance, especially in her first season, even surprised her.
“I definitely did not expect to win,” she said. “My first match was against a senior and I totally expected to lose because she was a senior. As we kept going, I was winning. That was really surprising.”
But Knox’s success has been no surprise to Millbrook coach Jenny Russell, who has seen her develop since that freshman season that COVID canceled.
“It’s a combination of her consistency and her drive,” Russell said of Knox’s prowess. “She’s somebody that wants it and she puts in all of those extra hours of work to be as successful as she is. It pays off for her. You can tell she’s a skilled player. She doesn’t make many mistakes.”
Knox said she picked up a racket for the first time around age 8, looking to try something different.
“I quit soccer and tried tennis,” Knox said. “I thought I didn’t like it, but I stuck with it and grew to love it, I guess.”
What changed her mind?
“I liked how you could play by yourself, but you’ve still got the team aspect by playing doubles with somebody,” she said.
She’d win the district easily as a sophomore and advance to the Region 4C, but she’s continued to get better as the competition has stiffened.
“I think this year I was way better because I could move the ball around more and I could hit harder,” Knox said. “I could change the pace and change my shots up a lot more than last year.”
Russell says the improvement was obvious.
“Just as an athlete, I think she improved a lot from last season even though she did well when she came out,” Russell said. “This year, she was even stronger and she covered the court really well. I was proud of her moving from not just being a baseline player. I think she really stepped up. She was aggressive all-around, at the baseline and at the net.”
In the district tournament, Knox cruised 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, but then had to put her game to the test against Sherando’s Michaela Koch. After a tight first set, Knox prevailed 7-5, 6-3.
The following day in doubles, she teamed with Dalton to defeat Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan 6-1, 6-3 for the district title.
“I love playing doubles with Amanda because our communication was super good,” Knox said. “We knew what each other was going to do before we did it. She was a very good partner.”
Knox would fall to Loudoun County’s Vivian Lun, who had defeated her in last season’s regional final, in the 4C semifinals. She and Dalton would advance to the 4C doubles final before falling to the Dulles district champions from Rock Ridge.
Knox felt more prepared this time around in regionals.
“I had only played in Frederick County,” she said of the initial experience. “I didn’t know that in Loudoun that their playing level was super high. Last year getting to regionals prepared me for this year getting to regionals. I knew what I was expecting.”
All-in-all, Knox was happy with the way the season turned out.
“I would rate it pretty high because I went undefeated and won districts and got to regionals,” Knox said. “That’s all that I wanted to accomplish this year. It was a good year.”
Russell said that Knox’s improvement was done the old fashioned way — through hard work.
During the offseason, Knox works with Brian Clarke, the head tennis pro at Stonebrook Club in Winchester. She also plays in summer tournaments and against some of the best players she can find locally, both peers and adults.
“I play about two to three times a week,” Knox said. “I’ll play at Stonebrook with some of the other No. 1’s around the area. On the weekends, I’ll try to hit with some of the adults who play at Stonebrook and some of the other No. 1’s as well.”
“She is competitive,” Russell said. “She just plays non-stop. She plays tournaments every weekend. I know she plays athletes that she’s trying to challenge herself with playing players who are rated higher than her in the rankings. She’s been playing tournaments and taking private lessons. She wants to be as good as she can be.”
Knox said there’s several things she’s looking to improve.
“I definitely want to work on my net game,” she said. “That can be a lot better. And definitely getting my flat serve to be more consistent and going in more.”
But for all of the work individually, Russell said that Knox is the ultimate team player. Knox shows that in many of the little things that she does during the high school season.
“She was one of the captains this year and she really is a leader in every sense of the word,” Russell said. “She is the first one to show up before practices and matches. She does whatever need to be done without being asked. She’ll set up the score towers and the chairs and get the girls started warming up.
“At practice she’ll help some of the other players,” Russell added. “Maybe if they have a question, she’ll show them a technique that works for her. When she is done playing, she goes and cheers on the other players on our team. She really was a strong leader this year.”
It’s things like that makes Russell believe that Knox could be one day be a coach.
“I’ve seen her working with other girls on the team,” Russell said. “Kind of on her own without anybody asking her, she’ll voluntarily help some of the other girls and work with the younger players.
“She’s patient and she listens. She’s kind of like a natural teacher and I think she wants to be a teacher in the future. I think that is a great career for her because she works well with other people and she’s good at having those conversations and things like that.”
For the immediate future, Knox hopes her tennis game will land her a place to play in college, no matter what the level.
“I do really want to play in college,” she said. “I actually like the smaller schools better because I have a better chance of playing higher in their ladder. I haven’t been looking at really huge universities.”
While she enjoys shopping or taking trips to the park with her best friend and serving as the school’s FFA president, Knox will be focused on making her tennis goals happen.
As far as next season with the Pioneers, she hoping to go take another step. “Definitely, I want to try to make it to states and win regionals,” she said.
Russell certainly is looking forward to having Knox one more season.
“I’m thrilled,” Russell said. “I’m going to be very, very sad when she graduates. I’m bummed that we had COVID her freshman year and that she really only gets to play three full seasons.”
