Girls' Tennis Player of the Year: Sherando's Maddy Woolever

STEPHENS CITY — Junior Maddy Woolever played all over the place in Sherando's tennis lineup this year.
In singles, she started the year off at the No. 3 position, won a challenge match to move up to No. 2 after four matches, played No. 1 for eight matches because of an injury to Alexa Venturato, then finished the year at No. 2 after Venturato came back. In doubles, she started off at No. 1 before moving to No. 2 to help the team at the end of the season.
Woolever's court assignments might not have been consistent this year, but her play certainly was.
Woolever went 17-2 in singles and 10-4 in doubles. That mark includes an 8-0 record at No. 1 singles during the regular season in which she led Sherando to team wins in every one of those matches.
And while Woolever was slowed a bit at the end of the regular season and during the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament because of an injury of her own, she played some of her best tennis at end of the year beginning with the Region 4C semifinals against Loudoun County. Woolever's two wins against the Raiders were crucial in sending Sherando to the Class 4 state tournament for the third time in four years.
Woolever's performance on the court is a big reason why she's The Winchester Star Girls' Tennis Player of the Year, the first person in school history to be selected for the award.
The influence she had on a team that played without Venturato for a total of 10 matches is another big reason. The Warriors ended the year with a 17-4 record and ownership of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title, beating Fauquier 5-3 in the tournament after losing to the Falcons 9-0 twice during the regular season.
"I do captains a little differently," Sherando coach Trevor Johnson said. "I don't assign captains. I make my girls earn it. They vote for it at the end of the season, and Maddy earned the most votes. That's based on the example they set, the way they play, their attitude. The girls know [who's leading the way]."
Woolever said she was nervous at first when she was moved into the No. 1 spot on March 27 against Warren County, one day after she was unable to play in the team's first loss of the year against Fauquier because of illness.
"I hadn't been nervous to play a match in a really long time," said Woolever, who first showed her mettle when she went undefeated at No. 6 singles for Sherando's state finalist team when she was a freshman. "It was terrifying because I felt I had to live up to everything that Alexa had done. She's an amazing player. It was a big responsibility."
Woolever's anxiety melted away as soon as the match started, though. She won 8-0 that day to kick off her perfect 8-0 run at No. 1 singles. Sherando improved its record to 12-1 overall in that time and 7-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District play.
"I really liked playing No. 1," Woolever said.
However, Woolever experienced a setback in the last match of that run. Woolever said she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament sprain in her left knee in the process of beating Handley's Meredith Larsen 8-4 on April 25. (Woolever did not play doubles that day because of the injury.)
What was most worrisome for Woolever was that she had dealt with an ACL sprain before in the same knee in the fall of her sophomore year. Back in 2017, she said there was one morning when her leg collapsed under her, and for a month and a half she couldn't straighten out her leg completely.
Woolever's most recent sprain wasn't as bad. She only wound up missing the rematch with Fauquier, a 9-0 loss that took place a week after the Handley match. Woolever said she had a lot of fear about the injury because of what happened to her as a sophomore, but the words of encouragement from her teammates improved her outlook on the situation dramatically.
"Everyone was coming around and saying how much they missed me," Woolever said. "They really hoped I'd get better and that I'd come back. All their support made it a lot easier."
Both Venturato and Woolever returned to action for the April 28 match against Millbrook, with Johnson putting Venturato back in the No. 1 spot she's held (while healthy) since the start of her sophomore year.
Woolever won her last two matches to finish the regular season undefeated in singles. But Woolever then dropped matches to James Wood's Morgan Burner (9-7, 6-2) in the district semifinals and to Fauquier 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the district final. Sherando still won both matches, beating Wood 6-2 (Woolever teamed with Katie Sommerfeld for a doubles win) and Fauquier 5-3.
Woolever said she still wasn't feeling 100 percent physically in her return from her ACL sprain during the district tournament, but she felt her mental attitude is what really hurt her.
"I feel like I underestimated [my opponents] a little bit," Woolever said. "And then when I started struggling, I was just too concerned with, 'I'm losing, I'm going to lose,' instead of, 'What am I doing wrong and how can I beat them?' I just got really frustrated during those two matches, especially the Fauquier one. I won the first set 6-2, and then I eventually got so flustered and frustrated and I couldn't get over it."
Sherando had nine days off between the match against Fauquier and the Region 4C semifinal against Loudoun County on May 23.
For the first time since she took the court against Handley on April 16, she felt completely healthy physically. And she also demonstrated an improved mental approach in delivering two critical points in a 5-3 win over Loudoun County that returned Sherando to the state tournament after a one-year absence.
Woolever said her opponent, Madeline Mills, frustrated her initially because her main goal was to try and keep the ball in play and wait for Woolever to make mistakes. But after talking with Johnson Woolever told herself to calm down, and after winning the first set 6-4 she blitzed Mills 6-0 in the second set. Woolever was the only Warrior to win in straight sets as the team took a 4-2 lead after singles.
Woolever then teamed with Sommerfeld for the clinching point (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 doubles. The duo didn't become an official pair until after Venturato came back from injury, and Woolever was overjoyed at how well she and Sommerfeld played against the Raiders.
"Usually one of us would be doing really well and the other not so well," Woolever said. "[Against Loudoun County], I don't know what it was, but we were both just ready to go.
"Katie was doing amazing at the back lines, where she usually struggles, and I was doing really well at the net, which I usually have trouble with. We were both really proud of each other during that match. That really made it special, and why that point mattered so much."
Woolever said the team's performance as a whole this year impressed her greatly, from the 14-2 regular season to the significant wins over Fauquier and Loudoun County in the postseason.
"I'm really proud of everything that everyone's done," Woolever said. "Emily Loy, who's No. 3, and Addy Gannon, who's No. 4, they really stepped up this season. Addy playing at No. 1 doubles, she did an amazing job. Emily had to play No. 1 against Fauquier when both Alexa and I were out, and she was close when she played their No. 1. She really just puts her all into everything she does."
Both of those players will be back for Sherando next year, and they're two of the reasons why she's excited about the entire team.
Woolever has ample reason to be excited about her own play as well. Against the two toughest teams Sherando played this year, Woolever was one of only two Warriors to win against Riverside in the Region 4C championship match (2-6, 6-3, 7-5) — in which she focused on being mentally strong — and the only one to win against Blacksburg in the Class 4 state quarterfinals (6-1, 7-5).
Those wins gave her confidence as she prepares to play an entire season at No. 1 singles, but she by no means is satisfied with her play.
"I really want to work on drop shots," Woolever said. "I started doing those more this year. I did that a lot during the Riverside and Blacksburg matches, and they worked. And I need to work on coming up to the net and attacking in singles and trying to end the point faster. In doubles, I need to work on being a better net player, too."
Johnson is excited to see what Woolever can do as she continues to work on her game. He already knows what to expect in the leadership apartment, as evidenced by her willingness to move from No. 1 doubles to No. 2 doubles late in the season.
"She's always been a team player, and does what's necessary for the team," Johnson said. "I think Maddy will do that again even more so next year."
