Girls' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Handley's Taylor Beard

WINCHESTER — Handley coach Mike McKiernan felt as bad as anyone when he saw Taylor Beard — the top seed in the 300-meter hurdles — clip the second-to-last hurdle and crash to the track at the Class 4 state track & field meet at Liberty University.
It was an encouraging sign when Beard got up and finished the race. And McKiernan was also heartened by the manner in which the Judges senior suffered her heartbreaking moment.
“What I was so happy about was she hit the hurdle — not because she cut her steps to try to play it safe to the hurdle — but because she was aggressive to the hurdle,” McKiernan said. “She went for it.”
That fearless attitude is one of the reasons why Beard is leaving Handley as one of the school’s — and the state’s — all-time greats in track & field.
Beard established herself as a star from the start of her Handley career, winning the indoor state high jump title as a freshman. But as a freshman, there was only one other event she even competed in during the postseason for outdoor track — the 200 meters, where she took 11th at the Conference 21 West meet.
Beard — who went on to place second in the high jump at the Class 4 state meet that spring — could have resigned herself to simply being an elite high jumper. Instead, she dedicated herself to becoming an all-around performer, one who will head to the University of Cincinnati in the fall on a full scholarship.
“I feel like I definitely learned how to push myself,” said Beard, The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the first time. “Everybody’s always like, ‘Oh, you won! You won!’ It’s not about me winning. It’s about me doing better than I did before.
“Every time I compete, I don’t really think about the competition. It’s mostly, last time I did this, so this time I want to do better. Improvement definitely helps me and drives me to do better.”
Few in state history have ever shown such versatility.
Beard ended her career by becoming just the third person in Virginia High School League outdoor track history to win all three jumps (high, long and triple) in a single state meet. Those three titles gave her a total of 10 for her career, including seven in the high jump (four indoor, three outdoor).
While the clipped hurdle eliminated any chance Beard had of finishing first in the 300 hurdles, no one in Class 4 ran faster than Beard’s top time of 44.63 this year.
Beard won the aforementioned four events as well as the 100-meter hurdles (she qualified for states in that event) and the 200 at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet and won the two hurdles events and the high jump and triple jump at the Region 4C meet. In the high jump at the region meet, Beard cleared 6 feet, 0.5 inches to break the state record of 6-0.25 that had stood since 1976.
She first demonstrated just how versatile she was as a sophomore. Beard earned all-state honors in the triple jump (35-6.5) in addition to achieving a PR of 5-8.75 in the high jump, and she posted the area’s second-best time in the 200 (26.89) and third-best in the 300 hurdles (47.86).
Beard only got better in these events as a junior — she also became a star in the 110 hurdles and the long jump that year — but overall, people like Davina Lane (Sherando class of 2017, now at George Mason) and Rene Rosso (James Wood class of 2018, now at Mount St. Mary’s) were a bit more successful. Lane (2016 and 2017) and Rosso (2018) each won multiple state titles at the outdoor state track meet in Beard’s first three years.
But this year, Beard was far and away the area’s best overall track & field athlete.
She led the area in the 100 hurdles (15.29 seconds, 0.56 better than No. 2), the 300 hurdles (44.63, 3.85), the 200 (26.04, 0.22), the triple jump (39-5.25, 3 feet, 1.5 inches better than No. 2), the long jump (18-11.25, 6.75 inches better than No. 2) and the high jump, in which her top mark was a remarkable 10.5 inches better than the area’s second-best mark. \Of course, Beard rarely had people on her level in the high jump no matter where she competed. For example, she won the Class 4 state competition by six inches, with Beard leaping 5-8 to break her own Class 4 state meet record of 5-6 that she set last year.
“She really does compete with herself,” McKiernan said. “She’s very, very determined to get better.”
Beard demonstrated that with a spectacular indoor season that set the tone for her historic outdoor season. At the New Balance Indoor Nationals, Beard earned All-American honors in the Championship division for the second straight year with a PR of 5-11 to take fourth, topping her previous best of 5-10 set in the spring of her junior year.
At the Class 4 indoor state meet two weeks earlier, Beard became the third person in Virginia indoor state track history to win the same event all four years of their high school career by taking the high jump (Bethel’s Francena McCorory won the 300 in Class AAA from 2003-06 and Lake Braddock’s Cathron Birge won the 500 in AAA from 1983-86). Not only that, she won the first non-high jump state title of her career by capturing the triple jump with a mark of 38-2.
“I was surprised to win [the triple jump],” Beard said. “When I won I thought, ‘Maybe I am pretty good at this.’”
In the spring, she wound up being great in just about everything. Beard’s impressive outdoor regular season included eclipsing 6-0 in the high jump for the first time in her career on April 13 at the Lake Braddock Invitational, the same place where she jumped 5-10 for the first time as a junior.
That was nothing compared to what Beard did in the postseason, where she won 13 of the 15 individual events she entered. Her six wins at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet gave Handley 132 points, 30.67 more than Fauquier for the first postseason title for the Judges girls since they won the Conference 23 title in 2014.
At the Region 4C meet, Beard set what were then PRs in all six events she competed in, including the victorious 4x100 team that she anchored (Handley’s time of 49.73 seconds edged Sherando’s 49.82).
On May 2, the first day of the state track meet, Beard broke Olympian Paula Girven’s state high jump record. Beard said for some reason she’s never done particularly well in the high jump at her home stadium, and there were a lot of eyes on her on a day that featured mostly field events. Rather than think about those things, she decided to relax and not put any pressure on herself.
“My coach from Cincinnati (Chris Wineburg) was here, my parents, my brother, my grandma were here. Everybody was here,” Beard said. “I usually get in my head sometimes, saying, ‘I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that.’ I just said this is my last time jumping here, so I’m just going to have fun and lay it all out. It just worked out in my favor.”
McKiernan said Beard’s performance affirmed just how special of a high jumper she is.
“After she had gone six feet once, people start to wonder if she could do it again,” McKiernan said. “Yes. She did it twice, and did a little bit more the second time.”
The following week at Liberty saw Beard capture her third straight outdoor high jump state title and her first outdoor triple jump title (39-3.25 to win by 21 inches).
The long jump was the one individual event she was not favored to win at the state meet, but the determined effort she made to get better in that event this year resulted in dramatic improvement in Beard’s final two meets.
Beard improved from 17-3 to 18-3 at the region meet to break the school record of 18-0.75 set in 2000 (giving her the school record in all three jumping events), then leaped 18-11.25 to win the long jump state title by 9.75 inches.
“One of the things she really worked on with [assistant] coach [Roy] Ferry was her landing,” McKiernan said. “She was landing with her feet apart. This is another thing to her credit. She kept working on it and working on it and working on it.”
Beard’s victory in the long jump put her in some pretty exclusive company. Only Maury’s Bria Stith (2016) in Class 5 and Lancaster’s Andrea White (2008, 2009) in Class A have ever swept the jumping competitions at a state meet, and only Stith’s triple jump performance (39-8.25) surpassed one of Beard’s state meet performances from this year.
Beard said she was “shocked” to jump 18-11. It was just the latest example of her being able to set anything she sets her mind to.
Beard — who ended her high school career by tying for seventh in the high jump at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals to earn her first outdoor All-American honor (5-8.75) — said she’ll be focusing on the three jumping events at Cincinnati. And she’ll bring her aggressive mentality with her.
“I definitely feel like all my hard work has paid off, and I’m definitely planning for more accomplishments in the future,” Beard said. “My motto is, ‘I can do all things through Christ.’ If anybody else can do something, I can do it, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.