Anyone who's been to a high school track & field meet involving Sherando the last four years has heard some combination of the words, "Ella Carlson," "discus," and "first place" at some point.
The 6-foot-2 senior Carlson has tossed the discus for distances most girls can only dream of throughout a high school career that includes a Class 4 state runner-up finish as a freshman, and junior and senior years in which she won state championships.
Carlson — whose school-record mark of 144 feet, 8.5 inches is better than all but one girl in the Virginia High School League's six classifications this year — usually leaves no doubt who the best thrower is in her competitions, almost always winning by at least 10 feet.
Carlson is The Winchester Star Girls' Track & Field Athlete of the Year after a season in which she was not only the only local girl to win a state championship, but also the only one to have two top-three performances, earning a bronze in the shot put in the Class 4 meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Carlson had an area-best top mark in the shot put this year of 36-7 (she set the school record as a junior with a mark of 38-11).
Carlson usually wins the discus comfortably, but success didn't come easily for the girl who will throw for NCAA Division I College of William & Mary next year. Whether it was the COVID-19 hiatus as a sophomore, basketball-related ailments this year, or learning a new throwing technique this year, Carlson has dealt with her share of frustration. Despite those things, she hasn't let anything interfere with her drive to reach the pinnacle of discus throwing.
Carlson got into track & field throwing in seventh grade at Aylor Middle School because of her father Cory, a former Penn State University linebacker who threw in high school and some in college.
With Cory serving as her coach at Aylor, Ella took to the sport quickly. She set school records at Aylor for the discus (108-5) — she believes she was undefeated at Aylor in that event — and shot put (33-0).
Cory said Ella's dance background made her a natural. She spent about 10 years doing tap, jazz, hip hop and some ballet at Rhythm Studios in Winchester until she was 15 years old.
"[In the discus], if I could get an eighth-grader to spin halfway through the season, I felt like I was doing a pretty good job," Cory said. "If I could get everybody to at least try the spin by the end of the year, I feel like I did a good job. Ella had it in five minutes. For her, it was just footwork and balance. It all just came very naturally to her."
Under the tutelage of Sherando throwing coach Jake Smith — now the Warriors head football coach — Ella made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2019. She had a top mark of 128-1 in the discus and placed second at the state meet with a 119-7.
Ella was determined to never finish second at states again. In addition to throwing on her own that summer, one of the things she did was go to the Jud Logan Olympic Track & Field Camp in Ashland, Ohio. Logan, who passed away earlier this year, was a four-time U.S. Olympian in the hammer throw and the former coach at Ashland University. Carlson was able to receive instruction from numerous college coaches. Carlson returned to the camp last summer (it was not held in 2020).
"All of my tips and tricks and tweaks that I've learned between my freshman and senior years, a lot of the credit goes to the coaches that helped me there," Ella said. "With discus, a lot of my balance, and whether or not I pinch my shoulders, and how to pull through at the end, and locking arms, all the little details that you tend to overlook if you're a newbie, they help you with. They want to make sure they develop you as much as they can while you're at the camp."
As far as strength and conditioning, basketball helped with that as a sophomore. Ella would lift in the mornings, then go to practice after school. Cory said Ella's strength had her primed to take a big leap forward in 2020, but then COVID canceled the season.
"Her sophomore year, that was as hard as I've ever seen her work," Cory said. "That's as strong as I've ever seen her. She was not happy with second place her freshman year. She was bound and determined to throw a state record and win. But then COVID hit, and it really set her back. Her lifting dropped off, and she didn't throw very much."
It was hard for a lot of people to do anything at 100 percent efficiency during the COVID pandemic. But as a junior, Ella finally won her long-desired discus state title, recording a mark of 129-11 at the state meet (she set her season PR of 138-5 at the region meet) and taking second in the shot put with a 38-11.
As a senior, Ella faced a couple of battles. Cory noted that Sherando's basketball schedule became jam-packed at the end because of postponements, and the Warriors also had their longest-season ever, advancing all the way to the Class 4 state quarterfinals. Cory said Ella lost weight and had injuries to both of her ankles and one of her knees, so she had to back off weight lifting. She actually had to wait a week to get in a ring for track to throw because of her basketball injuries.
When Ella got healthy, she worked hard in the weight room and at the end of the year she had her best lifting marks since her sophomore year. For six weeks, Ella lifted four days a week, and she got to 135 pounds in her bench press and 250 pounds for squat.
The other issue was the reverse technique, which Ella started using at the beginning of this season. The reverse technique involves changing the positioning of her feet when she releases the discus. Ella did it because she felt like it would keep her more under control and prevent her from going out of the circle as much, which happened often her junior year. But she found changing her approach after five years of doing a different routine to be quite challenging.
"Reversing gives you more of a release at the end," she said. "If you stiff leg, you lose a lot of power. If you reverse, it lets all of the spin come out of the end. And it helps you keep your throw in. But If you don't reverse correctly, you tend to scratch a lot as well."
Ella had no problem performing well during the season — she just couldn't top her PR from 2021. One of Ella's highlights was a fifth-place finish at the Penn Relays with a mark of 136-8, where she ranked second among American competitors.
Ella's frustration was evident at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet. She won by more than 13 feet with a mark of 132-4, but she made several practice throws after the competition was over. Everything came together at the Region 4C meet at Lightridge High School in Aldie though. She topped her PR four times, highlighted by the 144-8.5.
"I didn't want to change my form going into my senior year, but you don't get better unless you keep making changes," Ella said. "I had been waiting [for a throw of more than 140 feet] since freshman year, so it was great to do that at the region meet."
Naturally, it meant a lot to Cory as well.
"That was such a good day," Cory said. "I'll never, ever forget that day. When she threw 144 and finally set a new PR and started getting into the range we though she could, I was so happy for her, so relieved as a coach, and just ecstatic for her as my athlete to see that success."
Carlson won her second straight state title at Liberty by 20 feet with a mark of 133-5, an achievement that she says she'll carry with her for the rest of her life. Ella said the support she's received over the years from the family, friends and school have played a big role in her success.
Ella said it meant a lot to have one of the most important people in her corner coach her as a senior.
"[My father] has definitely had the biggest impact on me throughout my throwing career," Ella said. "I wouldn't have been throwing without him. It's definitely fun at practices. He gets to see me as I'm developing. Throughout practices, I look over to him for his nod of approval or his advice. I'm always wanting to learn new things. The stuff that he doesn't know, we look up together to make it it work.
"Even when he wasn't my actual coach my freshman year through junior year, he was still on the side giving me tips when he could. He's definitely always been there as a supporter and a coach, and I've appreciated that more than anything."
Cory gives Smith a lot of credit and is thankful for the work he did for Ella in her first three high school years. Now he's looking forward to passing on the torch to some new coaches who will have more time to work with her. Cory expects that Ella's body won't be as worn down or beat up in college since she won't be playing basketball anymore, and she'll be able to lift weights more often.
"They'll teach her at a level that's way above me," Cory said. "I would guess by the end of her sophomore year, she's going to be doing some really, really good things. I'm very thankful she has a coach who cares about her and can take her to the next level."
