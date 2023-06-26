Clarke County’ High School’s Andre Kidrick is The Winchester Star Girls’ Track & Field Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the best local collective performance at the district, region and state level.
The Eagles placed second in both the Bull Run District and in Region 2B to eventual Class 2 state champion Strasburg. Clarke County improved on last year’s fourth-place finish in the district and earned its highest region finish since 2010. The Eagles also placed ninth in Class 2, the seventh straight year they have finished in the top 10 at state competition. Only Handley (ninth in Class 4) placed as high as Clarke County in state competition this year among local schools.
Junior Bailey Beard (second in the 200 meters), sophomore Teya Starley (fourth in the 800 and 1,600), freshman Emmalene Morris (fifth in the high jump), senior Leah Kreeb (tied for seventh in the high jump), the 4x400 relay (fourth) and 4x100 relay (fifth) all earned All-State honors.
This is the third Coach of the Year award for Kidrick. He also won in 2008 and 2010 for the combined girls’ and boys’ award.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Kidrick: The girls did a great job considering our numbers weren’t what they usually are. We had 24 girls to start the season. We had very good leaders who led by example — Bailey, Selene [Good], Kaylah [Danjczek], Reagan [Myer]. Elena Stroot worked her butt off. Of course, Teya Starley. Our girls were competitors and fighters. That’s one of the things I really liked about our girls. They really didn’t care if we were at Woodgrove (for the Wolverine Classic Track Invitational with larger schools) or down at Madison County in a dual or tri meet. They went out to compete.
Q. What stood out about this season?
Kidrick: The assistant coaches really helped and supported in so many ways — Nancy Specht, Gary Wymer, Regina Downing, Jeff Webster. Even Teya’s mom if Coach Webster couldn’t be there would help with the distance crew. They did a great job. The girls were a pleasure to coach, and I think every coach enjoyed working with them. They were competitors, and polite, excellent young ladies.
Q. Any particular meets that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Kidrick: The Woodgrove meet. (Clarke County was the smallest of the 20 schools at the April 14 event.) We did well and scored points. When we get to those invitationals — Woodgrove, Apple Blossom, when Handley comes back [next year] — we’re usually one of two, maybe three 2A teams there. When they’re going against 3A, 4A, 5A teams, a little 2A team, you don’t expect much. But our girls have that mentality that we’re going to give it all we got, and they did that day.
Q. What was your most difficult moment?
Kidrick: Early season, probably at Strasburg. (At the Ram Country Invitational on March 31, the Eagles placed 11th out of 21 teams in a meet that featured eight of the nine Bull Run District schools.) Our basketball girls weren’t in shape, we had some new faces who were expected to step up and we had to see what they got. But it was also good for the girls because they saw their competition. Strasburg was the team to beat, No. 2 in the state last year and won it this year. Strasburg has competitors, and I told our girls to look at how they compete and take care of each other.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Kidrick: Watching Leah Kreeb break that high jump record was awesome. (In a quad meet at Clarke County on April 19, Kreeb cleared 5 feet, 2.25 inches to break the mark of 5-2 that was first set in 1998 and had been tied on multiple occasions since.) She had a lot of things going on outside of track, and she stuck with it. [The team placing second at] regionals was awesome, because our region is one of the tougher regions. And at states, our girls stepped up and fought hard. I don’t know if any team that was at the state meet would say that was not the hottest meet that they had all year. Probably my favorite moment was the mile. The girl from Poquoson ran a [5.10.66], and for the first two and a half laps Teya stayed on her. She finished fourth [in 5:23.70], but you could tell she gave it everything she had. When she finished, her eyes were a whole different color than what they normally are. [Freshman] Emmalene Morris was a big surprise. She wasn’t interested in doing it at first because she’s busy with riding horses and other things, but she loved it when she came out. She got in with the girls in the 4x1 and 4x4 and they took her under their wing and really helped her out. She had her [tough] moments, but when it was time to step up she really came through in those relays and the high jump.
