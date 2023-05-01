WINCHESTER — About an hour after Elizabeth Imoh charged down the track to complete her win in the 300-meter hurdles on Saturday at James Wood's H. Brian Landes Apple Blossom Invitational, the Handley senior was running toward the finish line again even though her day was done.
With the way things are going, Saturday more than likely won't be the last time Judges sophomore Emeryce Worrell generates a joyous reaction.
Seventeen days after she became the only girl in area history to crack 12 seconds in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.77, the electronic scoreboard at the finish line displayed "24.94" next to the victorious Worrell's name at the end of the 200-meter dash. Imoh wrapped Worrell in a hug, and there was no shortage of smiles among the rest of the members of the Handley track team.
Worrell became the first person at Handley to break the 25-second barrier in the 200 since school record holder Verna Hilaire-Lee did so in 2012. Hilaire-Lee — who went on to star at Virginia Commonwealth University — had a best time of 24.48 that season, which ended with her winning the Group AA state title in the three-classification system.
Since Hilaire-Lee graduated, only four-time Winchester Star Track & Field Athlete of the Year Davina Lane has cracked 25 seconds among area girls. The former Sherando and George Mason University star recorded a 24.89 to win the Class 4 state title as a senior in 2017.
"That was super exciting," Worrell said. "I was aiming for low 25s today to keep consistency. So breaking 25 was really exciting."
It's been a truly incredible year for Worrell, who opened her day on Saturday by winning the 100 by 0.45 in 12.46 seconds.
Make no mistake, Worrell was plenty special as a freshman. She had top times of 12.52 seconds in the 100 and 26.20 in the 200 in a season in which she was the runner-up in both events at the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C meets and placed 11th in the 100 and 12th in the 200 at the Class 4 state meet.
But this year, the multi-sport athlete has made a greater commitment to track, and it's shown in her results.
As a freshman, Worrell played varsity basketball for Handley but did not participate in indoor track. She averaged 7.2 points per game and 2.5 steals per game (tied for eighth in the area in the latter mark).
Worrell gave up basketball this year to compete in track indoors, and she produced a memorable debut season in which she placed second in the 55 (school-record 7.09 seconds) and 300 (40.35) to Madison Whyte of Heritage (Newport News) at the Class 4 state indoor meet.
"The biggest difference for me is improving my [running] form," Worrell said. "I got to work on it a lot during indoor this year."
Worrell was excited about what she accomplished during the winter while focusing on indoor track. But anyone who's watched Worrell play soccer knows why focusing exclusively on track in the spring is simply not an option.
As a freshman, Worrell played in the midfield and earned Second Team All-District honors after recording eight goals and two assists. With Handley graduating most of its offensive firepower, Worrell has filled the void exceptionally this year with a team-high 15 goals and nine assists for a Judges team that is 9-4 overall and 8-2 in the district.
But unlike in 2022, this year Worrell gets to practice with the track team every day that the soccer team also practices. Worrell says she'll practice for 30 minutes with the track team before joining her soccer teammates. Handley head track coach Mike McKiernan said Worrell is working out with the track team while the soccer team is doing conditioning, so Worrell is not missing out on team-oriented soccer exercises.
"I focus a lot on my top-end speed," said Worrell of her track practice sessions."I feel like naturally, out of the blocks, I can be pretty quick. So my coach likes me to focus on top-end speed and being able to finish my races."
McKiernan said it was actually first-year Judges girls' soccer head coach Nicole Hobson who came up with the idea of Worrell getting more opportunities to work with the track team. Hobson's daughter Madison, a junior, plays soccer and also runs on the Judges' 4x100 relay team with Worrell.
"Last year, she didn't get a chance to really work on block starts, and her drive phase, and her acceleration," McKiernan said. "This year, the time she spent in indoor with [assistant] Coach [Lloyd] Phillips really helped on those things, and with [Nicole Hobson] allowing [Worrell] to do more with us than she was allowed to do in the past, I think that's really helped a lot as well.
"It's very kind [of Nicole Hobson]. Coach Hobson said it's all about the kid, and she really believes that. She's been very generous."
And Worrell's extra track time is creating some pretty special moments. Worrell recorded her time of 11.77 at a quad meet at Millbrook on April 12.
"It was surreal," Worrell said. "I was excited. I didn't really believe it at first."
It was the first time Worrell had competed in the open 100 all year.
"I told her when she ran that 11.77, 'I didn't see that coming,'" McKiernan said. "I thought 12.4, maybe 12.2 would be more of a step. But she's just running the 100 really, really well."
The same goes for the 200. Running in lane 3 on Saturday, Worrell made up the stagger and took the lead over Millbrook sophomore Jada Arrington in lane 4 before the first 100 was complete. She then powered through the rest of the race to win by 0.44 over the runner-up Arrington (school-record 25.38).
"In both the 100 and 200, a lot of people, their form breaks down in the last part of the race," McKiernan said. "[Worrell's] doesn't. She just stays steady the whole way. I was really happy for her today."
Another thing that should help Worrell is that she won't have to look far for competition at any point in her high school career.
Arrington is the reigning champion in the 200 for both the district and region, the defending 100 champion in Region 4C, and earned All-State honors in both events last year. Arrington was also the girl who finished second to Worrell with a school-record 12.24 in the 100 at the Millbrook quad.
Both of them figure to be near the top at this year's Class 4 state meet, though they'll have their work cut out for them as far as getting a gold medal. Heritage's Whyte, a senior, is the defending state champion in both the 100 and 200 and is having another incredible year. She's the fastest girl in all Virginia classifications. with best times of 11.39 in the 100 and 23.48 in the 200.
"It's friendly competition and we're able to push each other," said Worrell of Arrington. "I like that."
Arrington making her mark
Though Worrell has the area's fastest times in the 100 and 200, Arrington is having a phenomenal year.
In addition to bettering her school records in the 100 and 200 this year, Arrington is also dropping significant time in the other event she holds the school record in, the 400.
On Saturday, Arrington shaved 0.86 off her previous best time by winning the 400 in 57.74, 1.42 seconds ahead of Briar Woods junior Valerie Gruen. It's a pretty good sign for Arrington — who placed sixth in the 400 in Class 4 after winning the district and region meets last year — to be running that fast at this point in the year.
"I've always wanted to run under 58," Arrington said. "I kind of had that [goal] for my time today. I wanted to sprint the whole thing today and just push through the last 50."
After winning the 400 at last year's district meet in just her second time running the race, Arrington said with a laugh that she really didn't enjoy the 400. That attitude hasn't changed.
"I don't like it," Arrington said. "But it's probably my strongest [event] out of all three of them."
There's only one girl at last year's state meet who ran faster than 57.74 in the 400 — the sensational Whyte. She won with a 56.05 and leads all classifications with a 53.37 this year.
"She's figuring out how to run [the 400] really well," Millbrook assistant coach Jamie McCarty said. "I think today was probably the best two parts of the race she put together, first half and second half."
Arrington was also pleased with her 200 performance. Once the postseason rolls around, she plans on running the 100, 200 and 400.
Clarke County
Clarke County coach Andre Kidrick knew coming into the season that the Eagles were going to have a hard time matching Bull Run District rival Strasburg's firepower. The Rams were Class 2 state runners-up last year, and the Rams placed third at Saturday's ABI against a field in which 13 of the 17 schools ranged from Class 3 to Class 5.
In tying for 10th out of 17 teams with Class 5 Woodgrove even though the Eagles weren't at full strength, Clarke County continues to show that it should have a promising season.
Sophomore Teya Starley set personal records in taking fourth in the 800 (2:28.34) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:22.34), the event she took second in at last year's Class 2 meet. She also helped the 4x400 team run a season-best 4:37.76 in taking eighth.
"She is fun to watch work," Clarke County coach Andre Kidrick said. "Sprints, you can work on the start or finish. You don't always have to run the whole 100 or 200. You can run parts of it.
"But if you want to improve your finish in say, the 800, what do you do? You do 400 repeats. The other day, I don't know how many she did. She's just pushing herself, and she wants to be good and it's just awesome to watch."
Clarke County also has dynamic high jump duo in senior Leah Kreeb (first in the area in with a school-record 5 feet, 2.25 inches) and freshman Emmalene Morris (third in the area with a 4-10). Morris jumped 4-10 to take fourth on Saturday, and Kreeb, who competed after a recent illness, was fifth with a 4-8. Kreeb was fourth in Class 2 last year.
"They're both going to be tough when it comes down to the postseason, I think," Kidrick said. "As long as they're focused and their steps are good.
"Leah has a job and has to leave practice early sometimes, but when she's at practice she's highly focused, highly motivated, and does everything she's supposed to do. Emmalene is actually going to jumping academy in Arlington, because she wants to get better."
