WINCHESTER — As the state runner-up to a then-senior in both the 100 meters and 200 meters at last year’s Class 2 meet, Clarke County sophomore Bailey Beard is an obvious state championship candidate this year.
If she winds up doing so, Saturday’s 78th Handley Invitational track & field meet might pay off once she gets to the postseason.
Beard (100 and 200) was the only girl and senior Dain Booker (long jump) was the only boy to score points for Clarke County at Saturday’s meet.
But as the smallest school and the only Virginia Class 2 school in the 34-team field, the Eagles weren’t looking to score points on Saturday. They were looking to improve and test themselves against strong competition, and in that regard an Eagles program that swept last year’s Bull Run District meet and saw each of their programs place in the top eight in Class 2 had a successful day.
“This is the smallest team I’ve ever coached with 40 total kids (boys and girls),” said Kidrick, now in his 15th season as head coach. “It’s hard, especially for a smaller school, to score in a meet like this, but our kids stepped up.
“These guys have been working hard. It is really one of the harder-working teams I’ve ever had. They do a really great job. We had some kids who did a lot better than they did last week (in Strasburg), and they’re excited. I’ve had a couple of kids walk away smiling, which is what I want. I want them happy and excited about competing. We’ll just keep getting better as the season goes.”
Beard was seeded sixth and finished sixth in the 100, recording a time of 13.08 seconds (her PR set last year is 12.84). Beard was the top seed for the 200 and wasn’t too far off her PR from last year (26.41), but in a blazing race Beard settled for fifth in a time of 26.74. Three runners topped Beard’s seed time led by Jefferson (W.Va.) junior Lorelei Bangit (25.51).
Kidrick said the competition Beard faced Saturday will likely be the best she sees the rest of the regular season, though the Apple Blossom Invitational on April 23 at James Wood should provide another good test. (Jefferson and Middletown of Maryland had fast runners and were different schools than what the area schools usually see.) The Apple Blossom should at least feature some fast freshmen from Handley and Millbrook. The Judges’ Emeryce Worrell placed fourth in the 100 (12.95) and the Pioneers’ Jada Arrington set a school record in the 200 (third in 26.28) and placed eighth in the 100 (13.10) on Saturday.
“Having these type teams here with this type speed is truly a test for her to see where she’s at, see what she’s got to clean up and work to get better at,” Kidrick said. “She wants to be a state champion and I want her to be a state champion, because she works her butt off.”
Handley
Judges junior Elizabeth Imoh is another state championship contender after taking second in Class 4 in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles last year. She had a strong day Saturday, though it didn’t go as planned.
In the 100 hurdles, Imoh’s heat had to be restarted because of what happened with her start.
She had someone standing on her blocks, but they still slid back when she attempted to push off them. The starting guns were fired off multiple times to stop the race, but it wasn’t loud enough for everyone to hear. The top-seeded Imoh was one of several girls who ran far down the track before they realized that the race had been stopped. Imoh said she had an awkward landing because her steps were off after the issue with the blocks.
In the restart, a late push from Middletown sophomore Ava Allen helped her edge Imoh, as she recorded a 16.41 to the runner-up Imoh’s 16.49. Imoh later decided to not do the 300 hurdles, a combination of her not feeling well and the awkward landing she had in the 100 hurdles. She was the top seed for that event.
Imoh did equal her PR in the high jump to take fourth (5-2), and she helped the 4x100 team of Mikayla Balio, Worrell and Madison Hobson improve on its seed time by more than half a second to take fourth (51.03).
“It was a pretty good day,” Imoh said. “[With the 4x100], especially with it being our first time running together, I think we did really well. I think we’ll only get better from here.”
Handley coach Mike McKiernan liked what Imoh did in the high jump.
“She probably had her best attempts I’ve seen so far at 5-4,” said McKiernan, who was pleased with the girls’ seventh-place showing as a whole.
Millbrook
Millbrook coach Joe Hall enjoyed watching Arrington compete for him in basketball in middle school, and now he’s enjoying watching her electric start to her high school running career. Hall coached Arrington on an undefeated James Wood Middle School seventh-grade team two years ago.
“She’s run well for a freshman,” Hall said. “She’s still cutting her teeth and learning the ins and outs of high school track.
“She’s doing better than I expected, but I knew she was a hard worker. She’s a model athlete. I expect for her to hopefully get state-qualifying times this year. She’s right at it for the 200 and 100. The main thing is getting her in bigger races where she has kids that can push her. For where she’s at right now, I couldn’t ask for anything more from her.”
Millbrook junior Madison Murphy also had an impressive day. After taking sixth in the 1,600 in 5:26.74, Murphy nearly captured the 3,200.
She took the lead from Sherando’s Emma Ahrens with just more than 300 meters to go. Loudoun Valley sophomore Eryn Lackey seemingly came out of nowhere though and passed Murphy with about 180 meters left on her way to a 73-second final lap. Lackey finished in 11:37.58 and Murphy was second in 11:39.93.
Millbrook distance coach Jamie McCarty said the Pioneers shut Murphy down for a month after cross country season due to injury issues, so the indoor season was mostly used to get her in shape for outdoor season.
“She’s starting to look and even feel more like she has in the past,” said McCarty of Murphy, who was All-State in the 3,200 last year (seventh in 11:33.30) and had the area’s fastest 1,600 time (5:17.67). It’s the first time she’s ran the mile/3,200 double in a long time. To run two pretty good times in one day, I think she’s trending in the right direction.”
