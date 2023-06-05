LYNCHBURG — If you look at track & field results, you often might feel like you’re seeing double when you look at the 100 meters and 200 meters.
For example, at this year’s Class 4 girls’ state meet, seven of the eight finalists for the 100 and 200 were the same. But far less common is finding someone who excels at those two events and also in the 400.
Only two girls in Class 4 have collected six medals by placing in the top eight in all three events in each of the past two years. One is the decidedly uncommon Madison Whyte, the Heritage (Newport News) senior who collected six golds and will run for Southern Cal on a full scholarship next year.
The other? That would be Millbrook sophomore Jada Arrington. And if she keeps up what she’s doing, she might find herself coming home with a gold medal herself next year.
Millbrook made the decision to rest Arrington’s legs more in the weeks leading up to state meet (Arrington only ran the 100 and 200 at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet, and only competed in the 400 at the Region 4C meet), and that decision appeared to pay off.
At Saturday’s Class 4 state meet at Liberty University, Arrington placed third in the 400 in a personal record of 57.49 (she placed sixth in Class 4 last year), fifth in the 200 in a PR of 25.36 (sixth last year) and took sixth in the 100 in 13.05, just off her fifth-place finish last year. No one ran personal records in the 100 finals, which was run into a headwind of 4.1 miles per hour.
Arrington’s performance in the 400 was particularly notable. At the Region 4C meet, Arrington recorded an exceptional time of 57.99 — not far off her then-PR of 57.74 — but she was caught from behind with about 50 meters left by Fauquier distance star Cassidy Scott, who added to her legacy with state titles in the 800 and 1,600 on Saturday.
Millbrook coach Joe Hall talked about changing Arrington’s strategy after that race. Arrington had typically pushed the pace hard early on, but Hall wanted her to hold back a bit so she could have a stronger finish.
Arrington trailed most of the field heading into the final 200 meters on Saturday, but on the final straightaway she was charging past runners to eclipse her PR by 0.25 and earn the highest state finish of her career.
“I was trying to get top four, so I got my goal,” Arrington said.
“She executed our race plan to perfection,” Hall said.
Arrington said she was also pleased with the 100 and 200, with the latter race clinching her All-State sweep for the second year in a row.
“This helps me set times and places for next year,” Arrington said. “It just feels really good.”
A lot of things can change in a year, but Arrington’s prospects certainly look good in the 400 for next year. Whyte will have graduated, and Western Albemarle freshman Carter Torrence — who took second in 56.31 on Saturday — will be in Class 3.
“To be All-State in three events, you can’t ask for more than that,” Hall said. “I look forward to seeing how she develops the next two years.”
SherandoSherando seniors Emma Ahrens and Eva Winston each capped their outstanding careers by earning medals in outdoor track for the first time on Saturday.
Ahrens placed sixth in the 3,200 in 11:32.51. She was in ninth place after the opening lap, then maintained a steady pace from there to pick off three runners over the remainder of the race. She was in eighth place after two laps, seventh place after three laps, then took over sixth place for good on the sixth lap.
“I wanted to go out at a certain pace the first lap, and I hit that,” Ahrens said. “Then I just kept working my way up and hoping everyone would die out from going too fast.”
It was exactly what Sherando distance coach Megan Roberts expects from Ahrens.
“Emma is a very smart and patient runner,” stated Roberts in an email. “She’s not one to get caught up in going out too fast and then running out of gas later. She knows she can grind at a consistent pace and catch people. I think this style of racing works well for her.”
Ahrens earned All-State honors in cross country, indoor track (also in the 3,200) and outdoor track this year.
“Getting All-State for all my senior state meets, it’s really amazing,” said Ahrens, who will run for NCAA Division III Concordia University Wisconsin next year.
Ahrens said she’s definitely appreciated running for Sherando.
“It’s just been so much fun,” she said. “I’ve had fun with the teammates. It’s a really close team, and I think we have a better cohesion than some of the other teams I’ve seen, which makes going to the meets more enjoyable.”
One of those teammates also improved her positioning as the race unfolded on Saturday. Winston was in 15th place after the first two laps of the 1,600, and was about 10 meters behind the closest person in front of her.
But much like she did in winning the 1,600 at the Region 4C meet, she finished strong. The toll it took to pass more than half the field was evident as she made her way down the final 100, but she was almost as fast over the last 800 (2:38.62) as she was over the first 800 (2:38.55) for a total of 5:17.17. Winston finished in seventh place for the first All-State performance of her career.
“I definitely think the pressure of states kind of caught up to me in lap two, and I could tell I was in the back of the pack,” said Winston, who spoke after taking 16th in the 800 in 2:26.13. “I think I was kind of in autopilot.
“I’m happy with it, because I stayed with it. The past me might have panicked, seeing myself in that position. But I just stayed with it and had faith in my kick. [I don’t have] super vivid memory [of the race], but I just remember seeing a ton of people ahead of me, then six people ahead of me.”
It was a familiar sight to Sherando middle distance coach Becky McGraw.
“Eva knew her strong kick was something that set her apart from her competitors and used this to her advantage [this season],” stated McGraw in an email. “She trusted in her ability — would position herself well in the early part of the race before unleashing her kick at the end. She ran each race with guts and determination — always striving to better her times. I will miss her strong work ethic and her smiling face at practice.”
Winston’s first appearance at the state meet came last year on the 4x800 team and she placed eighth this year in the 1,000 at the state indoor meet, where only the top six earn All-State honors.
“It’s a great way to close out the season and my running career,” Winston said. “[Running for Sherando] made up my whole high school life pretty much, and I’m happy that it did. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Both Winston and Ahrens ran with senior Ryleigh Combs and Gracie Defibaugh on the 4x800 team that placed 12th in 10:09.23. Both Warrior 4x800 teams qualified for the state meet, with the boys’ team taking 17th.
“I am extremely proud of their accomplishments and how they encouraged one another throughout the season,” said McGraw of the runners in the relay pools. “We are sad to lose three seniors on the girls’ team but are excited to see what is in store for sophomores Gracie Defibaugh and Cassidy Crittenden. The boys’ team loses senior Ben Freilich but will return a strong squad with a lot of potential [in Dylan McGraw, Brock Smith and Jed Bell].”
