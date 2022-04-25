WINCHESTER — It's not easy for anyone to run their best when they don't have anyone pushing them, but Millbrook's Jada Arrington continues to show she's no ordinary freshman.
Arrington blew away the field in the 200 meters with a personal-best and state-qualifying time of 25.92 seconds to win by 1.18 seconds at Saturday's Apple Blossom Track & Field Invitational at James Wood. The top-seeded Arrington likely would have received a bit of a push from Clarke County sophomore Bailey Beard, the No. 2 seed, but Beard was held out due to some quad muscle tightness.
Arrington nearly had two wins on Saturday, as she was edged out by just 0.01 in the 100 meters. She ran a personal-best time of 12.81 while Liberty's Isabelle Cavins' late lean edged her out with a 12.80.
As for the 200, Arrington didn't need someone around her given her goal for the race.
"I just wanted to get to states," said Arrington while trying to catch her breath after the 200. "I'm proud."
Arrington will head to the state meet in both the 100 and the 200. Arrington said she had a lot of confidence coming into this season, but she also knew she'd have to work hard given that most of her competitors are more experienced than she is.
"It feels good to be able to be up there with them," she said.
Millbrook coach Joe Hall said Arrington deserves the success.
"She's a phenomenal athlete and she's been working really hard in practice," Hall said. "I told her coming into today that the weather conditions would be favorable for her to run state qualifiers, and she did so in both events. I couldn't ask any more of her."
Millbrook was without a couple of their top girls on Saturday, including distance runner Madison Murphy, who was participating at the All-Virginia Choruses event in Richmond. The Pioneers tied for eighth out of 18 teams.
"The squad we had was a little short-handed, but they performed well," Hall said.
Sherando
On April 2 at the Handley Invitational, Sherando senior and defending Class 4 champion Ella Carlson was not pleased with how she performed in the discus despite her victory.
Saturday was a lot different. Carlson recorded her best throw of the season — a 138-2 that was just three inches off her personal record of 138-5 set last year — to win the competition by almost 19 feet. She also had another throw that hit 137 feet.
"I had a lot of adrenaline for my first two throws, then it just kind of dropped off from there," Carlson said. "I've had of lot of progress in practice. I've been able to pick up my speed finally and my release is getting there. I definitely have stuff to work on but I was very happy with my first few throws."
Sherando coach Josh Ilnicki noted that Carlson will be competing in the Penn Relays on Thursday in Philadelphia, which could bring out her best.
Carlson won the shot put as well (34-0.5), but the 2021 state runner-up in that event wants to do better.
"I was not feeling good about it," Carlson said. "My first throw that won was a power throw. It wasn't even a full throw. I didn't have my legs today. They just weren't quite working.
"I have a lot more to work on in shot. I can't get my leg under me enough, and my release is completely flat. I have to get my chest up to really get the angle that I'm looking for."
Sherando junior Emma Ahrens also went home a champion, winning the 3,200 meters in 12:13. Ahrens' best time is 11:41, but she was running by herself most of the race and won by 21 seconds.
"She had aspirations of running a little faster today, but this is our first time running a race in heat," Ilnicki said. "I think that might have gotten to her a little bit, but even with the heat she still powered through with 1:30 [laps], so she was able to stay on pace and have a great performance."
Senior Victoria Corbit placed second in the triple jump with a season- and area-best 33-10 and took third in the long jump (15-4.25).
"These pits are a litte bit unfriendly for jumpers, but she persevered and showed us her true grit," Ilnicki said. "She struggled through her first three jumps, but when she made finals, she made it count."
Ilnicki also liked what he saw from Briana Polston, who had season-bests in taking fourth in the 200 (27.78) and seventh in the 100 (13.66).
"She puts forth her best every day," Ilnicki said.
Clarke County
Beard had a solid performance on Saturday, taking fifth in the 100 in 13.32 and eighth in the long jump (14-5.25).
Clarke County coach Andre Kidrick did not want the 2021 Class 2 state runner-up in the 100 and 200 to risk getting a significant injury though, so he held her out of the 200. (Also, Kidrick said that Beard ran a 28.24 in the 200 on Wednesday at Mountain View and not a 23.24, which is what is listed on MileStat.)
"Her quad is just tight right now," said Kidrick, who noted that Beard mentioned the quad issue this week. "We were being real cautious. I told her if it feels funny, go to the trainer. She did some stretching and decided it was best to not run. Bailey works her butt off and is not going to complain, but it was hurting her enough to say something."
