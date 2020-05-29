WHITE POST — Clarke County residents didn’t have to go to the supermarket to buy what they needed to fix breakfast this morning.
Upon driving up to a tent on Thursday afternoon, they received the ingredients at no cost.
Mercer Vu Farms provided a half-gallon of milk, a dozen eggs and a pound of butter to each vehicle that pulled into the parking lots of White Post Restorations, off Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) south of Boyce, and Clarke County High School in Berryville.
A total of 1,000 units of each item were handed out at the two locations on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We wanted to help anybody who might be in need” of consumables as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, said Mercer Vu co-owner Rod Hissong.
However, no questions were asked of drivers who pulled up to the giveaways. Representatives of Mercer Vu and White Post Restorations simply handed the items to the drivers or placed them in the vehicles’ back seats.
The most important thing, the representatives said, was that they were helping their community.
For the items she received, White Post resident Lisa Ame said, “I’m really grateful. It helps a lot.” She wore a face mask as she spoke through an open space at the top of the driver’s side window of her minivan.
Mercer Vu operates the White Post Dairy Farm off Berrys Ferry Road, plus a similar farm in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, where it’s based. Raw milk produced by cows on the farms is sold to Land O Lakes for use in its dairy products. Hissong said Land O Lakes sells any leftover milk to other companies, such as Galliker’s Dairy.
White Post Restorations is an internationally-known, family-run antique car restoration business. Co-owner Crystal Thompson collaborated with Mercer Vu to hold the “Breakfast on Us” event.
“I really wanted to do something to help the community,” Thompson said.
After learning that economic effects of the pandemic were prompting dairies to dump some of their milk due to reduced sales, she wanted to reduce the amount going to waste, she said.
Restaurants being closed during the pandemic has been a major factor in the sales decline, Hissong said. Sales are beginning to rebound, though, as restrictions are being lessened and closed restaurants are starting to reopen, he said.
Vehicles pulled up periodically during the hour that the breakfast items were distributed at White Post Restorations. The giveaway then moved to the high school for two hours. Thompson and Hissong said they expected many more people to show up there because most Clarke County residents live in the Berryville area.
White Post is an unincorporated community of a few hundred residents. It’s named after a historical post installed at an intersection.
“It’s a small community, but it’s where we operate,” Hissong said of Mercer Vu. Therefore, “it’s important to support the community.”
“We wanted to make sure that we did something here,” Thompson said, referring to the giveaway at White Post, because the dairy farm and the restoration firm are in close proximity.
“We’re glad that local businesses are getting involved in the community and supporting us,” said Pete Engel, president of the White Post Village Association. “That shows their commitment to the community.”
