Winchester resident Philip B. "Phil" Glaize Jr. will serve as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, Bella Astin, at 1:30 p.m. May 5 at Handley High School, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Sharen Gromling announced Wednesday.
Glaize has managed Fred L. Glaize, L.C. for more than 35 years, according to a media release. The partnership operates 600 acres of apple orchards in Virginia, in addition to a cold storage facility, packing operations and sales activities.
Glaize is the current chairman of the Virginia Apple Growers Association and a past chairman of the Virginia Apple Board and the Eastern Apple Council. He also served as chairman of the Governor’s Council on Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers, and is past president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association. He is a past chairman of the US Apple Association, whose members are over 9,000 apple growers from all 36 apple producing states in the country. In 2022, Glaize received recognition as “Apple Person of the Year,” an annual industry award based upon feedback from peers across the country.
Other business affiliations include Old Town Cidery, various rental activities, and membership on the board of directors of Winchester Equipment Co. Community activities include church duties and the Rotary Club. He is past chair of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and current chair of Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Glaize graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science and a minor in business. His family includes his wife, Mary Bruce, four children and eight grandchildren.
Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com.
