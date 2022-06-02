BERRYVILLE — A glass recycling pilot program at Clarke County's convenience center will continue indefinitely, having been deemed successful.
More than 2,000 bottles and jars were collected in May at the center on Quarry Road (Va. 612), off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) east of Berryville.
The glass is being pulverized into sand that can be used for various purposes. Those include making cement, doing arts and crafts projects, creating sandboxes for children and mixing into soil to prevent erosion, according to Christi McMullen, a county resident spearheading the project voluntarily.
When combining with soil, "it stays fluffy," McMullen said of the sand. "You don't have to worry about it breaking down" like other materials do.
A trailer in which McMullen collects bottles and jars will continue to be stationed at the convenience center on weekends, said county spokeswoman Cathy Kuehner.
"I don't think anybody had any personal expectations" as to how much glass would be collected, Kuehner said. However, the program has been "very well received" by the public.
For residential use only, the convenience center is open from 3-7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. It generally accepts only paper, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, and No. 1 (PET) and No. 2 (HDPE) plastic materials. Soft drink and water bottles and milk jugs are among the latter.
Glass wasn't accepted at the center until May because demand for it isn't as heavy as that for other types of recyclable materials, according to a county webpage. Many recycling centers nationwide also don't accept glass, environment-related websites show, for that reason and others, including safety concerns and higher transportation costs because it's heavier than other materials.
Bottles and jars are the only glass items being collected at Clarke's center. Mirrors, windows and heat-tempered glass items, such as kitchenware, can't be accepted.
Statistics show that only about one-third of discarded glass items in the United States are recycled. In Virginia, it's only about 10%.
Because it's made from sand, though, glass can be recycled over and over, noted Kuehner.
But it must be rinsed and cleaned before it's deposited at the convenience center to prevent contamination, she emphasized. Lids, bottle caps and wine bottle corks also must be removed.
McMullen started the glass recycling effort on her own initiative, purchasing the collection trailer and a glass-crushing machine, which she keeps at home.
"She's just passionate about recycling," Kuehner said.
"It hurt my heart to have to put glass in the trash," said McMullen.
One ton of glass — approximately what so far has been collected at the convenience center — takes up two cubic yards of landfill space and, when heated or melted, generates 7½ pounds of carbon dioxide, according to McMullen and websites.
"The more carbon dioxide that's in the air, it creates a lot of pollution," McMullen said. The less pollution there is, she said, "the less trees have to work" to filter harmful substances from the air.
She gives away the glass she crushes with her machine.
"I really don't want to turn it into a business," she said. "It's just a hobby."
She said that through an American distributor, she was able to buy a machine from a New Zealand manufacturer for about $7,000.
Anyone interested in following in her footsteps can type in "glass recycling" on Google to find such machines for sale, she said.
When recycling glass, "you have to be careful," McMullen added. "But it's pretty safe and pretty easy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.