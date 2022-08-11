WINCHESTER — Glass recycling is returning to the Frederick County regional landfill at 146 Landfill Road on Monday.
The county’s glass recycling program ended in November 2016 after the only local processor refused to accept the material. At the time, municipalities nationwide struggled to find markets for their glass and fund increased hauling costs to distant recycling facilities.
Since then, Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger explained in a news release that consumers nationwide have demanded products packaged in glass, which is coupled with environmental concerns over single-use plastics.
“When Frederick County became the first locality in the area to suspend glass recycling in 2016, a promise was made that glass diversion would be restored when a viable market was located,” she said. “The county has made good on that promise.”
At the regional landfill — which is open to residents of Frederick and Clarke counties and Winchester — all colors of glass may be mixed into a single collection can.
The glass will be crushed in Fairfax County and sold as cullet for new bottles and jars. A few years ago, Puffinburger explained that Fairfax invested over $1 million in its glass crushing operation and accepts glass from 15 municipalities.
Each load of glass transported to Fairfax will cost $600, a price tag the Frederick County Board of Supervisors funded last month.
The amount of glass collected will determine overall costs for transportation and fees paid to Fairfax.
Since that is currently unknown, just one drop-off is being initially offered at the landfill.
According to Puffinburger, the restored glass recycling program’s success hinges on whether residents follow proper protocols. Unacceptable items include drinking glasses, cups, plates, baking dishes and light bulbs. Glass must be free of lids, caps, corks, paper cartons, plastic bags, food and trash.
“Just glass, only glass and nothing else goes inside the collection can,” she stressed.
If Frederick County cannot meet strict contamination guidelines, the county’s glass will be rejected and not accepted in the future.
“At that point, we’ll very likely lose our only option for glass,” Puffinburger said.
Collection cans have been modified to accept most sizes of glass while preventing unwanted items. Residents should not break over-sized bottles that do not fit into the portals. Those should be thrown away as garbage.
The Frederick County Public Works Committee suggested at its July meeting that glass collection could be extended to other county convenience sites if transportation costs are trimmed by potentially delivering glass to the city’s glass crushing operation that is under construction.
