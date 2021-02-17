WINCHESTER — The Glazed and Confused Donut Shop may have a whimsical name, but its owner is serious about her ultimate goal.
“I want Glazed and Confused to be the place to get doughnuts,” said Courtney Turner, who opened her new shop Sunday at 28 E. Piccadilly St.
Glazed and Confused is housed in the former Moe’s Donut Shop, which closed in October when the owner moved to Texas to be closer to family.
When she heard about Moe’s closing, Turner snapped up the chance to open her own place — even though she already had a full-time job, a preschooler and, oh yeah, the world was in the midst of a pandemic.
“I’ve always been a baker just for fun,” said Turner, who works full-time as an MRI technician at Winchester Medical Center. “But it’s been a dream of mine to open a place.”
Turner didn’t want to simply re-create Moe’s. Glazed and Confused is all Turner, from the decor to the kid-friendly philosophy to the doughnuts themselves. Instead of yeast-raised doughnuts, Glazed and Confused sells cake doughnuts — all the better to hold the toppings.
Vanilla and chocolate doughnuts can be decorated with a variety of glazes and then sprinkled with such treats as chocolate or peanut butter chips, assorted nuts, shredded coconut, bacon or crushed Oreos.
Turner has also created a variety of house specialties, what she calls bangers. The ready-made bangers will be decorated and in the display case for faster service.
“I wanted custom, and I wanted convenience,” said Turner of her two-part strategy.
Like the name of the shop, the bangers each have whimsical names.
There’s The Happy Camper featuring a vanilla doughnut topped with vanilla glaze, marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs. The Cereal Killer is a vanilla doughnut with vanilla glaze covered in Fruity Pebbles cereal. The Drunk Pig is a vanilla doughnut with crumbled bacon and a honey-bourbon frosting. And The River, a favorite of her 4-year-old son, is a vanilla doughnut topped with chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles.
Cake doughnuts also make good dunking doughnuts. Glazed and Confused offers white and chocolate milk as well as coffee for dunking and drinking.
The coffee is provided by Sibling Coffee Roasters out of Charles Town, West Virginia, a blend created by a nurse in the Intesnive Care Unit at Winchester Medical Center.
Turner’s creative touch extends to the decor. She’s decorated the front room with photographs and artwork that mean something to her, including several photos of the “Ghostbusters” cast.
“I guess we’re just children of the ‘80s,” said her husband Chris Turner, who helped his wife set up the shop for its opening.
In addition to a couch in the front room, customers will find more seating in the spacious back room, where a large table — just high enough for little legs to fit underneath — has been set up with several coloring books to keep the kids entertained.
“I really want it to be a place for families,” Turner said.
It’s important for Turner that Dazed and Confused feel welcoming to children. Her son will often be coming to work with her.
Turner said she isn’t intimidated by the thought of juggling the demands of a new business, the needs of a preschooler and the requirements of a full-time job. Her mother owned a convenience store when Turner was growing up, and she remembers many happy hours spent at the store.
Turner grew up in the area, dividing her time between Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and Winchester after her parents divorced.
After graduating from Musselman High School, she attended the radiology program at Winchester Medical Center and is now a member of the team that maintains and repairs the imaging equipment.
Turner plans to arrive at Glazed and Confused about 4:30 or 5 a.m. to fry, glaze and decorate several dozen doughnuts before the shop opens at 7 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. weekends. After the morning rush, she’ll settle down at her desk in the back to work remotely for Winchester Medical Center. Her sister will take over the counter sales.
To really bring home the shop’s family friendly theme, Turner has created a photo tribute to her own family and their military service on a back wall.
She’s offering a 5% discount to all active duty military, veterans, teachers, fire and rescue personnel and Valley Health employees. She’s also offering on-duty Winchester Police Department officers and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies a free doughnut or small cup of coffee.
“I hope this shop is just an extension of myself,” Turner said. “Everything here is from the heart.”
♦♦♦
Glazed and Confused Donut Shop at 28 E. Piccadilly St. in downtown Winchester. The hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays. 540-877-4046
(1) comment
Congratulations! Fortune favors the bold. Looking forward to a donut soon and wishing you great success!
