SALEM — After forcing Glenvar goalkeeper Marco Gustafson to make three difficult saves in the first 14 minutes of the second half on Saturday, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the Clarke County boys' soccer team would break through and find the back of net.
It never happened. And one year after the Eagles celebrated wildly at Salem's Spartan Field to complete a perfect state championship season, players were left sitting on Roanoke College's Kerr Stadium artificial turf in a state of shock after losing for the first time in two years.
Glenvar sophomore Jake Williams rose up to to head in Colin Clapper's corner kick from the left side from the top of the goal box for his first career goal with a little more than two minutes remaining to give the Highlanders a 1-0 win in the Class 2 state title game.
Clarke County (24-1) had won 48 straight games since losing in the 2021 state semifinals, a stretch that included a 3-2 win over Glenvar in last year's title game for the program's first state title since 2006.
This year's Eagles had poured in 163 goals in 24 games — an average of 6.8 per game — but couldn't change the number they started with on the scoreboard. Clarke County finished with a 9-4 shot advantage.
"I felt as if we were going to put one in at any moment," said Clarke County senior forward Oakley Staples, who had to leave the game for good 14 minutes into the second half after reinjuring his hamstring, which kept him out for seven games leading into the Region 2B title game. "We felt that way the whole last 40 minutes of that second half. That's soccer, though. They don't always fall for you."
The Eagles gave up four corner kicks in the first 20 minutes — one of which looked like it might curl into the goal if keeper Kyler Darlington hadn't grabbed it — but they didn't allow any shots over the last 20 minutes of the first half. For a stretch of almost 70 minutes before the game-winning goal, the only shot Clarke County permitted was a direct kick after a foul with 17 minutes left that bounced off the crossbar and went over the goal.
"We felt we were in control most of the game, aside from the first 15 minutes," Eagles coach Patrick Casey said. "We knew we needed to weather that storm, but after that, we could assess ourselves, and I thought the boys did that. Sometimes it just takes a little bit of luck, and we didn't get it."
The first few minutes of the second half saw Gustafson go low to save a shot from Chris LeBlanc and Jackson Ellis miss just high and wide. In the 50th minute, Gustafson made a diving save on Leo Morris.
Two minutes later, Staples played a ball in the air to Morris. The senior flicked a header at the goal from close range, but Gustafson parried it away.
"I did," said Morris when asked if he thought the ball was going to go in. "It was just unlucky."
The Clarke County defense did its part to give the Eagles a chance to win by finding a way to thwart just about every opportunity Glenvar had. Senior center back Ben Fulmer made a slide tackle to get the ball away from Fernando Garcia Trujillano after he had broken inside the penalty box in the 68th minute.
"They weren't putting much pressure on us and we were winning almost every 50-50 ball," said Fulmer, who was joined in the back by center back Joe Ziercher and outside backs Wesley Beiler and Emmet Morris. "Whenever they took a big touch, one of our defenders slid in."
The Eagles had a few more shots after Leo Morris' header, but the game was still scoreless after Ziercher came over from the center to deny a cross with a few minutes remaining. It went out for a corner — Glenvar's first since early in the first half — and Clapper found Williams for the game-winner.
Glenvar coach Josh Jones said after the game that Williams does well in the air on defensive corner kicks, so the adjustment was made for the postseason to have him be in the box for offensive corner kicks.
"He got over pretty much all of our backs," Fulmer said. "We thought it was a push-off, but the ref didn't think so."
The Eagles couldn't get off a shot to try and equalize the game over the remainder of the contest.
Clarke County has exceptional depth, but the Eagles' chances certainly would have helped with a healthy Staples on the field in the last 25 minutes.
Staples was sprinting along the sideline trying to keep the ball in bounds, and he thinks he must have taken a too long of a stride. He felt a pop in his hamstring, just like he did on May 12 against Strasburg. After returning for the Region 2B final and playing limited minutes in that game, Staples had come on strong in the state tournament.
"That was a tough blow," said Casey of losing Staples. "He was playing really well. Right before he went down, he had just beaten his man and we were in a good transition there. That hurt us on the field but it also hurts emotionally, too. We invest a lot of energy in these kids and we get to know them for a long time. Oakley's a kid I've known since he was in sixth grade. To see where he's gotten to is amazing, and to see it end for him like that really hurts."
The Highlanders brought back eight starters and 12 total players from last year's team, and Jones said his squad has been motivated all year by losing last year's state final.
"I'm proud of the team," Jones said.
Despite the loss, the Eagles certainly have a lot to be proud of as well.
"To lose one game in two seasons is pretty impressive," Casey said. "These guys have nothing to be ashamed of. They can hold their heads up high and be proud of their accomplishments they've had and the work they've put in over the last couple of years."
Staples did his best to lift his teammates' spirits, pulling their bodies up off the turf as he spoke to them at the game's conclusion.
"I was trying to be a vocal leader since I couldn't be a leader on the field," Staples said. "The guys played their hearts out. I love every single one of them. Thank you to my coaches. I love the coaches. It was a fun ride."
The Eagles are truly a close-knit group.
"Just going to practice, hanging out with the guys, and winning was probably the best part of my high school career," Fulmer said. "I thank all of them for that and my coaching staff. It was a good run."
Morris will also miss hanging out with his fellow Eagles, which he thought made up the best team on the field on Saturday.
"It was just a lot of fun," he said. "And it's even more fun when you're winning."
Clarke County will lose a talented group of six seniors in Morris, Staples, LeBlanc, Fulmer, Darlington and Ian Waldner. Darlington, a two-year starter, joined the team last year, but the Eagles' senior class went 59-2, won three straight Bull Run District and Region 2B titles, and had three appearances in the state's final four.
Staples feels the program will keep thriving.
"Watch out for Clarke next year," he said.
