WINCHESTER — A technical glitch led to the last-minute postponement of Wednesday night’s virtual town hall regarding a series of proposed South Pleasant Valley Road improvements.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to reschedule the town hall, but no date had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Simmons, the interactive question-and-answer session was planned so VDOT could collect feedback on its 11 recommendations to improve traffic flow on the frequently congested 2.2-mile portion of South Pleasant Valley Road between Cork and Tevis streets, where many stores, restaurants, businesses and other entities are located.
The town hall’s start time of 6 p.m. Wednesday came and went. At 6:10 p.m., a message was posted telling videoconference attendees that technical difficulties were delaying the presentation.
Another update came 14 minutes later, stating that Microsoft had been contacted about the videoconference glitch and VDOT was waiting for the issue to be corrected. At 6:35 p.m., word came that Wednesday’s town hall had been scrubbed and would be rescheduled.
Once a new date and time have been determined, Simmons said details will be posted at winchesterva.gov/pleasant-valley-road-improvements, a web page that provides an overview of the 11 proposed projects.
Citizens’ feedback on the proposals will help City Council decide which, if any, of the road improvements it wants to pursue. If council decides to move forward, Winchester would seek partial funding in the form of a Smart Scale grant issued by VDOT and the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
The 11 recommendations that VDOT and its consulting firm, Kimley-Horn of Reston, have proposed for South Pleasant Valley Road are, from north to south:
Add a right-turn lane to northbound Pleasant Valley at Cork Street, and dual left-turn lanes from westbound Cork onto southbound Pleasant Valley.
Add a roundabout to Pleasant Valley near Jones Funeral Home, which would add access onto Leicester Street.
Add a pathway and crosswalk across Pleasant Valley to link Leicester Street with Jim Barnett Park.
Eliminate access to Pleasant Valley from eastbound Parkview Avenue.
Eliminate access to Pleasant Valley from a driveway between Taco Bell and Ruby Tuesday restaurants.
Add a second left-turn lane from eastbound Jubal Early Drive to northbound Pleasant Valley, and a second left-turn lane from westbound Jubal Early to southbound Pleasant Valley.
Install a concrete median to prevent left turns to and from commercial entrances in the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley, extend the left-turn lane from southbound Pleasant Valley onto Shopping Center Drive, add a dedicated right-turn lane from eastbound Featherbed Lane onto southbound Pleasant Valley, and add a dedicated right-turn lane from northbound Pleasant Valley onto Shopping Center Drive.
Only allow right turns onto northbound Pleasant Valley from the commercial exit in front of Martin’s grocery store.
Only allow right turns onto northbound Pleasant Valley from Patsy Cline Boulevard, and extend the left-turn lane from Adams Drive onto southbound Pleasant Valley.
Only allow right turns onto northbound Pleasant Valley from the primary commercial exit at Walmart.
Realign the access lane at the former Noland plant with the commercial entrance and exit at Winchester Station shopping center.
According to VDOT’s project schedule, City Council is scheduled to further discuss the 11 recommendations at its work session on June 23. If members decide to pursue Smart Scale funding, an application would be prepared and submitted to VDOT in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.