Gnome watch

Latest AP News
- South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill
- Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks
- New Orleans: Now is the time to head off summer COVID surge
- Republican Senate candidates promote 'replacement' theory
- Greek's leader tells Congress democracy is tested by Russia
- Hepola names school administrator Uselman as running mate
- Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year, agency says
- US Rep. Gaetz associate receives another sentencing delay
- 2 Congressional races get attention in Oregon primary
- Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
Local News
- Homicide case headed to grand jury
- Family time
- Colorful co-workers
- National shooting competition to be held near Winchester
- United Way NSV releases updated directory of resources
- LFCC graduates challenged to 'show up, continue to dream'
- This week's government meetings
- Grand jury indicts 27
- Mother and son find new passion through ArtScape exhibit
- Healing field of honor
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.