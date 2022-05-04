BERRYVILLE — Through its first 10 games, the Clarke County girls’ soccer team only highlighted one person for its “Player of the Game” honor on its Twitter account, but that wasn’t just going to be sufficient on Tuesday night.
Class 3 Waynesboro applied plenty of pressure but for the second time in two meetings couldn’t break through against a stout Eagles defense in Clarke County’s 2-0 non-district win at Feltner Stadium.
The Little Giants (9-2) owned a 16-4 shot advantage against Clarke County (11-0). But senior Emma Rogers made 12 saves — some of which were of the highlight-reel variety — for her ninth shutout, and all six players who played the back line in front of her were also honored as Players of the Game.
Waynesboro’s pressure was particularly significant after falling behind 2-0 six minutes into the second half on a goal by sophomore forward Summer Toone (sophomore midfielder Campbell Neiman opened the scoring 20 minutes in), but the Eagles stood up to every challenge. Clarke County’s defense also frustrated the Little Giants by consistently turning their through balls into non-factors, as Waynesboro was flagged for offsides at least 10 times.
Sophomore center back Lily Suling was the only who remained in the same place all game for a Clarke County defense that also featured Emma’s twin sister Abby Rogers as well as seniors Hannah Wagner and Savannah Jarvis and the sophomore Shinaberry twins Sidney and Avery. The Shinaberrys first appeared with roughly 10 minutes left in the first half, with Wagner moving to center back and Abby Rogers moving up to aid the midfield, and Jarvis eventually reentered the game in the second half.
Clarke County has thrived with at least four goals in every game but two. The Eagles beat Waynesboro 1-0 in their season opener, so they knew they’d have a fight on their hands.
“They are real physical, they’re athletic, a very good defensive team, they’ve got a good goalie, and we knew that going in,” Eagles coach Jon Cousins said. “They smothered us. We couldn’t play as well as we typically do moving through the midfield and the final third. It was very difficult. I thought they outworked us.
“But my team did great in the back. I thought that was a defensive win. Without our six players who rolled through in the back playing so well and Emma, who was great tonight, maybe they get a couple [goals] and it’s a tie.”
The Eagles were very nearly forced to play from behind just 90 seconds into the game. Clarke County tried to play the ball forward from near the top of its own penalty box, but the ball slammed off Waynesboro’s Jaden Sprouse and headed over Emma Rogers’ head with a spinning motion. But Rogers’ backtracked and was able to collect the ball while facing the net.
“Honestly, that was really scary,” Rogers said. “It was the weirdest curve. In the air, I was like, ‘I’m going to time this correctly.’ But then it went over my head. I tipped it with my fingers and I turned around and was like, ‘The goal’s right there.’ It was weird.”
That moment might have been scary, but Rogers played fearless. The ball doesn’t come Rogers’ way often (just 24 saves through her first 10 games and three goals allowed). But she typically comes up big when pressed into action, and Tuesday was another example of Rogers rising to the challenge.
Rogers made a brilliant stop by leaping sideways to knock away a rocket from Kathleen Ledford outside the 18 that was heading toward the right post just after Clarke had taken a 2-0 lead. Later, she snuffed out a Waynesboro header a few yards from goal on a loose ball from a corner kick. She went to the ground to smother a sliding shot attempt by Lydia Pickering on a rebound. With a couple minutes remaining, she leapt sideways to her right to knock away a blast from Sprouse outside the 18.
“I love these types of games where I get to make those cool, fun, extension-dive saves, and [saves] on 1v1s,” Rogers said. “It gets my adrenaline going and it hypes me up.”
“She had to make some great saves tonight to keep us in the game,” Cousins said. “Getting a shutout against this team is a tremendous accomplishment.”
The defense did well to make sure Rogers didn’t have to make too many highlight-reel saves. After having practically no success with through balls, Waynesboro launched a lot of long-range shots in the second half.
“Lily had a great game, and she was communicating, and she was the one pulling the line up a little bit to draw those kids offsides, because [the Little Giants] were playing direct,” Cousins said. “They were trying to go to [Ledford], and she’s got some pace, and she was strong. That’s good communication, and it starts with Lily.”
Cousins rotated in a lot of defenders last year as well, and the Eagles aren’t even at full strength right now. Junior Bailey Mayo has been a key piece for the Eagles the last two years but has been out with an injury for two weeks.
“The kids are versatile, and I thought they did exceptionally well,” Cousins said.
Though Clarke County might not have had its typical offensive performance, the Eagles are a dangerous ball-striking team that can finish from anywhere on the field, and Neiman gave the Eagles a shot in the arm with her shot in the 20th minute.
With goalkeeper Bayley Campbell (two saves) several yards off her line, Neiman launched the ball with a defender on her from about 30 yards out. It went off the top of Campbell’s hands and into the back of net to set off a celebration.
“When I took that touch around the girl, I just thought, ‘This is my opportunity,’” Neiman said. “My parents frequently tell me, all my coaches tell me, ‘You’ve got to take that shot.’ I knew I was capable of it.
“When it went in the net and I saw it go in, I was so overjoyed. I knew these [Waynesboro] girls were going to be physical and were going to try and push me down, but I thought, ‘I’m going to score no matter what.’”
In the second half, Toone scored when a ball deflected off a Waynesboro player toward the Little Giants’ goal. She took a touch around a player to get a clear look and lowered her center of gravity to fire off a shot from around the top of the 18.
Clarke County isn’t challenged much (the Eagles have outscored opponents 71-3), so the team relished the opportunity to play Waynesboro.
“I feel like we really genuinely played as a team,” Emma Rogers said. “These past few games, I’m not sure if we played as a team, but tonight we brought it back together and really gave it our best and our all. We killed it out there.”
