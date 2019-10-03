WINCHESTER — Enjoy a traditional end of the harvest season Pig and Goat Roast with a Caribbean flair — complete with roasted meat and live music — on Saturday afternoon.
A roasted goat and whole hog will be served with Puerto Rican-style rice and peas, baked local apples from the Glaize brothers, along with craft beer from Escutcheon Brewing Company including the seasonal Habermehl’s Oktoberfest.
The meal takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Escutcheon Brewing Company, 142 W. Commercial St.
Admission is $30 per person and includes a plate of food, a pint of Escutcheon beer and raffle ticket for prizes.
Proceeds will benefit the Shenandoah University’s men’s basketball team trip to Puerto Rico for an in-season NCAA D3 tournament and to perform a day of community service on the island.
Inspiration for the meal came after the Bonnie Blue crew tasted a goat prepared a few years ago by migrant and seasonal farm workers from Jamaica in the orchards in Clarke County. The goat is locally sourced and the hog was raised by the students of the Middleburg Montessori School in Marshall.
To make the meat extra tasty, the goat is first soaked in a bath of buttermilk and rosemary sprigs. “Really looking forward to roasting a goat again — lush flavors that will be accented by the tang of our sauce and the accompaniments like pigeon peas and rice,” said Bonnie Blue chef Brian Pellatt. “After the rosemary-buttermilk soak, an eight-hour smoke will deliver a beautiful succulent feast that should be a crowd favorite.”
The Cow Paddies, a local bluegrass band, will perform along with special guests The Feel Good Quartet, featuring top musicians from Shenandoah University’s Conservatory of Music.
The event is sponsored by First Bank, Bonnie Blue and Q102 FM Shenandoah Country and will be held rain or shine.
Tickets are available at the door or at Bonnie Blue, 334 W. Boscawen St., or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/falls-tastiest-event-bonnie-blues-pig-goat-roast-at-escutcheon-brewing-tickets-72240379921
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.