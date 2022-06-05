WINCHESTER — About 300 people gathered Saturday morning at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center to celebrate the life of former state Sen. H. Russell "Russ" Potts Jr.
Fifteen speakers, including prominent figures from the worlds of sports and Virginia politics, shared touching and often humorous stories about Potts, a four-term state senator and executive director of the nonprofit Winchester Education Foundation who was 82 when he died on Dec. 19 following a brief bout with viral pneumonia.
"I can't think of a person who is more deserving of these tributes and accolades," said one of the speakers, Jill Holtzman Vogel, who succeeded Potts as 27th District state senator in 2008.
Potts was born in Richmond on March 4, 1939, but grew up in Winchester. He was a rowdy, somewhat rebellious teen, and several speakers, including his eldest daughter, Kristi Potts, told stories about him setting off cherry bombs and setting fire to a cornfield next to James Wood High School.
He went on to attend the University of Maryland, where he earned a degree in journalism in 1964. Diploma in hand, he returned to his adopted hometown and became sports editor of The Winchester Star.
In 1970, Potts returned to the University of Maryland to become the first sports marketing director in collegiate history.
"He was one of my best friends," former Maryland basketball coach Lefty Driesell said in a taped message played at Saturday's celebration of life. "I can't believe he's gone."
Potts left Maryland in 1978 to do sports marketing at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He stayed there until 1981, then joined Major League Baseball's Chicago White Sox for a brief stint as one of the team's vice presidents.
"Russ was the greatest man I've ever known," said former White Sox and Chicago Bulls executive Steve Schanwald. "Russ was Christmas, the Fourth of July and the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade all in one."
In 1982, Potts levied his expertise in sports and marketing to launch Russ Potts Productions Inc. in Winchester, which has promoted more than 900 athletic and entertainment events nationwide.
Zach Franz, senior vice president of Russ Potts Productions, said on Saturday he has been entrusted to continue the company's operations.
"We'll do our best to make him proud," Franz told the audience before adding that Potts was so kind and considerate, he even tipped the cashiers working at McDonald's fast-food restaurants.
Potts entered the political arena in 1991 when he was elected as a Republican to a four-year term representing the 27th District in the state Senate. He was subsequently re-elected in 1995, 1999 and 2003.
"No matter how crummy things were going ... he always came back with a relentless optimism, a relentless belief in the value of our commonwealth, the value of our country," U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said on Saturday. "God bless you, Russ Potts. We will miss you and never forget your spirit."
In 2005, Potts, who identified himself as a political moderate, split from the Republican Party and denounced the GOP for becoming too conservative. He then launched an independent campaign for governor, running against Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Jerry Kilgore. Kaine, who sent his regrets for not being able to attend Saturday's celebration of life, won that race and went on to join Warner as Virginia's representative in the U.S. Senate.
Potts never rejoined the Republican Party and decided against running for a fifth Senate term in 2007. Instead, he focused on serving the Winchester community and spending time with his wife, Emily Potts, and daughters Kristi Potts, Katie Driscoll and Kelly Potts Marshburn. Eventually, his family grew to include four grandchildren.
"(It was) a life that was full and meaningful beyond measure," Driscoll said on Saturday.
"You showed and gave us the world," Marshburn added.
The passion Potts felt for his family was only rivaled by his dedication to Winchester's schools. One of his proudest accomplishments with the Winchester Education Association was raising more than $4 million to convert the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St. into the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a facility that opened in August to train Winchester students to perform high-paying jobs in skilled professional fields including health care, construction and technology.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Shihadeh Innovation Center in October, spoke on Saturday about Russ and Emily Potts visiting him and his wife, Dorothy, in Virginia's Executive Mansion in 2015, during McAuliffe's term as governor from 2014 to 2018. After the wives retired for the night, Potts and McAuliffe stayed up talking.
At about 3:45 a.m., Potts told McAuliffe he wanted Virginia to appropriate $1 million for the development of the Shihadeh Innovation Center. True to form, Potts wouldn't accept no for an answer.
"Finally, at literally 4 o'clock in the morning, I said, 'All right, you've got a deal,'" McAuliffe said. "'I'm gonna give you the million dollars for that center if you promise to shut up and go to bed.' He said, 'Done!'"
McAuliffe also recalled that Potts had his choice of two historic bedrooms to sleep in during his 2015 stay at the Executive Mansion: The Queen's Bedroom, named in honor of England's Queen Elizabeth II, and the Lafayette Bedroom, named for Revolutionary War Gen. Marquis de La Fayette. Even though the Lafayette Bedroom had a smaller bed, that's where Potts and his wife chose to sleep.
"I said, 'Russ, why didn't you take the other bedroom?'" McAuliffe recalled. "He said, 'I sleep with a queen every single night. I never get to sleep with a general.'"
Potts's queen was his wife of 56 years and the mother of their three daughters. Marshburn said her dad was "the luckiest guy in the world to marry the perfect life partner, our beautiful mom."
"There was no Russ without Emily," Vogel added.
Emily Potts was the last person to speak on Saturday.
"I gave him a home that he never had, and Russ gave me an exciting life," she said. "Russ filled my life with more happiness than I could ever imagine. He was my best friend, an attentive husband, a marvelous father to three wonderful daughters and he was so very, very proud of [grandchildren] Duffy, Lulu, Beatrice and Lang. ... I cherish every memory and I would marry him all over again."
Saturday's celebration concluded with a performance of "Over the Rainbow," a song from the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" that Russ Potts asked to be played at his memorial service.
The song brought many people to tears, but Emily Potts didn't want things to end on a sad note.
"Russ loved junk food," she said. "So after this is over — you'll think this is funny — we're serving hot dogs, popcorn and beer."
