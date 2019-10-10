BERRYVILLE — Godfrey House, an assisted living facility on West Main Street, will close on Oct. 31.
The center is owned by Richard McClellan and managed by Spring House Management in Ashburn, of which McClellan is president. It opened in 1992.
In a phone interview, McClellan confirmed the closing. He said “it was a private decision on my part” stemming from his decision to retire.
According to a Virginia Department of Social Services website, an assisted living facility provides or coordinates personal and health care services for residents who are aged, infirmed or disabled. That differs from a nursing home, which provides residents nursing and other health-related services. Assisted living centers are regulated by the DSS, whereas nursing homes are regulated by the Virginia Department of Health.
The DSS website shows that Godfrey House currently is licensed to serve as many as 22 residents and operating under a three-year license that will expire on Sept. 1, 2022. Three-year licenses can be issued when a facility’s activities, services, and management substantially exceed minimum standards for assisted living facilities on a routine basis.
McClellan declined to say how many people currently live at Godfrey House or comment further on its closing. He said, however, that the facility is helping its residents find new places to live.
Other employees of Godfrey House and Spring House Management said they were not authorized to comment.
Godfrey House underwent its last inspection by DSS on Aug. 20, a report on the department’s website shows. In the report, Inspector Sharon DeBoever stated there have been no recent complaints about the facility, and residents and their family members were pleased with the services being provided.
Throughout Clarke County, “we’re known by our reputation,” McClellan said.
“It’s unfortunate” that such a well-respected local business is closing, said Mary Daniel, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District representative.
