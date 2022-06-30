Latest AP News
- NC legislature advances budget agreement closer to governor
- To avoid blackouts, California may tap fossil fuel plants
- NC board, citing fraud probe, rejects Green Party for ballot
- Connecticut abortion law, tax changes to take effect Friday
- Supreme Court decision may slow transition to cleaner energy
- EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters
- Delta pays $10.5 million to settle post office allegations
- Indiana police set as state handgun permit requirement ends
- Mary T. Boyle Sworn in As CPSC Commissioner
- UN rep in South Sudan urges authorities to prepare for polls
- Florida Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station
- Italy's Draghi brushes off concerns his coalition could fold
Local News
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Star staff report
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has launched a 24/7 telephone support service to make it easier for the community to access the nonprofit's end-of-life services as soon as the need arises.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 4
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to reduce its fisal year 2023 general operating fund by $1,196,918, from the previously approved amount of $66,144,483 to $64,947,565.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — Residents of the Raven Pointe subdivision want the Frederick County government to restrict through truck traffic on several streets in their neighborhood, but the county’s transportation committee on Monday decided not to move forward with the request.
Monday, June 27, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing eutylone, a synthetic substance similar to amphetamine that many dealers falsely sell as the psychoactive drug MDMA.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — A Maryland man has been indicted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Frederick County that missed its target and instead hit a nearby townhouse.
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Saturday, June 25, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
MIDDLETOWN — Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team's all-time sack leader, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 25
Elected officials and candidates from the state and region offer their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in prepared statements and social media posts:
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.