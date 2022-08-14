Going Up

A construction employee awaits word on when to disconnect the chains on a piece of concrete decking that was lifted in place by crane Wednesday at the new parking garage for The Local, a 198 unit apartment complex under construction on Spring Street in Winchester near Pleasant Valley Road and Millwood Avenue. The apartments will be geared toward Shenandoah University students and young professionals.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

