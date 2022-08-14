Latest AP News
Local News
Friday, August 12, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) announced Friday that its 2022 fundraising campaign brought in nearly $1,050,000 for the nonprofit at 329 N. Cameron St.
Thursday, August 11, 2022
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
The Small Business Resiliency Team — consisting of Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and the Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center — has announced a second round of funding for the SBRT g…
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — The Trauma Services unit at Winchester Medical Center, using a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit Winchester Medical Center Foundation, has donated 45 mass casualty bags to the city’s Police Department.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — One week after her husband announced he is stepping down as Winchester’s sheriff to pursue another career opportunity, Debera Taylor is following suit with her job at NW Works Inc.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — City Council decided on Tuesday to set aside, at least for now, any proposed changes to Winchester’s ordinance restricting the possession of guns on city property.
The Frederick County government announced Tuesday that is has swapped the collection containers for paper and plastic jugs and bottle recycling. County staff says it is much more efficient to collect mixed paper in the smaller containers and plastic jugs, bottles and jars in the larger, blue…
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is searching for an interim at-large board member to replace Karen Anderson Holman, who resigned July 14 after accepting a job precluding her from being an elected official.
- By CHARLES PAULLIN For The Winchester Star
- Updated
Saying she wants to give voters a choice on Election Day, Democrat Emily Scott is running again to unseat Republican Todd Gilbert, this time for the newly created 33rd House of Delegates seat.
