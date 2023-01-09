If you can accomplish something at the professional level that you haven’t done since high school, you’re probably doing something right.
Grant Golden — the 24-year-old from Middletown and former Sherando standout — is certainly making the most of his first professional season following a standout career at the University of Richmond that concluded last year.
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward is currently starring in the NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Gold, an affiliate of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets in Michigan.
Golden signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Denver on Sept. 26, which gave him the chance to participate in the Nuggets’ preseason training camp. Golden did not make Denver’s roster, but the Nuggets did set him up in Grand Rapids. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that allows players to sign with all NBA teams at any time as long as that team places the player on their NBA roster.
After averaging 9.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 52.7 percent shooting (77 of 146) in 26.2 minutes per game during the Gold’s 18-game Showcase Cup season, Golden has been even better since the 32-game G League regular season which started on Dec. 27.
Grand Rapids is 2-4 and Golden is averaging 34.3 minutes (second on the team) and ranks third in scoring (15.3 points per game), first in rebounds (10.8) and first in assists (5.8) while making 40 of 77 field goal attempts (51.9 percent). On Jan. 2, Golden had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and did not have a turnover in 39 minutes against the Delaware Blue Coats. It was Golden’s first triple double since he had two as a senior in high school at the Saint James School in Hagerstown, Md.
“It’s been good,” said Golden in a phone interview last week. “The G League is definitely a different brand of basketball. Very fast-paced, very up and down. It took an adjustment period, but as a team we’ve been playing great here the last three weeks, and I think everybody has taken jumps.
“I know myself personally, I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I think a lot of it has just been being able to adjust to the speed and understanding the ins and outs of the G League and how things go.”
Golden wasn’t selected in the 2022 NBA draft, but he did sign to play with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, which ran from July 7-17. Golden averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game over four contests.
“I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to get some more minutes, but overall it was good,” said Golden of the experience. “Being a rookie and just being able to have the opportunity to be on a team and get any minutes at all was big. It was definitely a fun experience, and I definitely learned a lot, even through not playing. Just being there and seeing how athletic the next level was and the speed of it was a big adjustment period, so that helped a lot.”
Golden said one thing the Hawks emphasized to him was the importance of being able to guard as many positions as possible.
“Especially at this level, there’s a lot more switching going on,” Golden said. “There’s a lot more switching on ball screens and bigs having to guard on the perimeter and guard against little point guards and stuff like that. So the biggest thing was just trying to improve defensively and work on guarding people that are smaller, quicker and faster.”
After the end of Summer League, Golden initially only had some offers to play overseas. But the Nuggets — one of the other teams that wanted Golden to play for their Summer League team — eventually decided to offer Golden an Exhibit 10 contract.
Golden said a big reason why the Nuggets were interested in him was because they felt his game is similar to their 6-foot-11, 284-pound star center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.
“They just felt like my skill set and the way I play, with being big and can pass, really emulated what they do with Jokić,” Golden said. “They really wanted to copy that with the G League team. They felt like I was the best guy for that job. I thought it was a great opportunity.”
Golden participated with the Nuggets in training camp in San Diego for about a week. He enjoyed the opportunity to compete with Jokić and the rest of the team, and it was another valuable experience as far as adjusting to a quicker style of play.
Golden then had a week-long training camp with Grand Rapids, and after final cuts for the team were made he had two weeks of practice before Grand Rapids started its Showcase Cup schedule on Nov. 5.
Golden did quite well during the Showcase Cup schedule, and he’s had more opportunities to shine in the regular season due partly to some roster changes with Grand Rapids. Forward Jeff Green hasn’t played for Denver since Dec. 23 due to injury, so Denver has called on two-way contract player Jack White to help the team. Additionally, former Virginia Commonwealth University forward/center Justin Tillman began the year with Grand Rapids but left to sign with a Chinese team.
“I definitely expected to take on a bigger role [in the regular season],” Golden said. “And credit to our coaches. I think they’ve adjusted in terms of changing things up to sort of fit my skill set compared to what we were doing when Justin was playing.
“I like to be on the perimeter and I like to make plays. What I don’t have in terms of athleticism and verticality, I make up for with the fact that I can pass the ball at my position. Credit to my teammates too for making the right plays and making the cuts and making me look good.”
The Gold are led by head coach Andre Miller, the 17-year veteran guard who ranks 12th all-time in the NBA in assists.
“It’s really been awesome to be coached by him and sort of see how he views the game, and the things he had to do to stay around the league for that long,” Golden said. “It’s certainly been a pleasure, being able to learn from him and be in this opportunity to sort of just be around him every day and learn the game from him. That’s been really fun.”
If Golden keeps doing what he’s doing with the Gold, perhaps it could lead to a spot in the NBA. He could be the second local person to play for the Nuggets. Former Millbrook High School star Erick Green — now playing professionally with Buducnost in Montenegro — played in 46 games for Denver in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
“Everyone wants to win every night, and everybody wants to get a call-up,” said Golden, who is next in action on Tuesday at home against the Maine Celtics. “If everybody does their job and does what they’re supposed to do to help the team win, hopefully those opportunities will come for guys.”
