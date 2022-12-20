Handley’s Troy Mezzatesta is The Winchester Star Golf Coach of the Year for the second straight season. The Judges lost their top two golfers from last year in Star Golfer of the Year Jack Thome and Austin Smith, but the sixth-year head coach led Handley to second in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament for the third straight year and their third straight Region 4C tournament berth.
Handley went 6-0 in district duals and finished ahead of district regular-season champion and tournament champion Kettle Run at the Region 4C tournament, taking third. Among the other highlights for the Judges was a second-place finish at the 11-team Bryan Gunter Memorial tournament on the Blue and White nines at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Handley shot a four-player score of 302, and Mezzatesta said no one he’s talked to can recall the Judges ever shooting a lower score. Also, junior Sam Thome was the only local golfer to qualify for state tournament play.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Mezzatesta: We lost Jack and Austin, and those were some pretty big shoes to fill. I knew we were going to have [juniors] Sam and Jag [Fitszimmons]; [junior] Dash [Fitzsimmons] had played in some events his sophomore year; [junior] Jackson [Bouder] played more as a freshman than he kind of did as a sophomore; and then [senior] Ashley [Truban] was pretty consistently playing in the top six her junior year. I knew we’d have four or five kids who could put together decent rounds. I was just hoping that if we could get the work out of them through the winter and through the spring so that maybe two of three of them could be in the 70s, and two of them could be in the low 80s. We just wanted everyone to be motivated. They expect big things from themselves, and sometimes to a fault. But I said, ‘Don’t go out there with the expectation that you’re going to do this today. Go out and hit each shot and trust the process.’ I knew that Kettle Run and James Wood were always going to be right there and kind of battling us, so we had to battle, too, and we did.
Q. What qualities stand out about your team this season?
Mezzatesta: They put in the work. They buy into the process. They liked to hang out together and play golf together. That was kind of a standard set by Jack and some of those guys in seasons prior, and that’s kind of continued. I love that they play well at tournaments, but if they’re good kids that like to be out doing positive things for Handley athletics, I’m more proud of that than anything.
Q. Were there any tournaments or matches that were significantly important in the team’s development before the postseason?
Mezzatesta: We played that one tournament in Berkeley Springs. (The Judges played in a 10-team tournament at Cacapon State Park Resort in West Virginia on Sept. 1 and placed second with a 333, one stroke behind Washington, W.Va., and one ahead of James Wood.) It’s a long, tough course, and it was in rough shape, so they really had to dig deep. We play Winchester Country Club, and it’s so perfect most of the time. We didn’t play particularly well, but we gritted it out. It’s not always going to go perfect. How are you going to react? It was kind of a reminder of how to react when things don’t go well. Everybody’s playing the same course, so everybody could be having a bad day. Are you going to get down on yourself, or are you going to keep fighting for your team? Even though we didn’t play well, I like the conversations we had about that day. After that, we shot a 317 at the Skyline tournament, and a 302 at the Gunter. I just wanted the team to stay within itself and keep grinding, and that was a good reminder of that.
Q. What were the most memorable moments?
Mezzatesta: We didn’t perform our best at the Licklider, because we were still finding our way. But it was nice to knock off some wins after that. Our undefeated [district duals] season was kind of a big deal, beating everyone once. Every time they go out there, they got better and got more confidence. The kids that didn’t have the playing experience coming into the season, like Jackson, and Dash, and Ashley because she wasn’t able to get out much over the summer with her other commitments, they only got better. And that stretch at the end of the season [with the district, Gunter and region tournaments], that was very special. To shoot 302 at the Gunter ... I think in my tenure we’ve been around 312 maybe once or twice, or 315. I think that 302 is right up there with one of the best scores that we’ve had here.
