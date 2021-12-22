Troy Mezzatesta is The Winchester Star Golf Coach of the Year for the first time in his fifth year at the helm. He’s the first person from Handley in the 15-year history of the award to claim the honor.
After not having appeared in a regional tournament since 2009, Mezzatesta guided Handley to its second straight Region 4C tournament berth by taking second in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament. The Judges finished behind only district regular-season champion Kettle Run in the district tournament before taking sixth in the region. In the six tournaments in which Handley, James Wood and Millbrook all competed, the Judges finished second or higher among that trio in five of them (James Wood was second or higher four times and Millbrook did that three times). Handley was also the only district team to beat Kettle Run in a dual match.
Mezzatesta’s golfers included senior Jack Thome, the first area golfer to qualify for the Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament since 2015.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Mezzatesta: I was hoping all year long to get between 312 to 315. (Handley’s best four-player, 18-hole performance was a 316 on Aug. 31 in a quad at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.) We demonstrated we could get there in practice and qualifiers. We never really played our best when we were playing 18-hole matches. I felt like we had a squad that had an opportunity to have four strong scores every time. But I think as the year went on the players got better at being able to, in the middle of the round, gut it out and salvage something that was respectable, and we had players step up when we needed them to. Ashley Truban was a big contributor for us to get second at the [district] tournament. She turns in an 87 that day, so that’s a normal No. 6 golfer contributing to the success of the team.
Q. What qualities stand out about your team this season?
Mezzatesta: We had a deep team. We had nine different golfers that played in an “A” team varsity match this year. In the past, it was usually the same six, or maybe seven golfers. People being able to push each other in practice was really cool. I hope that sustains, because do we lose four people (Jack Thome, Austin Smith, John-Henry Herrington and Mahi Patel) who were part of that starting group.
Q. Were there any tournaments or matches that were significantly important in the team’s development before the postseason?
Mezzatesta: Playing at Cacapon where we shot 316, was big for the team. Jack shot 75, which was his low for the season. John-Henry Herrington, I had seen him shoot 83, 84, but every time I saw him that day he was hitting this little baby fade back in, hitting greens, and was putting well. He shot 79 that day. Austin, I thought he was going to shoot 77, 78, and he just ended up three-putting a couple coming in and shot 80. That’s a tough course to play. And then the next week we beat Kettle Run and Millbrook at home (at Winchester Country Club), and that’s Millbrook’s home course kind of too, now. (Millbrook plays at both WCC and Blue Ridge Shadows.) To beat both of those teams was a springboard.
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
Mezzatesta: We took a step back at Skyline. (The Judges tied for seventh out of 15 teams on Sept. 14 with a 334, finishing behind James Wood and Millbrook.) We followed up at Cacapon and our home match with maybe one of the worst rounds we played all year. After that, I tried to make practice competitive with whatever we were doing to get the intensity back.
Q. What was the most memorable moment?
Mezzatesta: The district tournament. We broke through for a regional berth last year, but Sherando, Millbrook and James Wood didn’t participate. I knew we could do it again, especially since it really wasn’t that long ago. To do it with a full field was cool. We just haven’t had that success at Handley for a little while, and they made it to regionals. Those guys worked so hard through the COVID year, and they worked so hard in the offseason through COVID. The golf course was someplace that they can be, and it was really cool to see them call each other to go play golf. The people on the team really became friends, and that helped us along the way, too.
