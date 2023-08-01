When it comes to competing for a state tournament berth, the four Winchester and Frederick County schools will no longer have to deal with Kettle Run and the Loudoun County schools.
It certainly won't be any easier making it to Williamsburg National Golf Club for the Class 4 tournament, though.
Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando have all moved into Region 4D from Region 4C, which now consists of 10 schools, all located in Loudoun County. The four local schools along with Liberty are still competing in the five-school Class 4 Northwestern District, which no longer includes Kettle Run and Fauquier, which dropped down to Class 3.
Region 4D consists of 15 schools, and golf is one of the sports that will be separated into North and South sections. Handley, James Wood, Millbrook, Sherando, Liberty, Charlottesville and Orange County make up the North and the South consists of Amherst, Blacksburg, E.C. Glass, George Washington, Halifax County, Jefferson Forest, Mecklenburg and Salem.
There will still be a Class 4 Northwestern District tournament — it will take place on Sept. 21 at Bowling Green Country Club in Front Royal — but unlike in previous years, how teams fare at the district tournament will have no bearing on postseason advancement.
The postseason will begin at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Sept. 27, when the seven North teams will compete in a sub-regional tournament. The top two teams in the North and South sub-regionals (and the top four individuals outside of those teams from those two tournaments) will then compete in the four-team Region 4D tournament at Meadowcreek Golf Course in Charlottesville on Oct. 2.
At the Region 4D tourney, the top two teams and top three individuals not on the top two teams will advance to the Class 4 tournament.
One of the reasons why qualifying for the state tournament as a team will be difficult is because two-time defending Class 4 champion Blacksburg is in Region 4D. The Bruins' top three golfers last year were underclassmen and they were led by now-junior Jake Albert, the 2021 state champ and 2022 runner-up.
Handley fared the best among local schools last year, and the Judges have the most talent back. Handley returns its top four golfers from the team that placed second in the district tournament and placed third in the Region 4C tournament, finishing ahead of district champion Kettle Run.
The Judges are led by senior Sam Thome, the area's only state tournament qualifier last year and the reigning Winchester Star Golfer of the Year. Thome had a stroke average of 76.2 and tied for third in the district and region. Handley also features senior Jag Fitzsimmons (79.1 stroke average), senior Jackson Bouder (82.5 stroke average, second in the district) and senior Dash Fitzsimmons (tied for eighth in the district). Each of the golfers were All-Area selections.
James Wood placed third in the district after finishing only six strokes behind Handley. Last year's Colonels team only had one senior compete in the district tournament, but All-Area selections Braeden Crawford and Zach Woskobunik elected not to play this year. The Colonels still feature junior All-Area selections Jake Bursey and Brayden Rockwell (81.4 stroke average), who tied for 25th at the Under Armour Junior Nationals in Miramar Beach, Fla., in February to qualify for the Under Armour Junior Tour World Championship in Orlando, Fla., in July.
Millbrook will have a new golf coach for the first time since 2013, with Tim Deegan taking over for Mark Manspile. The Pioneers (sixth in the district last year) will be led by senior Rich Pell, who had a stroke average of 83 last year and tied for sixth at the district tournament.
Sherando placed seventh in the district tournament last year, but the Warriors do return their four scoring golfers from that event and have added some newcomers that second-year head coach Paul Gerometta is enthused about.
Clarke County finished third in the Region 2B tournament last year, just one spot out of a state tournament berth, and Eagles coach Phillip Facemire hopes this year's team has what it takes to qualify for the Class 2 tournament. The Eagles will be led by senior Hunter Breece, who qualified individually for the Class 2 tournament as a sophomore.
All five local schools will open their season with the 23rd Curly Licklider Memorial Golf Invitational on Wednesday at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The following is a glance at each area team:
Handley
Coach: Troy Mezzatesta, seventh year.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; third in Region 4C.
Key losses: Ashley Truban, Charles Turnbull, Griffin Hott.
Key returnees: Sam Thome, Sr.; Jag Fitzsimmons, Sr.; Dash Fitzsimmons, Sr.; Jackson Bouder, Sr.; Nash Sharma, Jr.; Henry Felix, Sr.; Owen Turnbull, Sr.; Eli Keaton, Jr.; Sofia Bogaty, So.; Adam Rosenfeld, Jr.; Will Brubaker, So.
Key newcomers: Lang Shickle, Jr.; Ty Dickson, Sr.; Carter Bessette, Sr.; John Casella, Jr.; Jax Pardue, Fr.
Mezzatesta’s outlook: "The team's weekly qualifiers should be very exciting and competitive with this group, especially as they gain experience and consistent course time. Overall, our team has the ability to be very competitive and contend in many tournaments, matches and earn some postseason accolades. We have a great core returning and they've been preparing for the upcoming season all year. The offseason rigor and competitive schedule they've committed to should really serve them well. The new region is as difficult as being in the one we've been in with some top Loudoun schools. In the past E.C. Glass, Blacksburg, etc., have been the state's top teams so it's really not going to change our focus too much. We hope to be competitive and ready to play some solid golf each time we're able to take to the course. We had 24 people try out so it was very competitive. We're trying to develop a program to keep these young golfers playing and developing. They will be important as this team builds for the future."
James Wood
Coach: David Oates, 11th year.
Last year: Third in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Drake Reese, Zach Woskobunik, Braeden Crawford.
Key returnees: Jake Bursey, Jr.; Connor Causby, So.; Ian Longo, Jr.; Brayden Rockwell, Jr.; Laney Stiles, Jr.; Lauren Van Horn, Jr.
Key newcomers: Jason Bartlett, Jr.; Drew Longo, Fr.
Oates’ outlook: "We are excited about the season. We are young. The players have worked hard the past few years and will have the opportunity to compete and contribute. Brayden Rockwell has worked extremely hard on his game. He has played in several VSGA and Hurricane tour events. His game continues to improve both physically and mentally. Jake Bursey has put in a lot of time to grow his game."
Millbrook
Coach: Tim Deegan, first year.
Last year: Sixth in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: None mentioned.
Key returnees: Rich Pell, Sr.; Travis Hambrick, Sr.; Logan Limoges, Sr.; Molly Deegan, Sr.; Aidan Cleary, So; Anthony Gelormine, So.
Key newcomers: Chase Hepner, Sr.; Andrew Henry, Sr.; Trenton Conley, Fr.; Tyler Learn, Fr.; Jude McGee, Fr.
Deegan's outlook: "This group is really excited for the season to start. Preseason has gone well and they have high expectations for themselves this year. We have a great collection of leadership from our upperclassmen returners headed by Rich Pell and Travis Hambrick and our new upperclassmen Andrew Henry and Chase Hepner. Practices have been a fantastic mix of friendly and competitive. The entire group has improved and the team chemistry has been fantastic. Sophomores Anthony Gelormine and Aiden Cleary have shown amazing improvement from last year. It is evident to the coaching staff that they and the rest of their teammates have been working hard in the offseason. Trenton Conley, Tyler Learn and Jude McGee’s athleticism has been very impressive. Luckily, we have Logan Limoges and Molly Deegan as wonderful, hard-working examples the underclassmen can look up to. Hard work and perseverance will be key factors for Millbrook golf. We continue to improve with each training and take each day one shot at a time. Those factors should make for a good season."
Sherando
Coach: Paul Gerometta, second year.
Last year: Seventh in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: None mentioned.
Key returnees: Jackson Hepner, Jr.; Landon Rust, Jr.; Charlie Lease, Sr.; Kieran Lindberg, Sr.
Key newcomers: Sam Brooks, So.; Jay Sluss, Fr.; TJ Selznic, Fr.; Owen Leatch, Fr.
Gerometta’s outlook: "Potential seems to be a recurring theme. Sophomore Sam Brooks shows great promise as do freshmen Jay Sluss and TJ Selznick."
Clarke County
Coach: Phil Facemire, third year.
Last year: Second in Bull Run District; third in Region 2B.
Key losses: Thomas Dalton, Ben Fulmer.
Key returnees: Hunter Breece, Sr.; Jack Bowen, Sr.; Joe Ziercher, Sr.
Key newcomers: Grace Trent, Fr.; Jonah Ziercher, So.
Facemire’s outlook: "I am excited about this season. We had a high turnout of young, developing golfers with desire during tryouts, making the final cuts difficult. This is an exciting, awesome group of students. I, as they, look forward to a hopefully strong season. Returning team members Caleb Erickson and Dylan Hoggatt have shown they can play with more consistency. The competition in the region will be tough as usual, but I expect to return to regionals this season. Our goal is to qualify as a team for the state tournament."
