WINCHESTER — A golf tournament to benefit Froggy's Closet, a nonprofit in downtown Winchester that provides clothing, toys, school supplies and enrichment opportunities for foster children and other children in need, will be held May 22 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road in Frederick County.
The first Fairways for Froggy's Benefit Tournament will offer check-in at noon and open with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format will be captain's choice and participation will be capped at 24 teams.
Registration costs $125 per person or $500 per four-member team, which includes use of the golf course, range balls and on-course drinks, as well as hors d'oueuvres, beer and wine following play. Sign-up deadlines are May 18 for teams and May 15 for businesses that want to sponsor the event for amounts ranging from $100 to $5,000.
To learn more about registration and sponsorship opportunities, email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192.
