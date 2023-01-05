Golf Weather

With the day off from work and the temperature at 60 degrees, Devin Rush of Stephens City headed to the disc golf course in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park on Wednesday to play a round. He is shown here putting on basket No. 16. Rush said he has been playing disc golf seriously for more than a year.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

