There’s no doubt that losing in a playoff at the Region 4C tournament for an individual state tournament berth in the spring was one of the things that drove Handley senior Jack Thome to succeed in golf this fall.
Prior to that playoff — which took two holes to complete — Thome shot a career-best 3-over 74 on April 12 at Fauquier Springs Country Club just one week after shooting an 85 at the same location in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament.
The 74 was unforgettable, but in a way, so that was 85. Another thing that drove Thome this year was a desire to never see a number like 85 on his scorecard again while wearing a Handley golf shirt.
Thome’s consistency produced one of the best seasons that the Judges have seen in a long time, and it ended with Handley’s first state tournament appearance since 2005. Thome is The Winchester Star Golfer of the Year after producing an area-best 18-hole stroke average of 77 and earning the area’s first Class 4 state tournament berth since Sherando’s Brett Loy in 2015.
“I think he just played with a quiet confidence that allowed him to not feel like the wheels were coming off because of one or two bad shots,” Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said. “He knew that ‘Hey, I’ve still got plenty of shots to hit. I’m going to get this back.’”
Because of changes to the Virginia High School League calendar created by COVID-19, there was just a little more than three months between the end of the spring 2021 VHSL season and the regularly scheduled 2021 season, which kicked off with practice in the last week of July.
Thome made that time count. He played four or five times per week and played in a half dozen Virginia State Golf Association and Hurricane Junior Tour competitions. The competition helped, and playing from tees that are farther back than what he experiences while playing high school golf also made him work harder on his game.
With 300-yard tee shots, Thome can carry the ball a long way. This year, it was his putter that was the biggest reason for his successful play.
“I definitely had a few three-putts, but overall, my putting was just really consistent,” Thome said.
One of Thome’s goals was to shoot in the 70s every time out. Thome never reached 74 this year, but in nine 18-hole rounds, Thome shot in the 70s in eight of them. Most of the spring 2021 events consisted of only nine-hole events, but Thome’s performance this year certainly showed just how he had grown from his sophomore year, when his scoring average was 84.1.
He started his year with three straight 78s in an eight-day span from Aug. 2-9 (two Class 4 Northwestern District minis at Fauquier Springs and Blue Ridge Shadows, and the Curly Licklider at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club) and those weren’t even his top five scores.
Thome led all local golfers and placed fifth overall with a 77 at the 12-team Bryan Gunter Memorial on Aug. 30 at the Winchester Country Club. The following day, Thome shot a season-best 3-over 75 at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Thome’s one non-70s score came at the Skyline Invitational at SVGC on Sept. 14, where she shot an 80 in a tournament that saw only James Wood sophomore Caden Ganczak break 80 among local golfers with a 75.
In the postseason, no Winchester-Frederick County golfer was better than Thome.
At the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament on Sept. 27 at Blue Ridge Shadows, Thome tied Ganczak for second with a 77 and led Handley to second place as a team, trailing only Kettle Run, as the Judges earned their second straight Region 4C tournament berth. Handley also placed second at the spring district tournament to earn its first region tournament berth since 2009, but this season’s berth meant more because unlike the spring, the Frederick County schools participated.
“It was definitely more challenging,” Thome said. “We got second, and we proved we were one of the best teams.”
The Region 4C tournament was held at Handley’s home course, the Winchester Country Club. Thome figured he’d have to shoot low given the quality competition from the Dulles District, and his putting played a major role in keeping his hopes alive.
After his tee shot on the 382-yard par-4 16th, Thome hit three straight shots that clearly didn’t go as far he wanted. Thome lightly flipped his club toward his bag rather than place it inside after his uphill chip shot landed just over 20 feet short of the hole. But then he coolly drained his putt for bogey.
On the 322-yard 17th, Thome’s approach shot landed short on the right side, then he chipped all the way to the back edge of the green and barely onto the front rough to leave himself 20 feet from the cup again. But he took out his putter and sank the shot for par, punctuating the make by punching his right arm through the air.
“I had some good moments those last few holes,” Thome said.
“His putter was his saving grace as a freshman,” Mezzatesta said. “That was special to me, to really see that putter and that short game really come back like it did.”
A bogey on the last hole left Thome with a 76 though, which meant he had to wait more than three hours to see if he had earned one of three individual state berths awarded to golfers who were not on one of the top two teams. Thome got the last spot, beating a group of four golfers by one shot for it.
It was a breakthrough moment for Thome and Handley, which had not sent a golfer to the VHSL boys’ and girls’ combined state tournament since Greyson Hurt in 2005. Thome represented himself well at the Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, recording a 5-over-par 77 that placed him in a tie for 17th in a field of 60.
Thome hopes what he did this year will lead to Handley golfers appearing regularly at the state tournament. He certainly doesn’t want it to take 16 more years before one of the school’s golfers appears at the combined boys’ and girls’ state tourney.
“When you have someone go to states, it’s good for the younger guys on the team,” Thome said. “It kind of sets the standard for the future of Handley golf. It kind of pushes everyone to go to states every year.”
Mezzatesta said Thome’s influence is a big reason for why the Judges had such a successful team season. Though Kettle Run clearly was the top team in the Class 4 Northwestern District, it was a battle all season between Handley, James Wood and Millbrook behind the Cougars, and the Judges’ consistency played a big role in taking second in the district.
In the six common tournaments between the three local teams, Handley finished behind both James Wood and Millbrook just once. The Judges were also the only team in the district to beat Kettle Run in a dual match.
“He set the standard for what you have to do to be successful,” Mezzatesta said. “The younger guys are getting out there playing in the VSGA tournaments, because that’s what he does. You can’t just go out there and play with your friends. You’ve got to go out and test your mettle against the field. Jack did that all summer long against some really good golfers, and that helped him when the high school season started. He just had a drive to compete at a high level.”
Thome said he’s spoken to a few coaches about playing golf at the collegiate level, but he’s not sure if he’ll go that route. Whether he’s playing on a team or just playing recreationally in the future, he won’t forget his time at Handley.
“I had a great coach who pushed me to do better every day,” Thome said. “It was a great team environment.”
