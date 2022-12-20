Sam Thome’s reasoning for quitting golf for nearly five years made sense.
He tried running after walking away from golf, but he ultimately decided that didn’t make sense for him. Thome literally might not be running as a cross country team participant anymore, but with each passing year fewer and fewer people can keep up with what he’s doing on grass.
Thome is The Winchester Star Golfer of the Year after far and away the best season he’s had since taking up golf again in 2020. The Handley junior’s stroke average of 76.2 over 18 holes this season was nearly three strokes better than anyone else’s in the area, and he was the only local golfer to qualify for Virginia High School League state tournament play.
Thome grew up in a family that knows or thing or two about golf. And now that he seems to have a stronger grip than ever on the mental side of the game, he’s got his sights set on becoming the third Thome sibling to play at the college level.
Thome made a concerted effort to improve his mental approach between his sophomore and junior years. Seven years ago, he had no interest in figuring out how to keep his cool on the golf course. Thome started playing when he was 5 years old and played a decent amount until he was about 10.
“When I was younger, I had a short temper,” Thome said. “I’d get real mad pretty easily whenever I hit a bad shot.”
Thome said he was never pressured to get back into golf by his family, which enjoys the sport immensely.
Sam said his father Mike has played since he was about 15. And two of Sam’s older siblings have made an impact at both the high school and college level. Katie graduated from Colonial Forge High School in Stafford and played from 2017-21 at Christopher Newport University. Jack — last year’s Winchester Star Golfer of the Year — graduated from Handley in the spring and is now a freshman at Bridgewater College.
When Sam was in middle school, he participated in cross country during the fall in seventh and eighth grade. In the summer of 2020, a few months after COVID was declared a pandemic, Thome was running in preparation for cross country participation at Handley, but he wasn’t enjoying it.
That opened the door for Handley golf coach Troy Mezzatesta, who had been asking Sam to give golf another try. Sam then proceeded to spend some time with Handley’s golfers on the course for a few days, and he decided his running days were over. Some words from Jack also helped push him back to golf.
“My brother always said, ‘I don’t know why you want to be running for fun when you can basically hang out with friends for five hours and have fun,” Sam said.
Sam said the VHSL’s decision to push the golf season into the spring of 2021 benefited him. Sam said he struggled after returning to the game in the fall of 2020, but he wound up becoming a fixture in Handley’s top six when the season began in March.
Sam said Jack’s presence also helped him.
“His junior and senior year, he was our No. 1 [golfer],” Sam said. “He was someone I could model my game after. Without someone pushing me to play, I probably would have never played. And if Jack wasn’t on the team, then [Mezzatesta] would have never really knew about me. I think it’s helped me a lot to have a family that’s pretty golf savvy.”
As a freshman, Sam was Handley’s No. 4 scoring golfer with a 92 at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament at Fauquier Springs Country Club as the Judges took second to qualify for Region 4C play. In Handley’s first regional tournament since 2009, Sam was again the Judges’ No. 4 scorer with a 90, also at Fauquier Springs.
Thome was pleased with his progess, so his expectations for his sophomore season in 2021 in the normal August to October window for VHSL golf were greater. Thome had an outstanding start, shooting a 6-over 77 on Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Red and White nines at the Curly Licklider Golf Tournament in the first week.
But the rest of the season left a lot to be desired for Thome, particularly the postseason. Thome didn’t finish in the top four for the Judges at either the district tournament at Bowling Green Country Club or at the region tournament at the Winchester Country Club, shooting a 95 and 96, respectively.
“My mental game wasn’t where it needed to be [during the season],” Thome said. “I was pretty angry about those last two tournaments. I knew I was better than that. I might have had too good of expectations, and then got mad over small stuff, and then it snowballed into a bigger number.”
Mezzatesta said Thome has always been very passionate on the course, and he noticed right away that Thome would often pump his fist after making a putt as a freshman.
Mezzatesta loved to see that passion, but at the end of his sophomore year he expressed to Thome that he couldn’t get too wrapped up in his emotions. He also knew that Thome was a better golfer than what he showed the last two tournaments.
“You have to get out and play more, and put yourself out there and test your mettle, so when those [difficult] moments occur, you’re ready. You don’t throw a tantrum, you don’t get down on yourself and pout out there,” said Mezzatesta of his message to Thome at the end of the 2021 season. “And he did that.”
Mezzatesta also admires Thome’s work ethic, and Thome played in more youth golf tournaments — which featured larger fields and better competition than what Sam typically saw in VHSL play — to improve his mental game and control his emotions better. Thome said he played in five or six tournaments in preparation for this season.
“Those were nice, to play with real high-level people,” Thome said. “It gave me a new perspective on the game of golf. When you have that experience in a bigger, high-level tournament, if you’re getting down on yourself, you can think back, and be like, ‘Oh, I’ve been in this situation with much higher stakes. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Just go shot by shot.’ That kind of helps me a lot.”
Mezzatesta tested Thome’s mental toughness right away. Jag Fitzsimmons was usually the Judges’ No. 3 golfer and Thome was usually No. 4 in 2021. Mezzatesta put Fitzsimmons in the team’s No. 1 position and Thome at No. 2 at the season-opening district mini at Blue Ridge Shadows, and Fitzsimmons shot a 77 to Thome’s 79.
Both Mezzatesta and Fitzsimmons could tell Thome wasn’t thrilled about his No. 2 status.
“That did give me some motivation,” Thome said. “I wanted to be No. 1. I strive for that.”
Two days later, Thome shot a 7-over-par 77 at the Curly Licklider (this year’s event was held at Bowling Green’s South Course) to lead all golfers at the five local high schools, starting him on his way to a season in which he usually finished as the team’s No. 1 golfer, and the best golfer among local teams.
Fitzsimmons (79.1) was the only Judge to finish with six strokes of Thome’s average of 76.2 in all competitions.
In the six 18-hole events that featured all the Winchester-Frederick County teams (the first district mini, Licklider, Skyline Invitational, Gunter Memorial, district tourney, and region tourney), Thome averaged a 75.7, and Jag Fitzsimmons’ 80.5 was No. 2 in the area. No one in the area had an 18-hole score that was better than Thome’s 1-over-par 72 at the Skyline tournament on Sept. 13 at SVGC, which was good for fourth place in the 19-team field.
“His length improved this year,” Mezzatesta said. “You could tell that his swing speed had increased. He’s always had a good short game, because he needed to have that. He did well with his ball-striking accuracy around the greens. And he showed his toughness and had a great year.”
Thome didn’t think he played his best at the district tournament at Fauquier Springs on Sept. 19, though he still shot a 78 to place third. In a scheduling quirk, Thome did get another tournament the next day with the Bryan Gunter Memorial at SVGC. Thome got back on track with a 2-over 73 in the 11-team event.
At the Region 4C tournament on Sept. 27 at River Creek Club in Leesburg, Thome shot a 3-over-75 to tie for third overall and qualify for the Class 4 state tournament as an individual. Thome had little experience with the course, which was a little longer than the courses Handley usually plays.
Thome overcame a double bogey on the par-4 10th and a bogey on the par-5 11th hole with two birdies in the next four holes while competing in a strong group that also included Loudoun County’s Nick Alexander (who also shot 75) and Heritage’s Joe Johnson (79). Six days earlier, Alexander shot a 66 and Johnson shot a 67 at the Gunter.
“I’m probably most proud of that round compared to any other round this season, even though it was 75,” Thome said. “It was a gritty round. I had to work for it, that’s for sure. It was tough.”
Thome was hoping for a better state tournament (he tied for 39th with a 9-over par 81 Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond). But he’s ready to do what it takes to be at his best for his senior year. Thome plans on playing in about two tournaments per month starting in March next year. Mezzatesta said in early December that Sam had already traveled to Ohio for an event, and had been out on the course whenever the weather would allow him to do so since the season ended.
The Judges will return their top four golfers next year, and Thome hopes next year can be another memorable one as Handley moves to a new region (4D). Handley went 6-0 in district duals, placed second in the district and third in the region this year.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Thome said. “I think we’ve come a long way with our core group. I think what we have at Handley is not something very many schools have with their team. We’re real close-knit, and when we’re out there, we have a lot of fun.”
