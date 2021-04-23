WINCHESTER — Justin Moseley of Winchester was surprised that his four-person group finished earlier than everyone else on Friday, but he didn’t mind waiting a bit for the awards ceremony to start.
“I’m just glad [these tournaments] are back,” said the 37-year-old from Winchester.
Friday marked the return of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Classic Golf Tournament, with this year’s amateur event taking place at the Rock Harbor Golf Course and featuring Virginia Business Systems as the main sponsor. Eighteen holes were played on the facility’s The Rock course.
This year’s event featured 24 teams of four golfers for a total of 96 players. It was a captain’s choice format, with the top four teams in three different flights receiving gift certificates to various businesses. The top overall team of Rick Miller, Ron Cornelison, Scott Causby and Scott Arthur, all of Winchester, won by three strokes with a 51. Miller is a former club pro at the old Carper’s Valley Golf Club and Causby is a former club pro at Winchester Country Club.
Last year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moseley said tournament golf was basically shut down from March until September because of the pandemic.
Moseley said he played for five or six years when the Apple Blossom tournament was held at longtime host venue Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal. SVGC hosted the 24th annual event in 2019.
“[The Apple Blossom tournament] is always good fun,” Moseley said. “Anything Apple Blossom, we’re up for it.
“You really couldn’t do anything [with tournament] golf last year. I’m really glad it’s back.”
Moseley — who played with fellow local residents Jack Clauser and Jeremy Wright, and captain Brian Walter of Walter & Walter Insurance Agency in Winchester — said Friday’s foursome plays together once a week. And when they do, Rock Harbor is where they go the most.
The foursome combined for a score of 56, but their score wasn’t the most important thing on Friday.
“We always have fun when we’re out here,” said Moseley, who’s known Walter for a decade. “We’re always goofing off.”
The Riley brothers enjoyed poking fun at each other after their round.
Fred, 58 of Stephens City fielded a team with Denny, 68, of Gettysburg, Pa., Jay, 62, of Richmond, and Dan, 55, of Columbia, Md.
When a reporter asked them for their ages, Dan looked at Denny and said with a tone of disbelief, “You’re 68?”, which prompted Denny to respond with an unprintable gesture.
Later, though, Dan paid his oldest brother respect, saying that Denny played the best round of his life.
Denny said he had 16 good tee shots, and one of those earned him the closest to the pin award on the 130-yard par-3 No. 2, which he landed within seven feet and three inches of the cup. Denny also helped the Rileys putt for eagle at the par-5 eighth hole, which measures more than 400 yards, thanks to his first and second shots.
The four brothers are originally from Littlestown, Pa. Fred moved to Frederick County in 1993 to work at Green Bay Packaging, Inc., where he’s a environmental and safety coordinator.
They said they try to play together two or three times a year, and they were glad they were able to make the Apple Blossom tournament one of those outings this year.
“As I get older, I hope we can get together more,” Denny said. “We all love golf, and I love playing golf with my brothers more than anything.”
Dan joked that might be tough, though.
“My wife doesn’t let me out enough,” said Dan, prompting laughter from the brothers.
“We enjoy this course,” said Fred, who threw his hands up after sinking a 20-foot putt off the fringe at No. 18. “It played well today.”
General manager Amy Adams said she was glad that Rock Harbor was able to host the Apple Blossom tournament this year, and she would like to see that continue annually.
“I loved having it here, and lot of folks that don’t normally play here played today, which is lots of fun, and they can see how pretty Rock Harbor is,” Adams said. “Hopefully they’ll come back.”
